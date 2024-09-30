Incoming Airline Sales: Best Times to Book Flights by Airline

It’s time to start thinking about holiday travel.

And that means it’s also time to start thinking about savings. If you’re interested in saving by booking during certain timeframes, check out Google’s advice on when to book holiday flights.

Here’s the short of it: For Thanksgiving and Christmas flights, Google recommends booking in late October and early October, respectively.

But what about airline discounts during seasonal booking periods? For the most part, the US’s largest airlines—including Delta, American, and United—offer limited sales and deals.

But during certain times of year, even the largest and most popular airlines offer savings.

Want to know the best times to book flights by airline? You need to know when they slash prices. Here’s what you need to know about upcoming sales in October, November, and December.

Best times to book flights in October

Domestic sales in October

Alaska Airlines usually offer deals to Hawaii and Mexico during September and October

European sales in October

Lufthansa sometimes offers deals around Oktoberfest for those traveling domestically around Europe

easyJet also offers discounts during October for seasonal European events

Best times to book flights in November

Domestic sales in November

JetBlue runs sales on Black Friday

Hawaiian Airlines runs sales on Black Friday

Alaska Airlines runs sales on Black Friday

American Airlines runs sales on Black Friday

European sales in November

Lufthansa usually runs sales in early November prior to the Black Friday rush

Aer Lingus runs sales in the week or two prior to Black Friday

Virgin Atlantic runs sales on Black Friday

Finnair runs sales on Black Friday

Scandinavian Airlines runs sales on Black Friday

Other sales in November

Japan Airlines runs sales on Black Friday

Air New Zealand runs sales on Black Friday

Singapore Airlines runs sales on Black Friday

Best times to book flights in December

European airlines that offer deals in December