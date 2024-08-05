Medieval Magic: Inside Airbnb’s Highly Rated 17th-Century Villa

In case you didn’t know, Airbnb has a whole section dedicated to OMG-caliber rentals. Seriously, that’s what it’s called. (Don’t worry about reading through all the listings—that’s what I’m here for.)

Whether or not you look under Airbnb’s OMG category, you’re likely to find a few highly intriguing offers. I’m usually delighted by these—enough that I write about them.

If you read my article on Airbnbs for your alter-ego, then you might have noticed a medieval villa from Goult, France.

It’s got a near-perfect rating and is listed as a Guest Favorite—beating out the other 90% of Airbnbs in France. It’s even been shouted out in major publications like The Daily Mail.

Billed as ‘a remarkable 17th-century house with a terrace lap pool’, there’s a lot to gush over when it comes to this Airbnb. Almost every surface is covered in crawling green ivy, stately vases and sculptures, and metallic ornamentation.

There are skylights, pools with wooden planks crossing over them, and enough eclectic furniture to fill a few antique shops.

The question is—what is this place? And what types of travelers would enjoy its endless whimsy?

Enter the magical garden

This Airbnb blends the magic of medieval architecture with modern touches. Though the stonework is probably what will catch your attention first, there are high-design touches throughout, such as glass partitions, bespoke woodwork, and comfortable seating and bedding.

That being said, I doubt guests are overly focused on the kitchen, bedroom, or even bathroom. The magic of this stately villa lies in its gardens, semi-indoor pool, and beautiful old stonework.

Think: trees and ivy crawling through stone porticos while the light plays on the surface of the 12-meter pool. Oh, and an endless series of metallic charms and lanterns, half-hidden amongst luscious plants.

You’re not stepping into another world – just a painstakingly curated oasis.

The rental’s incredible design comes from host Xavier Nicod. I couldn’t get his website to load, but it looks like he’s a respected antique dealer and designer.

I think his work on this Airbnb paints a fairly strong portrait: Nicod has a penchant for mysticism, and he knows how to bring his visions to life.

Who is this rental for?

I have to be blunt: I’m one of those people who prefers to know how a space is laid out before I rent a place. (I don’t sleep well.) Though I’ve been obsessed with Nicod’s Airbnb, I’m not positive about the layout.

That being said, I’d still book this Airbnb in a heartbeat.

That brings me to my next point: this Airbnb is ideal for just about any traveler. Want a peak into historical dwellings? Or a delightfully playful escape? Or a place with an indoor pool? Or a place you simply won’t find elsewhere?

You get all that at Nicod’s charming 17th-century villa… and more.

But don’t take my word for it. Let me share a few reviews from this rental.

In July 2024, Natalie from Minnesota wrote, ‘This Airbnb was like staying in a dreamer’s magical world.’

Brianna from New York also gushed, ‘This stay at Xavier’s magical place exceeded my expectations and completely gifted us an experience we will Never forget.’

According to John from Portland, ‘A brilliantly renovated, incredibly funky and artistic house that keeps its ancient feel.’

Florence from France said, ‘Everything leads to daydreaming…’

Clément wrote, ‘6 stars out of 5.’

I would include a few critiques here to balance things out, but I can’t find one amid the 100+ reviews on Airbnb. Enough said.

Caught your interest? Book this delectable stay today.