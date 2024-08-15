Rental Recs: The Most Family-Friendly Airbnbs in Florida

Each year, millions of families set off on their getaway to Florida.

Whether planning to lounge in the sun on the beach in the Florida Keys, explore the very best theme parks in Orlando, or uncover hidden gems in the Gulf Coast, there’s plenty to keep the whole family happy.

Still, there’s a lot of work that goes into planning a family vacation.

Even when it comes to finding a solid rental, you might find yourself struggling to tick the necessary boxes.

What about features like cribs and play areas? Is there in-house entertainment, like board games and video streaming? And what about nearby dining options?

The more closely you rate your lodging based on family-friendly features, the less you’ll have to worry about when it’s time to relax.

All those tiny amenities really do add up when there are toddlers and preteens involved—from functional coffee-makers to beach gear that’s ready to go.

Looking for a family-friendly Airbnb in Florida? Start off with one of these options, strategically located around the state’s most popular family-oriented destinations. As per usual, I’m suggesting Guest Favorite picks only.

Best Panhandle Airbnb: Sun&Fun Beachfront Getaway

Port St. Joe

Sleeps: 6

Features the family will love: Game room with arcade and table games, kid’s play table, beachfront access to Port St Joe’s most kid-friendly beach, fully stocked kitchen, beach gear like umbrellas and toys, a large living room for hanging out, and nearby hiking trails.

Plus, Port St. Joe is a fantastic option for family-friendly vacations.

Book here

Best Central Florida Airbnb: 9-Bedroom in Paradiso Grande

Orlando

Sleeps: Over 16

Features the family will love: a pro-level game room (includes arcade games, gaming PCs, foosball, and more), themed movie theatre, pack’n play setup, highchairs, child safety fence for the outdoor pool, themed bunkbed rooms (they’re very high-production), and proximity to Disney, SeaWorld, Universal Studios, and ICON Park.

Just beware – it might be hard to pry your kids away from this gem.

Book here

Best Florida Keys Airbnb: Key Largo Paradise

Key Largo

Sleeps: 6

Features the family will love: Direct access to saltwater lagoon, part of a gated community, large living room for hanging out, access to tennis courts, paddleboard rentals, free floaties for kids, a sanded playground for kids, and a family-friendly community that lets you mingle with others families on vacation (Kawama Yacht Club).

While the interior isn’t necessarily kid-centric, the gated community has made it very easy for families to settle in and enjoy.

Book here

Best Gulf Coast Airbnb: Farm Stay

Zephyrhills

Sleeps: 5

Features the family will love: Access to the farm’s animals (horses, ponies, hens, ducks, chickens, bunnies, cats, and dogs—all kid-friendly), room to explore the 7-acre farm, daily egg scavenger hunts, playground, and a fire pit.

You’ll need to be careful when you read the rules, but this is one of the coolest family-friendly experiences I’ve ever seen on Airbnb. So if you’ve got rough-and-tumble little ones who don’t mind a lil’ hay, this is a fantastic option.

Book here

Best Atlantic Coast Airbnb: Aquatopia North

Stuart

Sleeps: 14

Features the family will love: Private dock and beachfront on the water, private pool, hot tub, tons of water activities (kayaks, fishing gear, paddleboards, and other items like goggles), bicycles, cornhole, volleyball, outdoor play area, and a brand new grill.

Best of all, this place was designed specifically for families with children. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Book here