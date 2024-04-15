11 Best Places to Eat in Clarksville TN | My Favorite Eateries and Cafes

Note: The Travel Awaits team regularly updates content to provide the latest, and most accurate information to our readers. The updated content in this article may not reflect the views or opinions of the original author.

Founded in 1784, Clarksville, Tennessee, has a storied past as a frontier outpost, Civil War battleground, and thriving river port. It played a pivotal role during the Civil War and was a hub for tobacco and textile industries, shaping its diverse and resilient history. Nestled along the Cumberland River, this charming city is a food lover’s paradise.

Clarksville, Tennessee, is calling your name if you’re a fan of exploring new and exciting restaurants. With various mouthwatering options, from barbecue and breakfast spots to fine dining, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

Plus, just an hour from Nashville, it’s the perfect destination for a food-filled getaway. I recently had the pleasure of visiting Clarksville with a group of travel writers, and boy, did we feast like kings. I can’t wait to share some of the incredible restaurants we discovered. Keep reading to find your next favorite dining spot in Clarksville!

VisitClarksvilleTN hosted my visit. All opinions are my own.

Potato chip nachos at Strawberry Alley Ale Works Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

11 Best Places to Eat in Clarksville TN

1. Strawberry Alley Ale Works

When you’re in Clarksville, Tennessee, don’t miss Strawberry Alley Ale Works. This awesome alehouse is in the heart of downtown and has a fantastic selection of craft beers and tasty pub food.

They have a variety of starters. Our table shared a drool-worthy soft pretzel to start. For the main entrée, I couldn’t resist the Mediterranean seared chicken.

Now, let’s talk desserts: Strawberry Alley Ale Works serves them up in cute little mason jars.

The vibe here is cozy and the staff is super friendly. It’s the perfect place to unwind after a long week or hang out with friends while sipping a brew.

What To Order At Strawberry Alley Ale Works

Starters: Soft pretzel served warm with housemade cheese dip or potato chip nachos

Entrée: Mediterranean seared chicken

Dessert: The Trio with your choice of three different mini desserts served in tiny mason jars

2. Wild Flour Bake Shop

This small bakery is a breakfast and sandwich shop serving the most delicious morning meals. They have everything from savory hangover bowls to sweet banana bread and French toast. I couldn’t resist trying the cinnamon roll French toast topped with candied pecans, caramel bacon, and maple syrup. It was absolutely amazing and a delicious way to start the day!

Not only is the food delicious, but it’s all made from scratch and freshly baked. The Wild Flour Bake Shop service is exceptional, making you feel right at home. And if you’re in a rush, you can always grab your breakfast to go.

As if that wasn’t enough, the bakery also has a locally-made product gift shop in the back. You can find unique gifts to take home with you. It’s a one-stop shop for breakfast and locally-made gifts.

What To Order At Wild Flour Bake Shop

Breakfast Entrée (Sweet): Banana bread French toast or the cinnamon roll French toast

Breakfast Entrée (Savory): Brisket hash

Flight of beer at Blackhorse Pub & Brewery Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

3. Blackhorse Pub & Brewery

Looking for a local hangout with great brews and eats? Look no further than Blackhorse Pub & Brewery in Clarksville. This veteran-owned spot has been serving the community for over 20 years. They were one of the first brewhouses in the Southeast.

You can enjoy craft beers all year round and they have seasonal brews and specialty beers to mix things up. Remember to check out their impressive cocktail menu too.

But it’s not just about the drinks here. Blackhorse Pub & Brewery also serves delicious pub fare to satisfy any craving. From tasty flatbread pizza to various scrumptious sandwiches, wraps, and salads, there’s something on the menu for everyone.

The atmosphere is casual, warm, and welcoming as you dine among locals.

What To Order At Blackhorse Pub & Brewery

Starter: Crispy Brussels sprouts are fried and drizzled with hot honey.

Entrée: Eight different kinds of flatbread pizza

Dessert: The Big Cookie; we were too full for dessert, but it looked delicious.

Drink: Tasting flight of beer or a prickly pear margarita

I you’re ever crave pizza and are near Townsend, check out these great restaurants!

Pork-n-Roll at Legends Smokehouse Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

4. Legends Smokehouse & Grill

Legends Smokehouse & Grill is the ultimate destination for authentic barbecue cravings. With their meats smoked daily, you can always count on a fresh and flavorful dining experience. Owned by a veteran, this place offers a wide range of traditional American dishes that will satisfy your appetite from breakfast to dinner. Plus, they’ve got some surprises on the menu!

But wait, there’s more! Legends Smokehouse & Grill also takes pride in their homemade barbecue sauces. And guess what? Their Blueberry BBQ Sauce is a total crowd-pleaser.

We stopped there for breakfast, and while everyone else was ordering the standard breakfast dishes, I was feeling adventurous; I decided to start my day with a twist. I ordered their Pork-n-Roll — a warm, gooey cinnamon roll topped with smoked pulled pork and drizzled with their mouthwatering barbecue sauce. It was an absolute flavor explosion! The sweet and savory combo was just what I needed to kick start my day. Everyone at the table was drooling over my dish.

What To Order At Legends Smokehouse & Grill

Entrée: Pork-n-Roll; available for any meal!

This restaurant is on par with great restaurants I visited in Nashville.

Pecan-crusted rainbow trout at The Mailroom Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

5. The Mailroom

The Mailroom is located in a repurposed former federal building (post office) and offers elevated dining options and a beautiful patio overlooking the town. It’s the perfect spot for a date night or friend gathering.

What sets The Mailroom apart is its commitment to quality. Everything on their menu is made from scratch, ensuring an exceptional dining experience. I ordered their pecan-crusted rainbow trout with pineapple fried rice. For dessert, we shared the mouthwatering warm red velvet bread pudding.

But The Mailroom offers more than just great food. They also host private events and provide catering services, making them versatile for any occasion. And with their doors open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week, plus a delicious brunch on weekends, there’s always a time to satisfy your cravings at The Mailroom.

What To Order At The Mailroom

Starter: Savory monkey bread

Entrée: Pecan-crusted rainbow trout or steak

Dessert: Red velvet bread pudding

Drink: Sugarcane mojito

Tea at Mad Herbalist Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

6. The Mad Herbalist

I had such a unique dining experience at The Mad Herbalist in Clarksville. It’s not just a restaurant but also a tea lounge and blending lab. They make the most amazing freshly brewed teas and delicious bites. And the best part? The grounds and log cabin are stunning. Trust me, you’ll want plenty of time to soak it all in and savor every moment.

The lunch service here is unlike any other. You order your appetizer, entrée, and dessert simultaneously, and it’s served on fancy three-tiered serving plates. We were fortunate to sample a charcuterie board and the candied bacon on it was to die for.

The Mad Herbalist teas are served hot, iced, or sparkling; you get to choose.

Don’t worry if you have dietary restrictions; vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

But here’s the thing: Lunch is only served from Thursday–Saturday. Plan accordingly! And if you’re more of a brunch person, they’ve got you covered on Sundays.

What To Order At The Mad Herbalist

Starter: Fresh bruschetta and chargrilled bread or a charcuterie board

Entrée: MH buddha bowl or the avocado toast

Dessert: Bakery-fresh sweet breads

Drink: A flavored tea; “Peach Bum” was my favorite.

Acai bowl at Cafe 931 Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

7. Cafe 931

If you’re a fan of delicious acai bowls and gourmet burritos, you must check out Cafe 931. This family-owned restaurant is a hidden gem serving amazing breakfast and lunch options.

Not only do they offer a variety of mouthwatering acai bowls and fresh juice blends, but they also have a spacious casual dining area. They also have curbside pickup available.

What To Order At Cafe 931

Entrée: Acai bowl; I added coconut to mine.

Juice Blend: Erin — a blend of mango, pineapple, banana, orange, apple, and peach

Red pepper hummus with warm pita bread at Miss Lucille’s Cafe Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

8. Miss Lucille’s Cafe

Remember to visit Miss Lucille’s Marketplace in Clarksville for unique products from local artisans. And while you’re there, don’t forget to stop by Miss Lucille’s Cafe for a taste of southern hospitality and some seriously delicious food.

Their menu includes handmade sandwiches, bowls, soups, fresh salads, and shareables that will satisfy any craving. And, of course, their made-from-scratch desserts are a sweet treat you won’t want to pass up.

They only serve their amazing comfort food for lunch. They close at 4 p.m. daily.

What To Order At Miss Lucille’s Cafe

Starter: Red pepper hummus with warm pita bread

Entrée: Cranberry club wrap or the “Yummy Yummy Bowl”

Dessert: Whatever they bake changes daily.

Lava cake dessert at Edward’s Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

9. Edward’s Steakhouse

If a steak is what you are craving, look no further than Edward’s Steakhouse in downtown Clarksville on Franklin Street. This family-owned restaurant is the perfect spot for date night before catching a show at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

With an impressive menu of steaks, specialty dishes, appetizers, and sides, there’s something for everyone. And remember to save room for the mouthwatering desserts, topped off with a scoop of creamy ice cream. Indulge in a memorable dining experience at Edward’s Steakhouse.

Edward’s serves dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday.

What To Order At Edward’s Steakhouse

Starter: Fried green beans

Entrée: Sarah’s filet mignon

Dessert: Lava cake or bourbon pecan pie

Drink: Wine

10. The Gingham Cafe

Owned by an international foodie Neisha Wolfe who moved 17 times in 20 years while her husband was in the army, The Gingham Cafe has a laidback atmosphere where people can visit and hang out.

This picnic-style restaurant run by the all-female team doesn’t miss a beat with a full dine-in menu filled with delicious Southern classics like pretzel salad, spaghetti bake, and pimento cheese sandwiches.

Don’t forget the tasty quiches, casseroles, and meatloaf, and a mouthwatering assortment of cakes, pies, brownies, and cookies.

What To Order At The Gingham Cafe

Starter: Zucchini bread or Grilled Cheese

Entrée: Chicken cordon blue casserole

Sides: Grape Salad

Dessert: Caramel Brownie Chocolate Chip Cookie Dessert Bars

11. Old Glory Distilling Co.

Co-owned and operated by Matt Cunningham, a Clarksville native, Old Glory Distilling Co. also opened a restaurant in Clarksville, Tennessee in early 2024. With indoor and outdoor seating it has a ton of space for families and large groups to enjoy unique Southern-inspired dishes.

Old Glory conducts tours daily and their Craft Cocktail Bar is also open for tastings and ordering signature craft cocktails with their housemade spirits.

What To Order At Old Glory Distilling Co.

Starter: Duck Fat Fries

Entrée: Grilled Smoked Salmon

Drink: Sweet Southern Sipper cocktail

Dessert: Banana pudding

Clarksville, Tennessee, is rich in culture and heritage, and its restaurants represent the city’s diversity. From local favorites like Strawberry Alley Ale Works to delightful pastries for breakfast at Wild Flour Bake Shop or scrumptious barbecue at Legends Smokehouse, there’s something that will make your belly happy!

FAQs

What Is Clarksville, Tennessee Known For?

Clarksville exudes a college town’s vibrant atmosphere combined with a small town’s charm and hospitality. Conveniently located about 45 minutes northwest of Nashville, Clarksville is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state.

Why Makes Food In Clarksville, Tennessee Special?

The influence of the Fort Campbell Army Post, Austin Peay State University, and international industries give Clarksville’s food scene a surprisingly global flair. Still, travelers who are looking for a traditional Southern food experience will not be disappointed.

What Are the Best Restaurants With Outdoor Seating in Clarksville, Tennessee?

Strawberry Alley Ale Works, Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, and Old Glory Distilling are just some of the best restaurants with outdoor seating in Clarksville, Tennessee. Most Clarksville, Tennessee restaurants have a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating, or a curbside pickup.

Which Neighborhood In Clarksville, Tennessee Has the Best Restaurants?

It’s Madison St. Located just minutes away from downtown Clarksville, Madison St provides access to an array of restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. Known for its clean streets and friendly atmosphere, Madison St is a peaceful, well-maintained neighborhood in Clarksville, Tennessee.

What Are the Most Popular Dining Options in Clarksville, Tennessee?

Downtown Clarksville has three nice options for dining: semi-casual with Hops Road, mid-range with Blackhorse, and semi-fancy with Edward’s. Whether it’s steak, appetizers, and sides, or something for your sweet tooth, the food scene in Clarksville, Tennessee is among the best.