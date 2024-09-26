Classic Route 66 Motels Round-Up: The Best Still in Business

Cruising Route 66 is basically an American rite of passage.

I’d also argue that staying at a few old-school motels along the way is also part of the magic. Hundreds of lodgings dot the highways and byways that head west from Chicago.

Seeing a motel’s neon sign read ‘Vacany’ at the end of a long day on Route 66 is a sign that it’s time to turn in. (And time for a warm meal.)

Some of these motels are still as iconic as they were back in the road trip’s heyday. Their neon is as bright as ever, their rooms tidy and their (often themed) restaurants open for business.

Let’s explore some of the most classic Route 66 motels, starting in Illinois and ending in Arizona.

Classic Route 66 Motels

Route 66 Hotel and Conference Center

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Springfield, IL

Springfield is a great place to stop on your first night on Route 66. Not only is the larger city a great place to make any last-minute purchases, but it’s also chock-full of eateries and nightlife.

The Route 66 Hotel and Conference Center is also a solid introduction to the world of motels. It’s larger than the standard fare that you’ll find farther west—and even includes a themed Route 66 pool.

Munger Moss Motel

Lebanon, MO

From its signage to its satin pillowcases, the Munger Moss Motel is a seasoned lodging that’s served Route 66ers for decades. It’s even got a neon-lit gift shop for those who want to take home a few route-themed souvenirs.

What I really like about the Munger Moss Motel is its sense of pride. The motel has served passers-through for over thirty years—and staff love what they do. They’re on-site to interact with drivers, give them recommendations as they continue on their way, and offer some of that country hospitality that means so much to road-weary travelers.

Chelsea Motor Inn

Chelsea, OK

Even the upholstery is Route 66-themed! This fully classic Route 66 stay is a master class in fanfare. Once again, the décor here is a sign that staff take their jobs seriously.

They don’t just want to give travelers a place to rest at night. They want to give them the full Route 66 service, which means showering behind a Route 66 shower curtain, turning on Route 66 lamps, and falling asleep to the whir of passing cars outside.

Desert Hills Motel

Tulsa, OK

With its gargantuan neon lights, it’s hard to miss the Desert Hills Motel in Tulsa. Fit with a bright green cactus, this lodging physically stands out amongst other Tulsa motels.

You’ll notice that cactus motif throughout the grounds—including as tiled mosaics in the bathrooms. There are also plenty of retro callbacks throughout, including its mini-fridges.

Big Texan

Amarillo, TX

You’ll notice that this motel isn’t quite like the others—mostly thanks to its slightly elevated room décor, which features natural wood features and bright bedspreads. It’s a decidedly rustic and Texan feel.

The exterior has a wonderful paint job that looks like a Wild West town center, along with a large outdoor pool. Nearby, guests can also eat at the Big Texan Steakhouse—a classic Amarillo establishment.

Blue Swallow

Tucumcari, NM

With a full five-star rating based on over 2,000 reviews, the Blue Swallow in Tucumcari is by far the highest-rated Route 66 motel in the United States.

And it’s not hard to see why. From its retro neon signage to its color palette and range of vintage cars, it offers a glimpse into the past.

As with other Route 66 favorites, there’s plenty of fanfare available for Route 66ers. But there’s a modern design thread throughout, which beautifully modernizes the old Route 66 atmosphere while keeping all the more soulful elements of this American pastime.



Wigwam Motel

Holbrook, AZ

Vintage cars and towering teepees dot the grounds of the Wigwam Motel. From its bedding to its tipi-styled rooms, the Wigwam is a clear sign that Route 66 has entered Arizona.

If you’re into kitschy design and alternative lodgings, look no further. The Wigwam might be a little dated, but it’s a classic Route 66 choice for a reason.

Earl’s Rt 66 Motor Court

Winslow, AZ

This straightforward motel hits the two most important elements of a Route 66 hotel: it’s clean and it’s themed. (I also love the bedspreads.)

Guests get the neon signage they’ve come to expect along the route, along with a bevy of classy Route 66 callbacks. Someone in the reviews described it as ‘pure Americana’, and I agree!