Best Small Towns Around Houston for a Retreat

Houston is one of the US’s largest cities.

In terms of population, Houston comes behind New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Is anyone else surprised to learn that there are more people in Houston than San Francisco, Miami, Boston, and other high-profile metropolises?

That spike in population is partly due to a rise in Fortune 500 companies.

Houston does some seriously big business. In fact, its GDP is the seventh-highest in the world.

For city slickers, that’s a great thing. But for more country-living Texans who like a friendly atmosphere and small-town feel, Houston’s growing size can feel overwhelming.

Are you a Houston local looking to get out of the big city for a weekend (or two)?

Lucky for you, you’ve got options all over the state.

But for now, let’s stick to the best small towns around Houston—no cross-state journeys needed.

Magnolia

Courtesy of Tour Texas

Magnolia is located on the edge of Houston’s metropolitan boundaries—but you won’t notice any relationship to the big city here.

The town takes its name from the number of magnolia trees dotting its perimeter. That’s. a plus for anyone who enjoys the outdoors.

You’ll notice quite a few on the winding Magnolia Scenic Byway. In terms of town activities, guests enjoy the Magnolia Historical Society Museum, which covers the area’s history and heritage.

Magnolia also hosts the Texas Renaissance Festival—which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Columbus

Courtesy of Jim Evans

Columbus is a picturesque small town that has plenty of history and natural beauty.

If you’re a fan of live oaks, then you’ll have plenty of mature trees to hug throughout the city. (Or admire from a distance.)

Visitors also enjoy the old-school architecture and well-preserved main street. Locals have gone above and beyond to maintain the unique heritage of Columbus—and you’re guaranteed to notice that on a visit.

Locals like to chat about what makes their town special, and travelers regularly rank Columbus as one of the friendliest small towns in Texas.

Richmond

Courtesy of Larry D. Moore

Similar to Magnolia, you don’t need to entirely leave Houston behind to enjoy Richmond.

This spot is a powerhouse of Texas history, home to Jane Long, considered the Mother of Texas, and Walter Moses Burton, the US’s first Black man to be elected sheriff.

Unsurprisingly, you can find plenty of historical landmarks and museums thanks to this past. But it’s also home to plenty of other exciting activities, from paintballing to wineries and breweries.

Anahuac

Courtesy of Benoit Lamarshe

Close to the border with Louisiana is Anahuac, one of Houston’s most endearing and unique small-town escapes.

Nature is the primary appeal in Ahanuac. The area is home to a 30,000-acre wildlife refuge, which is a sought-after spot for bird watchers and gator hunters.

Given the aquatic nature of the Anahuac (it’s swampy, y’all), this isn’t the best place for relaxing hikes. But it’s a top-notch spot for digging deeper into the South’s natural wonders, especially if you take a guided tour through the refuge.

Bandera

Courtesy of Bandera, Texas

Who wouldn’t want to visit the Cowboy Capital of the World?

As you may have guessed, all things Wild West reign in this town. Visitors stumble upon things like cattle drives and rodeos with great frequency. There’s also plenty of fanfare in the way of museums.

Even if you’re not super attracted to cowboy culture, Bandera will surprise you. Guests can explore related things like horseback riding and even hunting excursions.

Or totally unrelated activities like winery tours, brewery tours, live music, and disc golf—just to name a few.