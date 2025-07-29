The Best Desserts in Los Angeles—Get Ready to Fall in Love

Can a dessert make you fall in love?

Videos by TravelAwaits

I don’t have a clear answer, but if any US city specializes in cosmetically perfect eats, it’s Los Angeles.

While it might sound a little off for a city that’ obsessed with image and, often, fad diets that restrict sugar limits, you can find masterful pastries, tarts, cakes, and more. And you can find them in all types of establishments, from Michelin-approved cafes to back-street donut shops to Japanese bakeries.

Want to take a closer look at the best desserts in Los Angeles? These are the shops, bakeries, and restaurants with sweet treats that will take hold of your heart.

Where to find the best desserts in Los Angeles

Artelice Patisserie for artsy edibles

Friends & Family for traditional staples

Giovanni’s for a master class in tiramisu

Republique for Michelin-approved pastries

Salt & Straw for imaginative ice cream flavors

Pitchoun! for reliable pastries and desserts

Randy’s Donuts for naughty twists on beloved flavors

Bottega Louie for tasty, colorful eats

Yamazaki Bakery for Japanese-inspired classics

Diddy Ries cookies for a new take on the ice cream sandwich

Best desserts in Los Angeles

Courtesy of Yelp

This classic French-style bakery has plenty to offer, especially if you love a little macaroon. But the sexiest pastries on the menu are the Valentino (dark chocolate mousse, raspberry, coconut sponge) and the Exotic (pistachio sponge, mango, banana, passion fruit, and mousse with cocktail pineapple, coconut, passion fruit, and lemon).

Courtesy of Friends & Family

Artisanal breads and pastries are Friends & Family’s specialty—and they’ve got plenty of interesting pastries to keep you intrigued, from the berry puff to the graham pig. But don’t miss out on the raspberry fairy, a Danish-like treat with a graceful design.

Courtesy of Giovanni’s

If you’re a fan of tiramisu, don’t miss Giovanni’s Tiramisu. This passion project comes from a father-daughter duo. The father, Giovanni Bolla, is a famous tiramisu master from Piedmont in Northern Italy. In his late 70s, Giovanni Bolla has turned his experience into a small shop that his daughter manages. Go for the tiramisu, stay for all the wild twists on the classic Italian dessert.

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

This Michelin-approved bakery offers a pretty austere menu, including dishes like braised wagyu and Dungeness crab risotto. But its dessert and pastry offers are also sexy as hell, from its lush chocolate cake to its ham-and-cheese rolls. I’d definitely schedule a visit if you’re into the latter; Republique is regarded as one of the most reliable pastry shops in the city.

Salt & Straw

Billed as ‘small-batch, chef-driven ice cream’, there’s not much to say here—except that if you like ice cream and are resistant to brain freezes, you’re going to love it. And if you’re in the city for longer than a week, you might actually get to sample a fresh new invention from the dessert freaks at Salt & Straw.

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Looking for a smorgasbord of pastries, desserts, and sweet treats? Pitchoun makes its desserts fresh daily, ensuring you’ll have a quality, tasty experience with each visit. It’s a big like Friends & Family or Republique in that you’ll have a fresh range of bakery products and artisanal desserts to choose from every time.

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Donuts are the working man of sexy desserts—and Randy is their king. At Randy’s Donuts, you can choose from classic donuts like Long Johns, glazed, blueberry, and more.

Or you can take a walk on the funky side with an orange iced cake donut or Fruit Loop-covered donut. Or go straight into dessert freak territory with the Red Velvet ganache donut, the roasted coconut with caramel and chocolate donut, or the Bacon Maple Long John.

Courtesy of Bottega Louie

If you’ve seen influencers sampling a range of bright, sexy desserts, a few probably came from Bottega Louie. This classy, upscale dessert shop has some of the most vibrant treats in town—similar to Artelice. Even its basic fruit tart and tiramisu desserts are like pieces of art.

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Looking for Japanese flavors? Head to Yamazaki Bakery. It offers a range of donuts, pastries, and treats that will suit any sweet tooth. Stick to classics like the Oreo donut or a sweet roll—or head into more exotic territory by sampling their green tea desserts, sugar toast, and Kashi pan.

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Is it controversial to say that cookies are the least sexy dessert in the world? They’re too predictable—at least, that’s usually the case. Diddy Ries cookies have become a staple in Los Angeles thanks to their new takes. Notably, the DIY ice cream sandwich, which consists of two cookies and a scoop of ice cream.

