Couples Only: Most Romantic Hotels in Florida

Florida is a hotspot thanks to its subtropical beaches, warm weather, and distinct cities.

It’s also a top choice for families. Whether taking the kids to Orlando for an amusement park adventure to escaping to a more private option like Black’s Island, Florida’s offerings are truly diverse.

But it’s not only geared toward families and large groups.

Florida is also a top choice for couples looking for an intimate getaway; it’s cheaper than Hawaii, sunnier than the Carolinas, and closer than the Caribbean.

In fact, Florida has just about everything that couples could look for in a romantic retreat—including dreamy, glamorous hotels.

Looking for a place to unwind in the Sunshine State? Here are the most romantic hotels in Florida.

Most romantic hotels in Florida

1 Hotel South Beach, Miami

If you’re looking to enjoy one of the US’s most unique cities, Miami, then romance won’t be hard to find.

I vote you book a stay at 1 Hotel South Beach, which is located directly on a 600-foot portion of Miami Beach. That makes for some pretty scenic views from both the hotel rooms and the massive outdoor pool.

(There’s also a second rooftop pool in case you want a better bird’s eye view of the city and shoreline.)

The hotel offers a pretty standard design with some eco-friendly features. The staff is highly rated, which should help you pursue any of your romantic dreams while staying at the hotel.

Plus, there’s a full-range spa for any couples treatments you’d like to sample.

The Goodtime Hotel, Miami

The Goodtime Hotel, a South Beach gem, is your second choice in romantic Miami stays.

The primary difference between these two Miami selections is the boutique vibe at the Goodtime Hotel. Its design is tropical and bright, which I think adds a dash of wonder and brilliance to any romantic retreat. (Seriously—it almost feels like a Wes Anderson vision.)

I love the oasis vibe at the Goodtime Hotel. There are even parties at the pool that showcase Miami’s amazing music and nightlife.

Some reviewers have noted that the rooms were a bit small for their liking, just in case you want a little room to romp around with your lover.

Hyatt Centric Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale

Hyatt Centric is one of the hotel chain’s coolest brands.

Centric hotels put a tasteful emphasis on the city where they’re located, usually incorporating artwork and design elements from local artists.

At Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, you’ll notice elements like the massive graffiti mural framing its outdoor pool. Another noteworthy element is that Las Olas is within walking distance of the city’s biggest attractions.

That makes it easy for couples who want to take it easy to also get out on the town. But let’s not forget its chicer offerings, like its (second) rooftop pool and private cabana rentals with fire pits.

The Gasparilla Inn and Club, Boca Grande

Located at the ocean’s edge, the Gasparilla Inn and Club is like a country club dreamscape.

Its pool feels larger than life and its design is a perfect balance between colonial architecture and Caribbean interior. Its wallpapered rooms are both whimsical and austere.

I could go on and on attempting to describe the Gasparilla Inn and Club. But here’s the short of it: it delivers hospitality, photo-worthy backdrops like its pool and full golf course, and has been described as an ‘experience of a lifetime’ by one recent guest.

Need I say more? Find your lover and disappear at the Gasparilla before everyone finds out about this place.

The Breakers, Palm Beach

If you’ve traveled to Palm Beach, you’ve probably noticed this larger-than-life hotel.

Located on 140 acres of oceanfront property, it’s almost impossible to miss. The Breakers almost feels like Las Vegas’s Venetian in terms of scale and design—which I mean in the best way possible.

Guests are treated to a resort-style stay that includes on-site dining, two full golf courses, boutique shopping, a full-service spa, private beach access, multiple pools, an extensive winery, and more.

Just make sure to avoid peak season, as prices hike at The Breakers, and the grounds fill up to an unromantic level. (For my tastes, at least! Social butterfly couples might enjoy the buzz.)

