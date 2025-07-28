No Money? No Problem! Try These Cheap Vacations in the US for Couples

What’s harder than planning a budget-friendly vacation?

Making it romantic.

Fortunately for lovebirds who are strapped for cash but full of wanderlust, you can find cheap vacations in the US for couples from coast to coast.

The catch? They’re geared toward families, which is why that affordability factor is so high.

So long as you can work around families and joyful, screaming children, you can plan cheap vacations in the US for couples in more places than you might think.

Ready to see where your money will get you farther when it comes to vacation?

And possibly even involve a few rose petals and a bottle of champagne?

Here’s where to go.

An early-morning view towards the end of the Cherry Grove fishing pier (Getty)

The United States’ favorite summer beach getaway has price points for every family, couple, and solo traveler. Its budget options are part of the reason this South Carolina hub has remained so popular. No matter how much you want to spend, there’s a resort for you.

Though many of the resorts and hotels in Myrtle Beach are geared towards families, you can still find a quieter, more intimate spot for romance. I suggest checking out Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes, Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, and Island Vista Oceanfront Resort for mid-range options that will appeal to couples.

Atlantic City Boardwalk from the dunes (Getty)

If you’re looking for a little history and culture (and possibly casino action) with your romantic getaway, head to New Jersey’s famous Atlantic City. The Boardwalk recently got a facelift, along with the dozen or so casino-resorts that line the main drag.

Similar to the resorts in Myrtle Beach, you can usually find a great deal for the larger establishments in AC. The difference is that AC is more heavily geared toward adult adventures, meaning you won’t be running into too many families. I suggest going with The Chelsea Pub and Inn for a quieter escape or Ocean Casino Resort if you’re looking to take advantage of a vacation package at a flashier hotel.

Turquoise Water, Summer in Orange Beach, Alabama (Getty)

You’ll get plenty of bang for your buck in Gulf Shores, giving you non-stop access to one of the Emerald Coast’s most popular stretches. Plus, it’s a little quieter than well-known hubs like Myrtle Beach, giving you a more relaxing escape. That being said, Gulf Shores is a very family-friendly atmosphere—so be prepared to be surrounded by families in public areas.

If you have a little more to splurge, head to Kiva Dunes and nab a small condo on the beach. If not, go with The Lodge at Gulf State Park, Phoenix All Suites Hotel, or the Best Western on the Beach.

Aerial View of The Virginia Beach Oceanfront as the Sun Sets during Labor Day Weekend (Getty)

Want a mini-version of Myrtle Beach? While I know Virginia Beach has its own identity, I usually think of it as a smaller and more manageable Myrtle Beach adventure. You get an amazing boardwalk and walkable downtown area, plenty of coastal activities, a long (almost endless) beach, and dozens of family-friendly establishments.

But its slightly smaller size makes it even better for couples. You can dodge the crowds when you want, then head back into town for fun when you’re ready. Go with the Embassy Suites by Hilton Oceanfront Resort, Hilton Vacation Club Oceanaire, or Barclay Cottage Bed and Breakfast for an intimate stay.

Ocean City, Maryland, USA Sept 3, 2024 A selfie station on the beach for taking photographs (Getty)

Ocean City, Maryland, has quietly become one of the most popular resort beach towns on the East Coast—without becoming overly crowded. It’s around the size of Gulf Shores and spread across a barrier island, just like Miami Beach. That means once you arrive, you can walk across most of the area on foot, enjoying amusement parks, a boardwalk, and, of course, miles of beach.

For added romance and savings, consider booking one of Ocean City’s many bed and breakfasts or inns. I like the Lankford Hotel, along with Inn on the Ocean. Or if you prefer traditional stays, book a room at the Hilton Garden Inn Ocean City Oceanfront.

Daytona Beach sunrise (Getty)

I don’t recommend heading to Daytona Beach during the packed spring break period—but there’s no reason Daytona Beach should be on your radar when it comes to cheap vacations in the US for couples. You’ll find tons of resorts offering deals, especially during the shoulder seasons. And many make it easy to create a romantic atmosphere.

If you want to go big in terms of fun and atmosphere, book a room at the Hard Rock Hotel. If you want to keep things quieter and calmer, go for the Streamline Hotel or the River Lily Inn Bed and Breakfast.

Mini-getaway in Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach is a city in San Luis Obispo County, in the Central Coast area of California (Getty)

Unfortunately, cheap vacations in the US for couples are easier to find along the East Coast and the Gulf Coast’s beach towns. That being said, I think California’s Pismo Beach offers a similar atmosphere at an affordable price point. Located near San Luis Obispo, its beaches and pier are famous as a quiet, stylish escape.

If you’re looking for romance and affordability, head to the SeaVenture Beach Hotel & Restaurant—it’s my top pick thanks to its stylish design, sea view rooms, and romantic offers. But you can also check out SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel and Edgewater Inn and Suites.

Mini-getaway in Branson

A nighttime aerial view of downtown Branson, Missouri and the Branson Landing (Getty)

If larger beach resort towns aren’t your personal preference or are too far away for a cheap flight, then head inland. Along with its famous Silver Dollar City amusement park and the Dolly Stampede, Branson, Missouri, also offers lakefront and other outdoor activities. It’s located in one of the Midwest’s greenest corridors.

Best of all, those Missouri prices are hard to beat. Hotel Grand Victorian offers all the basics you’ll need for a quiet, romantic getaway. If you want to splurge a bit, go with Chateau on the Lake Resort or, if not, The Bradford.

Mini-getaway in Gatlinburg

Colorful mountain forest trail with steps (Getty)

Just like Branson, Gatlinburg, and nearby Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, give you the best of both worlds. On one hand, you’ve got adventures like Dollywood and quaint main streets to explore. On the other hand, you also have access to some of the most gorgeous Appalachian forests, including the Smoky Mountain National Park.

I also think Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are great any time of year, especially during autumn. Plus, there are plenty of hotels, inns, and B&Bs that make for a perfectly romantic escape. Go with Old Creek Lodge or Bearskin Lodge. Or, if you really want to up the Cupid Effect, book one of the Honeymoon Hills Cabin Rentals.

Last pick for cheap vacations in the US for couples: Wisconsin Dells

A boardwalk through a gorge of Cambrian sandstone along the Wisconsin River in the Wisconsin Dells (Getty)

If Branson or Gatlinburg are a little too far south for your travel needs, you can enjoy a similar vacation in the Wisconsin Dells. Though the warm season doesn’t last as long, you have access to plenty of lakeside adventures and gorgeous forest excursions. That, plus tons of water parks.

While the area is heavily geared toward family adventures, its smaller hotels and inns are perfect for romance. For more privacy and savings, book with Cedar Lodge & Settlement or Delton Grand Resort & Spa.