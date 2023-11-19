TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

DestinationsUnited StatesMichigan

‘Adventure North’ To This Winter Wonderland In Michigan | Outdoor Activities That Excite

Brian Nowosielski
Nov.19.2023
Eagle Harbor Lighthouse on the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan
Eagle Harbor Lighthouse on the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan
Photo credit: Visit Keweenaw
  • Destinations
  • Michigan
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
  • United States
    • Brian Nowosielski
    Nov.19.2023

    The Keweenaw Peninsula in northern Michigan is ready to welcome nearby, local, and out-of-town visitors this winter season. A community that focuses on its winter activities more than its summer activities, Visit Keweenaw is hoping for visitors to embrace the cold and snowy season this year.

    “We tighten up our outreach during the winter months (compared to summer) as the Keweenaw’s snow travelers tend to be closer to home and more prone to spur-of-the-moment weekend road trips driven by accumulation,” said Brad Barnett, executive director of Visit Keweenaw. “Obviously, reliable snow conditions play a role in where visitors vacation, and that’s our major advantage.”

    Dubbed as Keweenaw’s “Adventure North” campaign, organizers hope that this year’s events can live up to last year’s — the first time Visit Keweenaw launched this now-annual campaign.

    Cross country skiing at Keweenaw Mountain Lodge near Copper Harbor, Michigan
    Cross country skiing at Keweenaw Mountain Lodge near Copper Harbor, Michigan
    Photo credit: Visit Keweenaw

    Keweenaw’s Adventure North Campaign

    From skiing and snowboarding to exploring history and the outdoors, the Keweenaw Peninsula is an ideal winter destination. If it’s wintry weather you’re searching for, the county almost guarantees it. 

    “This snow season, we’re pushing for you to embrace your winter spirit,” says Visit Keweenaw’s press release. “Make the best of those fresh powder days, get excited about snowfall, and break out that sled.”

    Visit Keweenaw lists snowmobiling, downhill skiing and snowboarding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, fat-tire biking, and so much more as its accessible outdoor winter activities.

    Less of a campaign about events and festivities in the winter, Adventure North Keweenaw is more of an encouragement for locals and visitors to take advantage of the area’s beautiful winter weather.

    An icy Lake Superior at Eagle Harbor, Michigan
    An icy Lake Superior at Eagle Harbor, Michigan
    Photo credit: Visit Keweenaw

    Winter Weather In Keweenaw

    When it comes to weather on the Keweenaw Peninsula this time of year, there is a reason the area receives an influx of snow in the winter. And one of the driving factors of the Keweenaw’s winter weather is what Visit Keweenaw calls “Mother Superior,” or Lake Superior.

    According to the NOAA, “as cold air from Canada crosses over the warmer, open water of Lake Superior, warmth and moisture are transferred into the lowest portion of the atmosphere forming conditions that can generate 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour or more.”

    With a wealth of snow and things to do in the area, make the Keweenaw Peninsula your winter escape and immerse yourself in a true snow-packed paradise.

  • Destinations
  • Michigan
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
  • United States
    • Image of Brian Nowosielski Brian Nowosielski View Full Profile

      Brian was born and raised in the suburbs of Philadelphia. After graduating from Temple University with a degree in journalism and a minor in English, he began his editing career with TravelAwaits in the summer of 2021 as a Freelance Content Specialist. He's since taken over as TravelAwaits' Senior Editor.

      Brian has a passion for film and his hobbies include writing movie reviews, playing and watching soccer, and exploring the city of Philadelphia. He has published stories for the online publication Philadelphia Neighborhoods and his coverage went on to win the 2021 Division I Keystone Student Media Award for Best Ongoing News Coverage.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.