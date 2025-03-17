Lone Star Shortlist: 5 Reasons to Visit Houston

From the outside looking in, Houston is just another massive city, albeit with Lone Star inclinations.

Videos by TravelAwaits

But there’s a lot brewing beneath the surface in Houston.

Surprises abound, from daring new culinary ventures to memorable specialty museums. There’s a pleasant surprise in store for travelers of all ages, too. In terms of infrastructure, things to do, and accessibility, Houston has everything a traveler could want.

Despite how well-rounded the city is, it doesn’t often pop up on domestic travel radars.

With no beaches, iconic national parks, or famous skylines in reach, it’s often brushed under the rug with other land-locked metropolises like Chicago and Boulder.

Though not nearly as sexy as a coastal town like Miami or as trendy as a new destination like Nashville, Houston is one of the most reachable, affordable, and re-visitable places in the United States.

Here’s why you should visit Houston – or at least keep it on your short list.

5 reasons to visit Houston

Reason #1: Its list of free attractions and museums is long

Houston Arboretum (Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

Like other major cities, Houston is home to a handful of organizations that work hard to make public artworks and museums accessible to the general public. For travelers, that means you’ll have plenty to do without overspending.

The city is home to a whopping 38 specialty museums, which let you explore the unexpected in more than a few ways.

While you probably know about museums like Space Center Houston and The Houston Museum of Natural Science, there are dozens of other options. My favorites are listed below—they’ll keep you busy for more than a few lazy afternoons.

Coolest museums and free attractions in Houston:

Reason #2: Houston’s culinary scene is one of the best in the country

The Burger Joint (Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

Houston is a cultural melting pot where close to 150 languages are spoken. Fans of culture know that means one thing: you’ll eat well in Houston. In fact, you might actively struggle to narrow down which eateries to stop at during your trip.

Not only can you find James Beard-caliber chefs in town, but many offer drool-worthy fusion foods. Or, if you want to keep things more casual, you won’t be disappointed by local favorites like The Burger Joint (pictured above).

Here’s where I’d stuff my face in Houston:

Reason #3: Its boutique hotel scene is worth splurging over

The Lancaster (Courtesy of Booking)

I’m a huge fan of boutique hotels for two reasons. First, they’re not always pricier than chains—even though they offer a more specialized and tasteful setup. Second, they add even more immersion and intrigue to any trip, letting you settle into a space and feel cozy with a detail-oriented approach.

Though you can absolutely find budget hotels and hostels, I vote you upgrade in Houston. The three options listed below are worth every penny.

My top picks for boutique hotels:

Reason #4: When you visit Houston, country fun isn’t far away

ATV Rentals in Houston (Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

Whether or not you actually leave the city limits, Houston’s more country tendencies are at your fingertips. The Arboretum & Nature Center (pictured in the first section) is one option, along with the Cockrell Butterfly Center and the city’s free Port Houston boat tour.

But don’t forget about other more hardboiled adventures, from ATV rentals to golf cart tours. If you’re looking for a little country fun, start with the options below. Some are day trips, while others can be packaged into an afternoon in the city.

Get buck wild here:

Reason #5: Big events turn the city into a block party

What’s better than a citywide celebration? Given Houston’s size and diversity, it’s no surprise that the city hosts larger-than-life gatherings at least once a month, from Chinese New Year to Fourth of July celebrations to massive rodeo events.

I recommend taking a look at the latest events on the calendar and booking a trip that overlaps with an event that piques your interest. (I’d probably head to the Houston Livestock and Rodeo show.)