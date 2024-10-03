The Pampered Pooch: Hotels with the Best Pet Care

Pet travel is easier than ever before.

Whether flying across a continent or finding a pet-friendly hotel, the options available to travelers today are better in quality, range, and price than ever before.

Even dog boarding and pet-sitting are only a few clicks away thanks to vetted platforms like Kindred, Rover, and more.

That being said, some hospitality brands have taken their pet care policies to new heights. They aren’t just interested in providing guests with a pet-friendly room with a water bowl laid out.

They’re crafting full-on pooch pampering programs designed to delight guests—and keep them coming back year after year.

Looking for hotels with the best pet care in the United States? Here is the crème of the crop.

US hotels with the best pet care

The Plaza, New York City

The Canine Companion Package

The Plaza offers a truly extravagant stay right in the middle of Manhattan—and its ethos of total care extends to its furry guests. The Plaza has a special canine companion package, which allows guests to bring along up to two pets in their room.

There, they’ll find bowls laid out for their pets, along with other goodies like beds designed for the dog’s size and breed.

On top of that, visitors can order their pooch food from a doggy menu—and even a specialized robe so they don’t feel left out when guests head to the spa.

Bobby Hotel, Nashville

Helping train companion dogs for veterans

The Bobby Hotel doesn’t just allow guests to bring along their furry family—the owners and staff are also dog lovers.

When you arrive, you’ll be greeted by the hotel’s resident pooch, Hairy. He’s been specially trained to greet guests in the lobby—while also avoiding areas like elevators and dining areas.

But you might notice a few other pups around. That’s because Bobby Hotel works with the Nashville Humane Society to help train pups who are in school to become companions to US veterans in need via Pets for Patriots.

Kimpton Brice Hotel, Savannah

A Pet-Friendly Policy

Kimpton Brice’s Savannah location makes it easy to know what to expect when staying with a pup. In fact, your pup will be greeted by name upon arrival—by the hotel’s Director of Pet Relations.

From there, it’s five-star service for you and Fido.

Dogs get water bowls and mats, along with plush beds and food menus. There’s also a pet relief area on the grounds, which is regularly cleaned. (As someone who travels with a chihuahua, this is one of those deceptively important features—knowing where you should be letting your dog go to the bathroom.)

But that’s not even the icing on the cake at Kimpton.

They also work with Wag!, a pet care service that offers things like boarding, walking, and sitting. I’ve yet to see that degree of dedication elsewhere.

Emeline, Charleston

The Pawsome Package

This bougie boutique stay extends all its finer offers to pups. Visitors can expect a very personalized form of service for their dog, which includes a dog treat from the hotel’s in-house pastry chef—along with a gourmet bowl and plush bed, of course.

Along with other pet-safe treats, guests can also inquire about pet-friendly locations in Charleston.

Though the Emeline charges a pretty hefty pet fee ($200), they go above and beyond to make sure guests and their dogs enjoy the city.