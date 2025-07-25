TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

TSA Looking to Get Rid of Double-Screenings for International Flights

Tay Belgeri
Jul.25.2025
Seattle, USA - Apr 25 2023: A crowded long line at a SeaTac airport security checkpoint late in the evening.
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Tay Belgeri
    Jul.25.2025

    We’ve all been there before. We’re returning home after a long international flight, ready to de-board and head to our final gate for a connecting domestic flight home… only to realize that there’s a second security check.

    Videos by TravelAwaits

    Worse, if you checked any bags, you now need to go to baggage claim, collect your suitcases, and then re-check them.

    For years, the TSA has imposed strict security standards for the majority of international flights landing in the US. Both citizens and visitors must collect their bags, then head through security after clearing customs. That second security check is designed to catch anything that other airports missed.

    It’s also been a huge cause for delays and unneeded stress.

    But, as with many other TSA-related news topics over the last month, there’s a big change in store.

    Welcome to the One Stop Program.

    Inside the TSA’s One Stop Program

    This new program is designed to let passengers depart their international flight, head through customs, and then onward to their connecting domestic flight without the added security check. And, most importantly, without needing to collect and re-check luggage.

    It’s called the One Stop Program and is designed to streamline one of the more difficult security processes. Originally, the program was developed for pilots but is now being sampled by Delta Airlines and American Airlines.

    So far, it’s been used at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport for an American Airlines flight arriving from Heathrow London International Airport.

    It’s one of two major changes to come from the Department of Transportation, including the end of the shoes-off rule. According to travel industry sources, it looks like the TSA’s next target could be the longstanding liquid restrictions.

    Not only will these changes improve the air travel experience for millions of Americans, but changes like the One Stop Program will also play a critical role in streamlining international flight traffic for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and the upcoming Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Tay Belgeri Tay Belgeri View Full Profile

      Tay Belgeri is a writer and traveler from the Heartland who now lives in the Mediterranean. She has almost two decades of international travel, learning, and immigration experience under her belt. She also has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Studies—yes, it’s a thing. With Travel Awaits, Tay is demystifying the act of travel for fellow Americans by covering her favorite adventures, latest bucket-list experiences, and lessons she learned the hard way. She focuses on the little details that make trips easier to plan and more magical to experience. During her career, Tay has been published on AP News, Ranker, MSN, and other major publications. But don’t think of her as a travel writer—she’s a traveler and a writer. Travel is her nature; writing is her trade.