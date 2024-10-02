Comparison Guide: Nashville vs Memphis

Tennessee is never a bad choice for vacation.

From bachelorette parties in Nashville to catching a live show in Memphis to exploring gems like Sevierville, there’s always a memorable adventure in reach.

That being said, it’s easy to get a bit turned around as an out-of-state traveler. While Americans across the country know they can’t go wrong in a place like Memphis or Nashville, not too many can name what differentiates these famous cities.

But when it comes to cost, activities, reputation, atmosphere, and more, there are key distinctions that you need to know before booking hotels or flights.

Want to explore Tennessee but aren’t sure which big city to visit? Here’s your comparison guide for Nashville vs Memphis.

Nashville is way bigger… and pricier

Nashville’s population has been rising steadily over the last few years. Its population recently reached over 1.2 million. Memphis, by contrast, has around 650,000 residents—around half the population of Nashville.

This changes the traveler’s experience in one crucial way: Spending.

Thanks to Nashville’s larger metropolitan area and its healthier economy, it’s Tennessee’s most expensive city.

And thanks to its reputation as a popular bachelor and bachelorette party destination, tourist infrastructure is readily available—but it’s pricey as hell compared to Memphis.

Depending on what type of trip you’re planning, you might consider sticking to Memphis for a more affordable vacation.

Country music vs blues

Tennessee has left its mark on American culture through its musical contributions.

Both Nashville and Memphis are renowned for their influence on modern music—in the same way that New Orleans is regarded as the birthplace of jazz.

But can you name the difference between the musical legacies from Nashville vs Memphis? Nashville is the de facto capital of country music. It’s home to the US’s Country Music Hall of Fame and hosts the CMAs—just to name a few.

Memphis, by contrast, is the birthplace of blues, which makes it the birthplace of subsequent genres like rock’n roll. Its famous downtown Beale Street was where early blues shows from the 1910s and 1920s first took off.

Memphis has a small-town vibe

Given Nashville is twice the size of Memphis, it shouldn’t be too surprising that Memphis offers more of a small-town vibe.

In fact, I’ve seen multiple residents compare the city to New Orleans. People are proud of its musical roots and welcoming atmosphere.

There’s also a stronger sense of Southern hospitality. Unlike Nashville, Memphis is located in the upper section of the Mississippi Delta.

That means the city is more ethnically diverse and a lot more similar to places like NOLA and Jackson, Mississippi. If you’re looking for a truly laid-back vibe, Memphis should be your choice.

Nashville has larger events & venues

On the other hand, if you’re on the hunt for massive venues and fancy shows, you can’t beat Nashville.

In fact, its downtown strip has transformed into a music-forward nightlife scene. From The Cannery Ballroom to the Station Inn, it’s hard to wander around without finding a great live music scene.

But it’s worth pointing out that you’ll be paying top dollar to hang out at these establishments. With its popularity rising, Nashville’s prices also continue to rise—especially in the hospitality industry.

Food staples: hot chicken vs BBQ

Just like their music scenes, you’re not going to be disappointed with either city when it comes to great eats.

Both are known for being stopovers on the US’s barbecue belt—but the BBQ scenes in each city are distinct. Memphis is known for traditional barbecue fare, while Nashville specializes in a dish called hot chicken.

Memphis slow-cooks its barbecue in pits. Most pitmasters are generous when it comes to brushing on sauces or dry rubs.

Nashville’s hot chicken is also generously seasoned—then fried and served atop a piece of white bread. The good news here is that you can’t go wrong with either.