How to Get to Cliffs of Moher From Dublin | Enjoy This Amazing Attraction

The Cliffs of Moher are a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Ireland’s most popular attractions. Soaring 702 feet above the Atlantic Ocean, the cliffs extend for 5 miles along Ireland’s rugged west coast. Many tourists choose to visit them on a day trip from Dublin.

The Cliffs of Moher are located in the Burren region of County Clare, approximately 165 miles southwest of Dublin. These cliffs are world-famous for their breathtaking beauty and dramatic coastal scenery. They offer panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, showcasing rugged cliffs, sea stacks, and diverse wildlife.

Fun fact: several movies have been filmed at the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland. One notable film is “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009), where the cliffs were used as a backdrop for the Horcrux Cave scenes.

There are several ways to get to the Cliffs of Moher from the capital city.

How to Get to Cliffs of Moher From Dublin

By Car

Renting a car is a popular way to get around when visiting Ireland, and it’s the method of transportation my family and I chose when we visited the Cliffs of Moher.

If you rent a car and opt to drive to the Cliffs of Moher from Dublin, the trip will take about 3 hours. The drive to the Cliffs of Moher entails winding and steep roads; if you are prone to motion sickness, you may want to bring Dramamine with you.

Most Irish rental cars have manual transmissions instead of automatic ones, so be sure you are comfortable driving a stick shift. Don’t forget that people drive on the left side of the road in Ireland, too!

To get to the Cliffs of Moher from Dublin, follow R148 and continue on N4. From N4, continue on M6 and follow the signs to Galway. Note that the route from Dublin to the Cliffs of Moher entails tolls, so be sure to have some change with you.

After getting off the highway, there are many short twists and turns you must take in order to reach the Cliffs of Moher, and the way is nearly impossible to navigate without a GPS. When renting a car in Dublin, be sure to also rent a GPS navigation system. This will make getting to the Cliffs of Moher a breeze!

By Bus

If you’re an experienced traveler and love scenic routes, adventure, and living like the locals, you might enjoy getting to the Cliffs of Moher by public transportation.

While it is possible to reach the Cliffs of Moher by bus, there are no direct routes that will take you there, and the trip could take up to 5 hours.

The best way to reach the Cliffs of Moher by bus is to take the 300 bus from Dublin City South/Burgh Quay to Dunnes/Friars Walk in Ennis, walk to the Ennis Bus Station, take the 350 bus to the Galway Bus Station, and get off at the County Clare/Cliffs Of Moher stop.

By Train

Given the potential complexity of traveling from Dublin to the Cliffs by public transit, you may want to consider letting a tour company make all the arrangements for you. One of the most popular is the Moher, Burren, and Galway Bay Rail Tour from Dublin.

If you prefer to make the day trip arrangements yourself, the fastest way to make the trip is to combine the train with the regional bus. The train takes about three hours to arrive in Ennis after departing Dublin’s Heuston station and connecting in Galway.

Being the capital and transportation hub of County Clare, you can easily hop on a bus from Ennis to the Cliffs. These routes are operated by Bus Éireann, Ireland’s regional bus service, and take just under one hour.

By Plane

If you are in a hurry, you can book a plane with Aer Arann which offers services along the route from Dublin to Connemara Regional Airport. While the flights are relatively short, it’s still a two-hour drive to the Cliffs. That said, it’s certainly faster than public transit and is a very pretty drive that takes in the beautiful city of Galway City and the spectacular Atlantic coast.

By Tour

Visiting the Cliffs of Moher on a day tour is arguably the easiest way to reach the cliffs.

Full-day, round-trip tours from Dublin to the Cliffs of Moher cost about $60. Featured on Viator, the Cliffs of Moher Fully Guided Day Trip From Dublin includes a 10-hour return bus coach to the cliffs, round-trip transportation from Dublin, two hours of free time to explore the cliffs, a stop in the village of Doolin, and admission to the Cliffs of Moher visitors center.

FAQs

How Far Are Moher Cliffs From Dublin by Car?

The 166-mile trip by rental car takes about three hours. There’s also a car park just across from the Visitor Centre and the Cliffs. If the drive exhausts you, you can stay overnight in nearby Liscannor.

What Do Day Tours From Dublin to the Moher Cliffs Include?

A guided day tour is one of the best options for a day trip to the Cliffs from Dublin. Besides the Cliffs with Visitor Centre entry, this scenic day trip along the Wild Atlantic Way can include visiting Bunratty Castle, the Burren National Park, and Galway City.

Can I Take a Bus Tour from Dublin to the Cliffs?

Yes, but if you do this, make sure to buy your ticket online in advance to save time when you’re there. You don’t have to pay online to visit the Cliffs, as the bus ticket includes parking and entry to the visitor center.

Why Are the Moher Cliffs So Special?

Their natural beauty has inspired poets and artists for generations, as well as drawn scientists and geologists. The Cliffs are incredibly photogenic and have appeared in several movies including Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and The Princess Bride.

Are the Moher Cliffs Good For the Views?

Yes, the views of the ocean are spectacular. You can see as far as the Aran Islands on a good day, but there is an eerie beauty you cannot miss even in typical Irish weather. The incredible scenery and quaint little villages make for the perfect views.