Travel Advice: Best Platforms for Home Swaps & Home Exchanges

Home swaps are on the rise again.

In the mid-2010s, interest in home swaps picked up—almost simultaneously the rise of self-directed rental platforms like Airbnb. Since the lockdown ended, they’ve seen yet another boost in travel trends.

But how do you know if a home swap is right for you?

Reciprocal home swaps (in which you trade homes directly with someone else) are great for those who want to save money, want a longer-term lodging option, and you’re okay doing things a bit more DIY.

But even if you’re not enthused by a reciprocal home swap, then you can still find a platform that’s right for you.

Many home swap platforms let you select an available option based on the number of points you have. You can use points (or other types of credit) that you’ve accrued or that you’ve purchased directly.

Best of all, there’s a home swap for just about everyone. Want reciprocal exchanges only? Or what about more luxury options? And what about platforms that offer free trials?

I’ve rounded up the best platforms for home swaps, including options for every type of traveler. All you need is an address and an enviable home to get started. (Or maybe not even!)

Best platform for newcomers: HomeExchange

Fee : $220/year

: $220/year Types of exchanges : Reciprocal home exchanges or credits via GuestPoints

: Reciprocal home exchanges or credits via GuestPoints Members : 150,000

: 150,000 Countries active: 145 countries

HomeExchange is one of the biggest names in home swaps.

You’ll have plenty of options all around the world, plus flexibility thanks to its GuestPoints system. The GuestPoints system makes it easy to find a place to stay even if you’re own home isn’t a popular option. It also has an extension and highly rated customer support setup, which I’m sure comes in handy.

Best overall platform: Kindred

Fee : $600/year or $35/night

: $600/year or $35/night Types of exchanges : Reciprocal home exchanges or ‘give a night to get a night’ program

: Reciprocal home exchanges or ‘give a night to get a night’ program Members : Over 25,000

: Over 25,000 Countries active: USA, Canada, Mexico, and in major European cities

I recommend Kindred because it’s got both style and functionality. The platform has been shouted out in Thrillist, Tech Crunch, and other major publications—meaning it’s got a youthful edge and a strong focus on experience.

The only way to get on the app is to list your home—no grifters allowed. However, there’s a pretty limited geographic scope here, which might be a turn-off for those hoping to go to Brazil or Japan. Also, it’s expensive compared to other reciprocal options.

Best luxury platform: ThirdHome

Fee : From $500 – $1,395 per week

: From $500 – $1,395 per week Types of exchanges : Non-simultaneous and non-reciprocal

: Non-simultaneous and non-reciprocal Members : 15,000 properties (member count unknown)

: 15,000 properties (member count unknown) Countries active: 100 countries

Want access to ThirdHome? Well, your own property must be listed—and it needs to be worth at least $2.4 million.

That’s a high charge that many of us won’t be able to hit. Still, it’s worth showcasing just how elevated the world of home swaps is.

Best budget platform: HomeLink

Fee : $105/year

: $105/year Types of exchanges : Reciprocal only

: Reciprocal only Members : Unknown

: Unknown Countries active: Over 20 countries

HomeLink got its started way back in 1953, making it the end-all vet of the home swap world. Despite all that experience, there are no exorbitant fees or complex programs involved.

Also, there’s a solid 30-day free trial to let you get acquainted with the platform, try out a home swap, and see if it works for you. Aren’t convinced about home swaps? Start here.

Best for reciprocal swaps: People Like Us

Fee : $95/year

: $95/year Types of exchanges : Reciprocal home exchanges or credits via Globe system

: Reciprocal home exchanges or credits via Globe system Members : Unknown

: Unknown Countries active: 100 countries

Though People Like Us offers a Globe system, it’s only for users who have been active on the platform for three years. That makes People Like Us heavily geared toward reciprocal exchanges.

The Facebook page is also very active, making it easy for newcomers to see how the platform works and peruse its offerings. Best of all, it has a solid 5/5 rating on TrustPilot.