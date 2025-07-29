Tips for Traveling to the Dominican Republic: Punta Cana & Beyond

Dreaming of an all-inclusive resort stay in the Dominican Republic, but don’t know much (or anything) about the country?

You aren’t alone.

While Americans flock to areas like Punta Cana by the thousands, we rarely know a lot about the country and its other tourist destinations. It’s one of the Caribbean islands where people tend to head straight from the airport to the resort, with no stops in between.

But if you want to plan a trip to Punta Cana or another spot, you might want a few tips for traveling to the Dominican Republic.

Is traveling to the Dominican Republic safe? Are there any places tourists shouldn’t go? And what should you do if you want to venture off the resort?

Here’s how to plan a trip to Punta Cana and beyond.

6 tips for traveling to the Dominican Republic

Tip #1: There are three main resort zones

Playa Blanca, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Caribbean Sea (Getty)

The most popular destination in the Dominican Republic is Punta Cana. Punta Cana is located on the island’s eastern tip and is famous for its white-sand beaches. You can find dozens of all-inclusive resorts in Punta Cana, along with transfers from the airport. The country’s main airport is Punta Cana International Airport.

However, La Romana and Puerto Plata are two other popular tourist zones. Both are home to high-quality resorts, usually a little bit nicer and more upscale than their Punta Cana counterparts.

Both areas have small international airports where you can fly directly in, or take a transfer from Santo Domingo Airport. (Santo Domingo is the Dominican Republic’s capital city.)

Tip #2: The Dominican Republic is considered safe for tourists

Like Jamaica, the Dominican Republic faces pretty high crime rates, especially for petty crime like pickpocketing. However, just like Jamaica, the Dominican Republic is considered safe for tourists.

You need to be careful when you’re in crowded public spaces and, like I always say, shouldn’t get drunk in public to avoid turning yourself into a target.

That being said, don’t write off the Dominican Republic due to any negative stories you might have heard. Remember: by following safety travel protocols on your resort and off the resort, you can stay safe in just about any place in the world.

Tip #3: You can venture out for day trips and private tours

Canto de la Playa, Saona Island, East National Park (Getty)

Private tours will take you off resorts in Punta Cana, La Romana, and Puerto Plata—and they’re highly recommended. Tours run a huge gamut, from hiking in tropical jungles to discover waterfalls to horseback riding on the beach during sunset. There are even day trips to remote islands, cultural excursions in the capital of Santo Domingo, and thrilling ATV tours.

Just know that you should be booking all day trips and excursions with your concierge. Major hotels and resorts already have tour group partners in place, so you don’t need to wonder whether a tour company is safe and reliable. Avoid booking any experiences with solo sellers you meet in public spaces.

Tip #4: You probably don’t need to rent a car

Geography lesson: The Dominican Republic shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. Haiti covers the western part of the island. The Dominican Republic’s portion is around 18,000 square miles, which comprises dense jungles, mountain ranges, and world-class beaches.

If you wanted to explore the nation by car, it could take up to two weeks for the slower travelers or even a week for the faster ones. That being said, I don’t recommend renting a car in the Dominican Republic. Instead, book your tours and excursions with qualified guides.

More remote country roads could be dangerous, while traffic in urban areas is renowned for being dense and drivers for being aggressive. In other words, you probably don’t need a car to have a great time—especially if you’re spending most of your time in a resort.

Tip #5: Bring some pesos

Mano Juan, Saona Island, East National Park (Parque Nacional del Este) (Getty)

The Dominican Republic uses Dominican pesos. While locals who work in hospitality are used to earning in dollars, especially when it comes to tips, I recommend bringing a few pesos with you. They’re much better for smaller purchases that you make outside the resort, and make it easier to tip someone on the go. And, like learning a bit of Spanish, it also signals that you’re thinking about locals.

Tip #6: Don’t drink the tap water

Just a friendly reminder that, when you’re off the resort, don’t drink the tap water and be mindful of buying treats that include or were washed with tap water. That being said, resorts understand that most visitors can’t handle the tap water, meaning it won’t end up in your glass or on your plate.

