7 Amazing Things To Do In Versailles After You’ve Seen The Palace

At the top of the must-see list of Paris attractions is the Palace of Versailles. Just 30 minutes from Paris, the royal Palace of Versailles is the ultimate in French decadence from a past era with 700 rooms, over 2,000 acres of magnificent gardens and parkland, the Petite Trianon, the mini-palace getaway created for Marie Antoinette, and the private apartments for the king and queen.

Louis XIV, the “Sun King,” is synonymous with the opulent Château de Versailles. He transformed the modest hunting lodge into a lavish palace, central to his absolute monarchy. Château de Versailles symbolized his power, hosting elaborate court life and grandiose ceremonies. Its Hall of Mirrors witnessed historic treaties, cementing the legacy of Louis XIV as France’s quintessential monarch.

Depending on how much time you have, the palace and gardens can be seen in a few hours or over an entire day. However, there’s an undiscovered treasure which most people don’t visit: the lovely city of Versailles, which has so much to see and do, you can easily spend another day or two and still not do it all.

D.serra1 / Shutterstock.com

7 Fun Things To Do In Versailles After You’ve Seen The Palace

1. Walk Through The Gallery Of Coaches

A perfect accompaniment to the Palace of Versailles is the Gallery of Coaches. Located across the street from the Versailles Palace in the former royal stables, the museum displays a collection of regal and royal antique coaches dating back to the 1600s. The collection contains elaborately adorned grand ceremonial Berlin Coaches used for special occasions including the marriage of Napoleon I, the baptism of the Duke of Bordeaux, the coronation of Charles X, and the funeral of King Louis XVIII. The decadent and highly ornamental vehicles were made by hand by the best sculptors, embroiderers, cabinetmakers, and metal workers of the time. A range of mini-carriages that were used to transport Marie Antoinette’s children, plus sedan chairs and sleds, are also on display. You can download a children’s game booklet about the carriage collection before you visit.

2. Visit A Former Mansion, Now A Museum

A Versailles mansion constructed in 1751 under the reign of Louis XV has been repurposed and is now the Lambinet Museum. The original owner, when it was first built, was businessman Joseph Porchon. In 1852, the property was sold to Victor Lambinet, a judge on the Versailles court.

After Lambinet passed, his daughter-in-law bestowed the mansion to the city of Versailles in 1929. Among the 35 rooms on three levels, several still maintain the original decor and furniture. The museum displays an extensive collection of artifacts from the French Revolution along with objects and decorative items such as china, clocks, miniatures, and paintings. The fine arts department of the museum rotates a collection of 16th- to 20th-century paintings and sculptures.

Kiev.Victor / Shutterstock.com

3. Shop At The Food Market

If you can only do one activity on this list, it must be the visit to the food market. The second-largest food market in France, Marche Notre Dame will impress even the most sophisticated foodies. The sprawling culinary wonderland was built under the reign of Louis XXIII in the early 1600s, and today it’s a feast for the eyes and the palate, with the best foods France and Europe have to offer.

Four identical buildings incorporate the indoor market, which hosts vendors such as butchers, fishmongers, and prepared food sellers. Outside, it’s an incredible potpourri of stands boasting seasonal fruits and vegetables, foie gras and pates, pastries, organic eggs, French cheeses, Middle Eastern delicacies, spices, and local wines. There are also a number of takeout food stands and food trucks that sell crepes, sandwiches, sausages, paella, and burgers, all prepared on the spot. If the sight of this abundance of food makes you hungry, there are many ethnic restaurants and cafes alongside the market where you can enjoy a more formal lunch or dinner.

An ideal activity is to buy food at the market and have a picnic at one of the many bucolic parks and gardens in Versailles.

4. Enjoy An Opera At Versailles Royal Opera House

Did you know that the Palace of Versailles has a magnificent, jewel box-size opera house? King Louis XIV commissioned the construction of his own private opera house in 1682, conceived by architect Jules Hardouin-Mansart. However, there were numerous delays in the completion of the opera house, and another architect, Ange-Jacques Gabriel, who was inspired by the great opera houses Vicenza, Bologna, and Turin in Italy, was brought in. The opera house was inaugurated in 1770 for the marriage of the Dauphin (soon to be King Louis XVI) and his bride, the Archduchess Marie Antoinette. The opera house was refurbished between 2007 and 2009 to accommodate modern technology while retaining its original splendor. Currently, the opera house schedules a slate of operas, musicals, and ballets.

Pack-Shot / Shutterstock.com

5. Stroll The King’s Garden (Le Potager Du Roi)

In 1678, King Louis XIV commissioned Jean-Baptiste de La Quintinie to design a fruit orchard and vegetable and herb garden on top of a swamp. Even in these unfavorable conditions, the garden thrived, and Quintinie engineered the grounds to be able to grow things even out of season, such as asparagus in January and strawberries in March. The 22-acre garden took five years to develop and was declared a historical monument in 1925. Beautifully restored, Le Potager du Roi was reopened in 1991 and is now a UNESCO Heritage site.

You can purchase seasonal fruits and vegetables from the garden at the gift shop.

6. Visit the Versailles Cathedral

Located at 4 Place Saint Louis, Versailles Cathedral is the seat of the Bishop of Versailles and one of the best Versailles attractions. This French national monument was built in the mid-18th century by Jacques Hardouin-Mansart de Sagonne, the grandson of the famous architect Jules Hardouin-Mansart, who amongst much else, designed the Petit Trianon.

Saint-Louis Cathedral boasts gorgeous Baroque architecture and is even more sumptuous on the inside, even though the cathedral was badly damaged during the French Revolution. It was restored soon afterward and still stands proudly with its distinctive domed roof.

7. Queen’s Hamlet (Hameau de la Reine)

The Queen’s Hamlet is a charming rustic farm that served as Queen Marie Antoinette’s private retreat estate. Part of the Château de Versailles and located northeast of the main Palace of Versailles, the Queen’s Hamlet is usually overlooked by tourists.

You can buy a separate ticket to visit the Queen’s Hamlet which also includes the visit of the Grand Trianon and Petit Trianon.

Pro Tip: Purchase the Versailles combo ticket, or the Versailles Passport, to explore every corner of Versailles and save money.

Best Restaurants In Versailles

For a compact city, Versailles can pride itself on a selection of excellent and diverse restaurants for all budgets.

World-famous French chef Alain Ducasse has made his indelible culinary mark on the Palace of Versailles. During the day, Ore, located inside the Palace of Versailles, is a casual cafe that conveniently accommodates visitors to have a time-efficient lunch or snack. At teatime, Ore offers a decadent Marie Antoinette dessert menu including house-made ice creams and sorbets, souffles, eclairs, and French macarons. In the evening, Ore transforms into a signature Ducasse restaurant, organizing themed dinners fit for a king or queen. Themes include a hunting dinner, the king’s birth, a combination dinner and opera, and a New Year’s Eve courtesan ball.

La Table du 11, discreetly tucked away in a Versailles courtyard, is a one Michelin star restaurant just a short walk from the palace. Chef Jean-Baptiste Lavergne-Morazzani conjures up contemporary French cooking with inventive dishes and modern presentation. The dinner menu features a five- or seven-course tasting menu.

Chef Gabriel Gras helms the kitchen at Le Bistrot du 11, the casual offshoot bistro of La Table du 11. At lunchtime, they offer a reasonably priced, two-course menu.

In the same courtyard as La Table du 11 is Salon du Cour, an adorable cafe and tea salon that serves home-baked desserts and a light food menu.

A bistro, an art studio giving painting and drawing lessons, an art gallery, and a home goods shop all exist under one roof at the delightful Esprit d’ Atelier. At lunchtime, the bistro serves homey dishes including spinach and feta quiche and rhubarb and apple crumble.

Best Shops In Versailles

A husband-and-wife team has two unique boutiques across from one another in a secluded courtyard.

Atelier Saveurs is a deluxe tabletop and gourmet shop selling mostly French-made products, including olive oil, chocolate, liqueurs, jellies and jams, locally made soap, cosmetic and skincare products, and a jasmine-scented macaron, created exclusively for the boutique.

Inedite Toile de Jouy presents a collection of products using the classic toile de Jouy print, which adorns tote bags, lampshades, pillowcases, slippers, teacups, and clothing.

Best Places To Stay In Versailles

If you want to stay in the lap of luxury near the palace, book your stay at the Trianon Palace Versailles, a four-star Waldorf Astoria Hotel. It features luxurious rooms and suites, beautifully manicured gardens, a Guerlain spa, and heated indoor swimming pool. Superstar chef Gordon Ramsay has his name stamped on two restaurants at the hotel: Gordon Ramsay au Trianon, a Michelin-star, fine dining restaurant open only for dinner, and the more informal La Veranda, which has a more casual and varied menu and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Le Louis Versailles Chateau Hotel-MGallery, a chic, boutique hotel, is part of the M Gallery brand, a selection of upscale hotels from the Sofitel chain. The four-star hotel is centrally located near the train station and the Palace of Versailles. Inside the hotel, a bar with an extensive wine and cocktail list and a gourmet restaurant that serves lunch and dinner are open seven days a week.

Just a short ride from Versailles is a romantic getaway inspired by painter Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot. Les Etangs de Corot has 43 rooms, each individually designed, and a special suite was recently decorated in a 1960s style by fashion designers Paul and Joe. Chef Remi Chambard earned a Michelin star for the creative cuisine he serves at the Le Corot bistro. The Caudalie Spa offers exclusive treatments such as a Crushed Cabernet Scrub, a Honey and Wine Wrap, and the Winemaker Massage.

Pro Tips

There are many ways to get to Versailles from Paris. It’s approximately 40 minutes from various train stations in central Paris, and there are two stations in Versailles: Versailles Rive Droite and Versailles Rive Gauche, which is closest to the palace. Round trip fares are about 8 euros. An Uber or taxi will cost approximately 40 to 50 euros each way.

Versailles is a walking town, but make sure you wear comfortable shoes with rubber soles as the distances between some of the attractions can make for long walks. Also, read up on how to visit the Palace of Versailles.

FAQs

Is It Possible to See Everything at the Versailles Palace?

With 2,300 rooms and vast gardens, seeing it all will be impossible. Chateau de Versailles, or Versailles Palace, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the former residence of King Louis XIV and Louis XV. Grand and Petit Trianons, grand fountains, and the Grand Canal are just some of the attractions.

What to Do off the Versailles Palace Grounds?

From antique shops to the beautiful Versailles Cathedral, there are so many Versailles landmarks that played an important role in French history. However, just like the Versailles Palace, visiting Versailles town is challenging if you want to fully immerse in French culture.

Can I Explore the Palace of Versailles on My Own?

Yes, you can book a self-guided tour online, which gives you a time slot for direct access to the Chateau de Versailles. With the “Passport” entry ticket you can visit the Chateau de Versailles, Gardens of Versailles, Grand Trianon, Petit Trianon, and other ticketed areas.

Is a Day Trip to Paris from Versailles a Good Idea?

It’s usually the other way around, but there is never a bad time to visit Paris, especially since Paris is only 30 minutes from Versailles. Don’t miss the opportunity to see the Louvre, the Mona Lisa, and the Eiffel Tower.

Where to Have a Parisian Picnic In Versailles?

Having a Parisian picnic in the Gardens of Versailles which consists of formal gardens, manicured lawns, and the famous Grand Canal is unparalleled. The Petit Trianon Park, housed within the park of the Grand Trianon is another great option.