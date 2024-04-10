You might think Arizona is a place of desert landscapes beneath unending sunshine—and you wouldn’t be wrong. Arizona is squarely in the US’s Sun Belt, making it one of the warmest and sunniest locations in the US.

Arizona is also home to one of the world’s seven wonders, the Grand Canyon, along with dozens of other nationally treasured landmarks, monuments, and forests. You can also find green golf courses around Scottsdale or even skiing slopes just outside Flagstaff.

Regardless of whether you’re heading to Phoenix, Sedona, or Tucson, you need access to a fantastic vacation rental that lets you explore on your own schedule. If you’re looking for a shortcut, you can discover some of the best vacation rentals in Arizona on this list. I’ve finalized my favorite picks in the state, from time capsules in the Sonoran Desert to A-Frames near the Grand Canyon.

1. Best for Large Groups (and Fishing!) – Furnished Lake Home

Pool view of the Furnished Lake Home

Features:

Bedrooms, bathrooms: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms

Five bedrooms, three bathrooms Sleeps: Ten

Ten Best amenities: Heated outdoor pool, outdoor furniture, outdoor grill, super-fast internet, massage chair, gazebo, and free catch-and-release fishing from the backyard

Heated outdoor pool, outdoor furniture, outdoor grill, super-fast internet, massage chair, gazebo, and free catch-and-release fishing from the backyard Price range: Affordable

Affordable Location: Glendale (near Phoenix)

Who says relaxing on the water can’t be done in Arizona? This rental is located inside Arrowhead Ranch, which is surrounded by man-made lakes. The backyard includes the property’s private heated pool, structured like an infinity pool before the calm waters beyond it.

Catch-and-release fishing is free of charge, which you can do straight from the dock. Relaxing water adventures aside, this rental has a fantastic interior design and a few unexpected perks like a pool table and a massage chair. This vacation rental is also in a great location. You’ll be close to both nature trails and downtown Phoenix, offering the best of both worlds.

Why I Love It

Unparalleled convenience for fishing enthusiasts

Nice bang for your buck (if you fill every bedroom)

Large and functional home that can comfortably host ten

What Could Be Improved

There’s no fence around the pool (non-swimmers beware)

2. Coolest Desert Vacation Rental – Time Capsule in the Sonoran Desert

Front view of the Time Capsule with its circular wooden deck running around the building

Features:

Bedrooms, bathrooms: Studio, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Best amenities: Situated on 12 acres, funky Space-Age design, eco-friendly features (gray water usage, natural water harvesting), rugged desert views, and near Saguaro National Park

Price range: Affordable

Location: Sonoran Desert (outside Tucson)

Tucson’s Time Capsule is located on a plot of land lovingly known around the city as ‘The Island’. Situated amid a desert sanctuary and sculpture park, you might imagine a quaint little mid-century cabin—but you’re in store for something far more amazing.

This is a bespoke and eco-friendly project with a strong artistic angle. The interior is a wildly bright exploration of 70s design… which an interesting mashup with the quiet and peaceful views of the Sonoran Desert outside. It’s a desert stay that you won’t find elsewhere in Arizona. (This tiny guesthouse is situated alongside another AirBnB you might be interested in, called the Groovy Glamper.)

Why I Love It

The interior design is next-level kitschy (think: Austin Powers-grade vibe)

Eco-friendly living is always a plus for me

Immersion in the Sonoran Desert

What Could Be Improved

The capsule contains a bare-bones kitchenette

Being eco-friendly requires a bit of extra care and work, which might not be for everyone

3. Best Red Rock Views – Magnificent Sedona Red Rock Views

Balcony view from the Magnificent Sedona Red Rock

Features:

Bedrooms, bathrooms: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Five

Best amenities: Perfect place for red rock views, spacious outdoor deck, and eco-friendly toiletries

Price range: Pricey

Location: Sedona

If you’re heading to Sedona, then exploring the red rock landscape and diving into spiritual health are probably on your radar. At this central Sedona location, you’ll be treated to unspoiled views of the former. There’s also massive patio out back so that you can enjoy the views outside.

This vacation rental is perfect for those in need of some natural serenity. Though the views are great from the patio, the interior also lets you enjoy the outdoors from inside this beautiful home. Along with comfortable bedding, the Italian leather couches are highly rated by guests. On top of that, the area’s wonderful red rocks are visible from most rooms, letting you lounge as you take in the sunrises and sunsets.

Why I Love It

The views are unparalleled

It’s within walking distance of downtown Sedona

What Could Be Improved

There’s no view from the third bedroom

Fine leather couches might be a liability for clumsy friends

4. Best Historical Stay – The Lindemann House

Living room view of The Lindemann House

Features:

Bedrooms, bathrooms: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Four

Best amenities: Restored 1890s home, central downtown location, and pet-friendly

Price range: Affordable

Location: Flagstaff

Many vacation homes on this are remote—but in Flagstaff, you can stay smack in the middle of a quaint downtown area. Enter the super-cute Lindemann House. It’s located right alongside another popular vacation rental (the Agnes House), both of which were saved from demolition by a local couple a few years ago.

The houses date back to the 1890s when they were likely built by a storied Flagstaff businessman, Edgar Whipple. History aside, both homes have been extensively renovated and then carefully reappointed. At the Lindemann house, you’ll notice odes to the past with the claw-foot tub and inlaid wardrobes, along with modern touches like the glass shower and Keurig coffee maker.

Why I Love It

Historical properties don’t always have top-tier renovations like this one

It’s located a short walk from downtown restaurants, bars, and more

It’s owned by a local couple who care about their city’s cultural heritage

What Could Be Improved

There’s no stovetop range

5. Best Couples Getaway – The Overlook

View poll of The Overlook

Features:

Bedrooms, bathrooms: Studio, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Best amenities: Historical property, mountain view, shared hot tub, shared outdoor pool, shared fire pit, private covered patio, and close to hiking/biking trails

Price range: Affordable

Location: Mesa (near Phoenix)

Speaking of history, this vacation rental is yet another peek into Arizona’s past. ‘The Overlook‘ is one of a series of cabins located on 1.6 acres of property alongside the owner’s main house, both of which were built back in the 1950s. That makes The Overlook one of the oldest houses built in Maricopa County.

The studio is quaint and, though it isn’t ultra-lux, feels like a cozy dream. Coupled with the stunning mountain views and the ample outdoor space, you’ll feel transported into a relaxing desert oasis. Though it’s not a remote couple’s getaway, it has all the essentials you and your partner will want to drop off the map.

Why I Love It

The mountain views are a treat, especially at sunset

The outdoor area is very well maintained by the property manager

The hosts are noted for being exceptionally helpful and kind

What Could Be Improved

The property has low handrails, so it might be precarious for those with mobility issues

You’re a bit farther removed from nearby cities

6. Best Lux Rental – Serenity Peaks

Building view of the Serenity Peaks

Features:

Bedrooms, bathrooms: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Sleeps: Six

Best amenities: Heated outdoor pool, private backyard, native vegetation landscaping, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas fireplaces, and smart LED TVs

Price range: Pricey

Location: Scottsdale

This property is under professional management by Rosen Vacations, offering a curate and lux vibe. Set in a lush section of the Sonoran Desert, this escape has a vast and heated pool that lets you enjoy the outdoors. (Plus built-in poolside speakers.)

But you’ll also have plenty of reasons to venture out. Serenity Peaks is located near premier golfing, hiking, and dining options, including the Four Seasons. Outdoor adventurers can also target activities like white water rafting at Salt River Canyon. Think of Serenity Peaks as a truly awesome launching pad for all of your Phoenix-adjacent plans.

Why I Love It

It balances ultra-lux features with natural Sonoran flora

The pool area is worth spending hours at, especially with a built-in speakers and outdoor grill

What Could Be Improved

As far as I can tell, the word ‘spa’ is used to describe an inset jacuzzi tub—not an actual spa

The interior design is a bit dated

7. Best Treehouse in Arizona – Wild Treehouse Paradise

Balcony view of the Wild Treehouse Paradise

Features:

Bedrooms, bathrooms: One bedroom, one (shared) bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Best amenities: Unique construction, seasonal shared pool, shared trampoline, hiking trails, guided bicycle rides available, yoga classes, paddleboarding, and spa treatments

Price range: Pricey

Location: North of Prescott

A treehouse in Arizona? With a fantastic bohemian vibe? It’s not a dream—it’s Prescott’s Wild Treehouse Paradise. This treehouse (which is actually built on an abutting cliffside and surrounded by trees) is one of six rental homes in the Heaven on Earth Retreat in the Gorgeous Granite Dells.

The stunning natural décor and emphasis on nature should clue you into the hippie vibes at this remote location. I’ll you decide whether that’s a plus or minus—but there’s no denying the number of activities offered make this a very well-balanced remote stay.

(Note: This vacation rental is only available from April 15 to November 15.)

Why I Love It

Half the walls are made of boulders, which I haven’t seen elsewhere

The number of activities gives this place a summer camp feel (you can even rent an on-site trampoline!)

What Could Be Improved

No 5G availability (could be a plus for those looking to drop off the map)

It’s rustic, meaning you’ll need to leave the treehouse to get to the shared bathroom

8. Coolest Architectural Project – The Invisible Home

Building view of The Invisible Home

Features:

Bedrooms, bathrooms: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Best amenities: Highly unique design, off-grid setup (solar power), fire pit (bring your own wood), telescope, and board games

Price range: Lux

Location: Williams (near the Grand Canyon)

This tiny home has mirrored walls that make it disappear into the landscape. Given the highly remote location and off-grid setup, this vacation rental is for those who want to disappear into nature—literally. That being said, you should be prepared for the trade-offs.

Running water isn’t available from December into February due to freezing temperatures, while the solar panels aren’t equipped for heavy-duty electronics like hair dryers. You’ll also be using an outhouse. In exchange, you’ll have some of the most unspoiled night sky views, along with a serene sense of privacy during the days.

Why I Love It

It’s close to the Grand Canyon, unlike many other locations on this list

The number of board games gives you plenty to do

What Could Improve

Hosts recommend paying for a shower at the local Love’s Gas Station when water isn’t available (at this price point, that seems a little audacious)

Drivers should have four-wheel driving in case roads are precarious

9. Coziest Cabin Vibe – Private A-Frame Cabin (#bigdeckenergy)

Balcony view of the Private A-Frame Cabin

Features:

Bedrooms, bathrooms: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Six

Best amenities: 600-square-foot deck (hence the hashtag), high-quality outdoor furniture, modern renovations, hot tub, and surrounded by forest

Price range: Pricey

Location: Kachina Village (near Flagstaff)

Guests have raved about almost every element of this private A-Frame cabin that dates back to 1972. As mentioned in the amenities, it’s newly renovated and decorated. From the showers to the linens to the hot tub, you’ll feel right at home—and possibly have trouble leaving behind these lux features.

It’s also worth pointing out that this A-Frame is nestled in the woods beneath towering pine trees. This offers a more unique experience in Arizona’s high-altitude ponderosa forests. In winter, you can enjoy outdoor sports nearby. In summer, you can hike around trails and even access the Grand Canyon.

Why I Love It

This cabin offers a remote feel in the forested hills

The interior design is clean and modern

The deck is truly stunning and fit for lounging

What Could Improve

There seem to be multiple mentions of extensive cleaning—which could incur higher fees for guests

More difficult to reach during snowy periods

10. Best Wild West Feel – Cabin Nestled in Tucson Mountains

Bedroom view of the Cabin Nestled in Tucson Mountains

Features:

Bedrooms, bathrooms: Studio, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Best amenities: Shared outdoor pool, biking and hiking trails, woodburning fireplace, smart TV, and real log furniture

Price range: Pricey

Location: Outside Tucson

You can end your search for that cowboy feel with this 100-year-old renovated cottage. Once you step inside, you’ll feel like you’re back in the frontier days of the Wild West. (Seriously, I can smell the wooden furniture wafting off my screen.)

As you might expect, you’ll be immersed in nature at this vacation rental. Wildlife spottings are common here, from bunnies to coyotes to wild boars, aka javelinas. Don’t worry—your hosts are more than ready to help you remove any unwanted critters. You’ll share the vast property (3.3 acres) and outdoor pool with the main house, but you can expect total privacy beyond that.

Why I Love It

I have never seen a wooden cabin with this unique frontier design

There’s an emphasis on nature, quiet nights, and hiking trails

What Could Improve

Not everyone is open to encountering wildlife

Arizona is a big state with a diverse range of activities, cities, and pastimes. Whether you’re planning on digging into history or pointing your telescope at the night sky, you might need a few pointers.

Building an Itinerary

The sheer range of things to do in Arizona can make building an itinerary difficult. But there’s no need to try to cover the entire state with a single trip. Before you book lodging or car rentals, think about what you actually want to see; traversing the state in a car can take up to seven hours.

To limit your travel time, focus on a certain area. Flagstaff and Prescott are closer to the Grand Canyon and tend to be cooler. Major cities like Phoenix and Tucson, by contrast, are part of the Sonoran Desert and tend to stay warm year-round. Regardless of your metrics, I recommend sticking to one pocket to be able to fully enjoy your trip.

Getting Around

To get the most out of your time in Arizona, you need to rent a car. A few different locations on this list recommend having four-wheel drive (The Invisible House and the Private A-Frame Cabin), both of which are more remote rentals. If you plan on getting off the beaten path, rent a car with four-wheel drive.

You also need to think about the summer heat when it comes to getting around. Some Arizonians actually keep oven mitts in their cars for the steering wheel during particularly hot days. If you’re traveling to Arizona during the hot summer months, you need to think about protecting your rental car.

Preparing for Nature in Arizona Vacation Rentals

Using oven mitts to steer the car… is Arizona really that hot? The highest-ever recording came from Lake Havasu back in 1992 when temperatures soared to 128 degrees Fahrenheit. So, the short answer is yes—Arizona really is that hot, which is something you need to think about.

Aside from preparing for inclement temperatures, it’s recommended to do a bit of research on local wildlife. Common sightings include great horned owls, wild boars, and coyotes, along with creepy-crawlies like snakes, tarantulas, and scorpions. Don’t worry—they aren’t likely to attack, but you should still be aware of your surroundings when hiking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the top hiking trails in Arizona?

Hiking trails dot Arizona and are some of the most highly sought-after in the American Southwest. Grand Canyon National Park, unsurprisingly, is a hot spot for hikers. They tend to favor the South Kaibab Trail, Bright Angel Trail, and the nearby West Fork Trail.

Aside from these, other popular hiking trails include the Waterfall Trail in White Tank Mountain Regional Park, Camelback Mountain Summit Trail in Phoenix, and the Havasu Falls Trail in the Havasupai Reservation.

When is the best time to visit Arizona?

As outlined above, it’s probably best to avoid Arizona’s deadly summer heat. Phoenix and Tucson regularly surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the hot summer months of June, July, and August. Try to plan your trip around those months.

Unsurprisingly, winter is the most common time for tourists to flock to the state. If you’ve found the perfect Arizona vacation rental, then check immediately for availability in autumn, winter, and spring. These are the busy months in the Sun Belt region.

What are some unique cultural experiences around AZ?

Arizona is home to dozens of unique cultural experiences. We outlined a few above, including the Wild West historical era and more modern pursuits like eco-friendly living. But there’s another activity that should be on your radar.

Arizona is home to 21 Native American communities and reservations, which provide a look into the modern life of Arizona’s first inhabitants. Many reservations offer guided tours that focus on culture, history, language, and the surrounding environment. The Navajo Nation is famously one of the US’s most established and complex sovereign nations where the Navajo tongue is regularly spoken.

As someone who has worked on Native American reservations (and for a Hualapai professional), my advice to fellow non-Natives taking tours on reservations is to listen more than you speak, avoid touching things, and try to use your chin or lips to point rather than your finger.

Conclusion

Arizona is a vast and diverse state with many hidden wonders. Whether you want to explore its natural landmarks while staying in a city center or find a rugged and remote camping spot, you’re in for a treat. Hopefully this list has helped you find the perfect Arizona vacation rental for your needs.

If you need a few more suggestions, then here’s my list of top choices based on the options above.

I recommend checking out the Time Capsule in Tucson for a quirky and environmentally-immersive experience. Or, if you’re sticking to city centers, then stay in the recently saved Lindemann House in Flagstaff. If you’re planning a larger gathering in the state, then focus on Kachina Village’s deck-centric A-Frame or Flagstaff’s ultra-lux ten-person rental.