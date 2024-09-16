Autumn Activities: Best Things To Do in Michigan in Fall

Michigan is one of the best places to soak up autumn.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise given the state’s sprawling forests, quaint small towns, and its extensive number of outdoor pastimes.

While life in the state slows down for winter, its warmer spring and summer months are packed with non-stop fun.

The same is true for autumn.

Though temperatures start to fall, September and October offer one last chance to soak up the great outdoors. Toss in a delightful display of color-changing leaves, and Michigan transforms into a fall paradise.

But what should you be doing in the Great Lake State during this time?

With so many opportunities to get outdoors, you might need a handy place to start. I suggest kicking off your autumn with one of the best things to do in Michigan in fall.

Best things to do in Michigan in Fall

Chairlift at Crystal Mountain

Thompsonville

Every fall, Crystal Mountain Resort opens up its chairlifts to ferry guests across an autumn dreamland. The lift rises above the treeline to offer a bird’s eye view of the changing forest surrounding Thompsonville. It’s a great adventure for families of all ages.

If you’re staying at the Four Seasons Crystal Mountain Resort, the chairlifts are free. However, they remain open to the public and are highly affordable at only $15/ticket.

Explore the chairlifts

Copper Peak Chairlift

Ironwood

This chairlift isn’t quite like the experience at Crystal Mountain thanks to its towering height. Back in the day, the grounds served as an important sporting venue. Back in 1969, the Copper Peak Chairlift served as part of a major artificial ski jump.

The ski jump has since been transformed into a tourist experience that offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding forest—from a whopping 469 feet in the air. To get to the top, guests must take an elevator and an 800-foot chairlift.

Explore the adventure ride

Copper County Trail National Byway

Delaware to Copper Harbor, Keweenaw

If you’re driving through Michigan, be sure to schedule a scenic byway. The state isn’t short on these options thanks to its winding, rural roads and delightful natural wonders.

In other words, you might need to shop around to find the ‘best’ in your area. Let me kick off your list with a suggestion of my own: the Copper County National Byway.

The Copper County National Byway weaves through the Keweenaw Peninsula. It’s become a popular choice because much of the route is covered by an archway of mature trees.

The spread of pines, maples, oaks, and spruces creates an almost tunnel-like feel as you cruise beneath the orange-and-red canopies—which feels like something out of a Pixar film.

Check out the byway

Fort Wilkins Historic State Park

Copper Harbor

Assuming you head into Copper Harbor via the Copper County Trail National Byway, you can easily bundle in a trip to the Fort Wilkins Historic State Park.

Just like Michigan isn’t short on scenic byways, it’s also got a solid range of parks. Some even offer a glimpse into the past with historical programs, sites, and landmarks.

At Fort Wilkins, visitors can wander along the Lake Superior coastline to soak up the autumn foliage. But here’s why I love this option: the park is also home to 19 historic buildings that visitors can explore.

These date back to the mid-1800s, which you can explore on foot as well as via a living history program.

Learn more about the park

Yates Cider Mill

Rochester Hills

Speaking of history, let’s move on to one of the tastiest ways to enjoy autumn in Michigan—at a cider mill. At Yates, there’s also a historical angle.

The farms have been family-owned and operated since the days of Abraham Lincoln’s presidency. Since then, they’ve perfected arts like apple-growing, cider-distilling, and doughnut-baking.

If you’re heading to Rochester Hills, don’t miss out on Yates Cider Mill’s Apple Fritter Friday event.

Check out the cider mill

Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Patch

Saginaw

I think Saginaw is worth visiting regardless of the season—but I’ve always enjoyed visiting this area during fall.

Part of the reason is Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Patch, a larger-than-life staple. Giant pumpkins abound, as you might imagine. On top of that, there’s also a seriously massive corn maze (it’ll take almost an hour to solve), doughnut-making, and a mini-petting zoo. There’s even a craft store.

Learn more about the pumpkin patch