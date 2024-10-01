How to Celebrate Halloween in Ireland—The Birthplace of Samhain

Halloween is my favorite holiday.

It’s nestled in with all the best autumn activities, like pumpkin picking, harvest festivals, and haunted houses. The weather is crisp and perfect as the leaves put on a stunning display.

It feels like an American dream to me—but the United States isn’t the birthplace of Halloween.

That distinction belongs to Ireland where the holiday was is also known as Samhain.

And it’s one of the best times to be on the Emerald Isle, as cities and villages come alive with the wonders of Halloween.

Not only is it a historical and cultural affair, but the parties are also top-tier—which shouldn’t be a surprise. We’re talking about the Irish, after all. They’re experts in artforms like good conversation (aka ‘craic’), folk music (aka ‘trad’ music), telling tall tales, and more.

Ireland and the Irish are also the keepers of Celtic mythology—which is still alive throughout the island via folk practices and folktales. The best time to feel this living history, in my opinion, is during Halloween.

Heading to the Emerald Isle in late October? Here’s how to celebrate Halloween in Ireland.

From Samhain to Halloween

Let me make a few distinctions before I dive into Ireland’s Halloween party scene.

Halloween was once known as Samhain. Samhain is a Gaelic festival that marks the harvest season and the arrival of winter.

(There are three other seasonal festivals throughout the year—you may have heard of Samhain’s spring counterpart, Bealtaine.)

Samhain is an ancient tradition that was first mentioned in literature in the 9th century. It’s known as a short period of time in which the line between the ‘Otherworld’ and our world is blurred.

That allows for naughty spirits to cross over into our reality—which is where our modern spooky Halloween sensibilities come from.

But the US has a very commercialized version of Halloween—one that focuses on candy and costume sales. In Ireland, you’ll find similar fare in the way of pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, and other popular activities.

But in many places, you’ll also notice that the holiday is celebrated in more intimate ways. Pubs are lit with candles and stories are told. Decorations are hung up and pumpkin patches pop up around towns and cities.

Halloween festivals also pop up during this time. Want to know where to celebrate Halloween in Ireland? Go to Galway, Dublin, or Boyne Valley. They have some of the country’s best festivities. Here’s how to celebrate Halloween in Ireland in these places.

How to Celebrate Halloween in Ireland

Galway

Unsplash

Galway is located on Ireland’s western shores—and it’s a tourist favorite for a reason. The small and picturesque town is walkable, charming, and cultural.

During Halloween, it comes alive as locals help put together dozens of themed activities.

The Galway Aboo Halloween festival is one of the most famous, which regularly sees around 80,000 participants rush in from the surrounding area. The best part of the festival is the Macnas Halloween Parade, which brings ‘magnificent Halloween chaos’ to the streets—I’m quoting Galway Tourism on that.

It’s actually pretty terrifying… in all the right ways.

Dublin

Unsplash

Dublin is pretty spooky no matter the time of year thanks to its winding streets and old brick buildings. But the city really goes above and beyond during Samhain to treat locals to spooky fare.

There are famous haunted houses like The Nightmare Realm and Malahide Castle, along with cemetery tours of Glasnevin Cemetery.

But I suggest you stick to the city street parade. The Bram Stoker Festival includes a parade route that was relaunched last year with a few new additions. From what I’ve seen in photos and heard from attendees, it’s a larger-than-life creative endeavor.

What I like is that locals also go above and beyond to incorporate history and culture into the parade. Aside from the holiday’s Celtic origins, Dubliners also honor Bram Stoker—author of Dracula and Dublin local.

Boyne Valley

Courtesy of Puca Festival

Want a bit more of a folk emphasis on your Halloween celebration? Skip the big cities and head to Boyne Valley.

It’s home to sites like Tlachtga, where ancient Celts celebrated Samhain. Rather than host a spooky Halloween parade, Boyne Valley instead throws an annual Púca Festival to honor its past.

It includes old-school Samhain festivities like feasting, bonfires, and plenty of trad music. There are also high-flying acrobatics and other unique displays.

But beware the Púca—these spirits can shapeshift and have been terrifying locals for well over a millennia.