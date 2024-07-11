Travel Advice: How to Get the Most Out of Your Couples Retreat

Couples regularly hit the road together.

Some are enjoying their honeymoons, others the honeymoon phase. Parents might be traveling to take a well-earned vacation from rowdy kids. A few might even be trying to vacation their way out of a rough patch.

As someone who met their partner while abroad, I know first-hand how magical it can be to explore new worlds with a loved one.

I also know that nothing kills the romantic travel mood faster than unexpected delays, scams, and weird airport meals.

Lots can happen on the road—the good, the bad, and the ugly.

If you want to get the most out of your couples retreat, then stick to this travel advice. I’ve combed the web for travel advice for couples that makes sense. (I’ve seen a lot of suggestions to ‘just let go’, but I have no idea what that actually means.)

Tip #1: Plan all the basics ahead of time

I’ve seen traveling couples suggest leaving your trip open-ended—and I couldn’t disagree more.

The more you plan your trip, the more you can actually relax and enjoy what’s happening.

No—you don’t need to schedule yourself down to the hour. But you need to make sure that the basics like hotels, transportation, and major tours are booked ahead of time.

Nothing ruins the mood like homework, especially when you’re supposed to be unwinding with a piña colada.

Tip #2: Call ahead & pretend it’s a major milestone

I also suggest calling ahead to your hotel or rental to let them know that you’re on a special couples trip.

Does it have to be your anniversary? No. Does it have to be your honeymoon? Definitely not. (Are people still getting married?)

Your hosts won’t know it’s not a super-special occasion. The nicer your hotel, the more likely you are to receive a free dessert, champagne, or even an upgrade.

Even if you’re staying at an Airbnb, you never know what your host will shell out for a special couples retreat.

Tip #3: Take your alone time (and solo adventures)

This might not fit all couples—especially the types who like to run errands together.

But if you’re heading out on a trip, don’t be afraid to schedule some alone time. Maybe you’ve been looking forward to relaxing walks on the beach or shopping at a boutique store, while your partner wants the opposite.

Don’t worry—it’s normal to part ways on a couples retreat.

Both you and your partner should feel fully engaged and satisfied with the trip. And remember: distance makes the heart grow fonder.

(Pro tip: if you and your partner are parting ways for a few hours, that gives you a window to create a romantic setup, whether buying a nice bottle of champagne or fully decking out the bed in rose petals.)

Tip #4: Schedule check-ins

Once again, you don’t need to create an hour-by-hour itinerary or schedule check-ins. But travel can be exhausting. And if you haven’t traveled a lot, it can also be disorienting and overwhelming.

If you and/or your partner aren’t very well-traveled, then expect to do a little check-in.

That might mean sitting down with a coffee in the morning to process the trip or taking some time poolside to plan what comes next. Remember: you want to be proactive so you can indulge in every moment.

Tip #5: Don’t forget to take photos

This might sound weird for millennials and Gen Zers who compulsively take pictures.

But me and my partner have been on the road for over a decade… and our photo libraries are pretty much exclusively filled with pictures of our chihuahua.

Taking pictures might not be important for you as a couple, but it’s a great way to stay in touch with family and friends. Grandparents, in particular, love shared travel albums.

And if you ever have kids, they’ll (probably) also appreciate a few throwbacks of Mom & Dad’s Trip to Cinque Terre.

Tip #6: Budget for at least one splurge

Budgeting tends to be one of the most stressful and involved parts of trip planning.

I suggest all couples plan to splurge at least once on a vacation. Impulsivity and budgeting don’t go hand in hand—but consider keeping some spare change in your back pocket.

Whether it’s $50 or $500, it’ll open up at least one or two opportunities for you and your loved one to be impulsive while vacationing. And everyone knows those last-minute decisions can lead to some truly unforgettable moments.

Tip #7: Do something new together

We’re often forced to try new things when we travel. (It’s part of the magic!)

But the more you and your partner put yourself out there, the closer your bond becomes. For the truly daring, that might mean skydiving or riding in a hot air balloon.

Or if you’re like me, it probably means something a lot more mellow, like a cooking class or visiting a unique museum. It doesn’t have to be over the top—but it should get both of you out of your comfort zone at least a little bit.

Tip #8: Plan the romance

Travel and romance don’t always go together. Stomach bugs, dry skin, and stinky armpits are just a few of the wonders that await us and our lovers on the road.

That being said, the point of sharing a trip together is to rekindle a connection—romantic and platonic.

If you’re in a relationship that has lasted more than ten years, you know that romance takes a little effort. So if you’re heading out on an anniversary trip or a save-the-marriage trip (no shame), then plan a romantic date.

It could be a spa treatment, a big dinner, a sunset boat tour, or something out of left field. In other words: put in some effort to create the right atmosphere. Don’t expect your trip to be romantic just because you’re both there.

Got you in the mood? Here are some of the best couples’ travel experiences in the world.