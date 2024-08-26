Best Cottages in Michigan for Enjoying Fall Foliage

No matter the season, Michigan is a popular holiday destination.

In spring and summer, its woodlands come alive as hikers and campers hit the trails. The same goes for its lakesides, which see families from across the region pack into rentals to get out on the water.

Given the state’s cold climate and long winters, it’s also a popular choice for those on the hunt for snowy winters and delightful Christmas displays.

The same goes for autumn, which sees the state’s thick forests transform with fall’s warm colors. Places like Houghton and Alpena are top of the list for autumn-lovers.

But what about more remote destinations?

Thanks to rental platforms like VRBO and Airbnb, autumn-lovers can find top-tier cabins and cozy getaways that put them right in the middle of the fall foliage display.

Want to cuddle up with your loved one while staring dreamily into fiery canopies? I’ve got a few selections that will let you soak up the loveliest days of autumn. (I know, I know—the photos below aren’t all taken in autumn. You’ll just have to use your imagination.)

Log Cabin Tiny Home Getaway

Cadillac, Michigan

I love a classic cabin like this tiny getaway. The woodwork features plenty of knotty pine and hickory—the kind that fills a cabin with that beloved rustic scent.

But that’s enough about the interior. This cabin is surrounded by dense woodlands, letting visitors immerse themselves in a display of fall foliage. Plus, there’s a fantastic porch and fire pit that provide the perfect outdoor hangout space.

Book here

Lake Superior Beach with Porcupine Mountain Views

Ontonagon, Michigan

This cabin is a bit more done-up than others on this list, with a modern and sleek exterior and fully refurbished interior. Design aside, it’s got plenty of broad windows that showcase the surrounding forest and nearby lakeside.

There’s also a massive back porch with plenty of seating. Once again, you’ll be able to soak up the autumn display from inside the cabin or straight from its outdoor lounging areas.

Book here

Historic Cabin

Mancelona, Michigan

This historic cabin is seriously rustic. It’s an old-school log cabin with unfinished interior walls and a cobbled stone fireplace that looks ancient.

If you’re on the hunt for pioneer-esque rentals, this selection is for you. Along with its historical appeal, it also benefits from a remote location. You’ll be treated to a lovely forest escape that’s close to misty rivers and quiet walking paths. Like a Walden Pond vibe for all the Thoreau’s out there.

Book here

Cabin on Lake Fanny Hooe

Copper Harbor, Michigan

Located right on the lakeside, this cabin offers multiple ways to soak up the autumn foliage. You can do so from the dock overlooking the lake, from the porch that’s surrounded by tall trees, or even from the cabin’s interior, which features massive windows.

While the cabin’s design is worth writing about, the magic here is in the sheer number of exterior coves that make it easy to comfortably enjoy the fleeting weeks of fall.

Book here

The Morel Cottage

Grayling, Michigan

Who doesn’t love a good A-frame? When it comes to cool-weather getaways, A-frames provide the ultimate in cozy comforts.

The Morel Cottage is a remote A-frame that offers a front-seat view into Mother Nature. It’s surrounded by forest and includes a rock-lined fire pit for bonfires and late-night stargazing, letting you soak up the autumn vibes.

Book here

Cheerful Six Mile Lake Log Cabin

East Jordan, Michigan

This lakeside cabin looks perfect for a summer getaway—but let me sell you on an autumn escape instead. Not only is there a large fireplace that’s perfect for cool evenings, but there’s also a large fire pit enclosed by mature trees and a partly covered back porch ideal for lounging beneath the changing leaves.

Plus, a stellar lakeview, which lets you soak up a panoramic view of autumn on the water.

Book here

The Granary Northport

Northport, Michigan

This rental has a design-forward focus, making it ideal for those who are a little picky about their Airbnbs. But what I love is the outdoor area.

There’s a porch with a grill connected to a sauna and a fire pit area, which provides an all-in-one outdoor area that I love. The home is surrounded by grasslands and forest, which I imagine transforms into a delectable fall display.

Book here