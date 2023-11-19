‘Adventure North’ To This Winter Wonderland In Michigan | Outdoor Activities That Excite

The Keweenaw Peninsula in northern Michigan is ready to welcome nearby, local, and out-of-town visitors this winter season. A community that focuses on its winter activities more than its summer activities, Visit Keweenaw is hoping for visitors to embrace the cold and snowy season this year.

“We tighten up our outreach during the winter months (compared to summer) as the Keweenaw’s snow travelers tend to be closer to home and more prone to spur-of-the-moment weekend road trips driven by accumulation,” said Brad Barnett, executive director of Visit Keweenaw. “Obviously, reliable snow conditions play a role in where visitors vacation, and that’s our major advantage.”

Dubbed as Keweenaw’s “Adventure North” campaign, organizers hope that this year’s events can live up to last year’s — the first time Visit Keweenaw launched this now-annual campaign.

Cross country skiing at Keweenaw Mountain Lodge near Copper Harbor, Michigan Photo credit: Visit Keweenaw

Keweenaw’s Adventure North Campaign

From skiing and snowboarding to exploring history and the outdoors, the Keweenaw Peninsula is an ideal winter destination. If it’s wintry weather you’re searching for, the county almost guarantees it.

“This snow season, we’re pushing for you to embrace your winter spirit,” says Visit Keweenaw’s press release. “Make the best of those fresh powder days, get excited about snowfall, and break out that sled.”

Visit Keweenaw lists snowmobiling, downhill skiing and snowboarding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, fat-tire biking, and so much more as its accessible outdoor winter activities.

Less of a campaign about events and festivities in the winter, Adventure North Keweenaw is more of an encouragement for locals and visitors to take advantage of the area’s beautiful winter weather.

An icy Lake Superior at Eagle Harbor, Michigan Photo credit: Visit Keweenaw

Winter Weather In Keweenaw

When it comes to weather on the Keweenaw Peninsula this time of year, there is a reason the area receives an influx of snow in the winter. And one of the driving factors of the Keweenaw’s winter weather is what Visit Keweenaw calls “Mother Superior,” or Lake Superior.

According to the NOAA, “as cold air from Canada crosses over the warmer, open water of Lake Superior, warmth and moisture are transferred into the lowest portion of the atmosphere forming conditions that can generate 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour or more.”

With a wealth of snow and things to do in the area, make the Keweenaw Peninsula your winter escape and immerse yourself in a true snow-packed paradise.