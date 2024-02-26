Whether your ideal couple’s trip involves lying on the beach, climbing up a mountain, or having a blissful spa day, Kauai has it all. This tropical island in Hawaii has lush landscapes, stunning beaches, hiking trails, and a laid-back vibe that is perfect for a romantic getaway.

To make your trip truly unforgettable, we’ve put together a list of the eight most romantic hotels on the island for couples searching for luxury, adventure, relaxation, or indulgence. For a bit of all four, we warmly recommend the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort, a five-star hotel set in a stunning tropical garden.

Top 8 Best Kauai Hotels for Couples

1. Best for Lounging at the Pool – The Royal Sonesta Kaua’i Resort Lihue

This five-star resort has a great location, right next to Kalapaki Bay, and is surrounded by verdant nature, as well as a fantastic golf course – the 18-hole Kauai Lagoons Golf Club. It is the perfect base for exploring Kauai and is right on the seafront.

The hotel is built around a flower-shaped, paradisiac pool, which prides itself on being one of the largest family-friendly swimming pools in Hawaii. The rooms look out onto the pool and the rolling green hills beyond.

With four restaurants, five jacuzzis, a spa, a fitness center, and a business center, the Royal Sonesta Kaua’i resort has everything you need. Duke’s Restaurant is recommended for fresh seafood and an oceanfront setting, while on Fridays and Saturdays, guests can enjoy live music at Kukui’s restaurant, right on Kalapaki Beach.

2. Best Wellness Hotel – 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay has the perfect location: right on the ocean, overlooking the green mountains, striped with silver waterfalls. It offers a private beach and has also made a name for itself as a top wellness destination.

The cutting-edge spa includes a hyperbaric chamber, float tanks, meditation pods, and medical spa treatments. You can also take part in sleep therapy sessions, sound baths, and mindfulness training.

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay was designed by people who love nature. There are plants everywhere, and the tropical chic decoration is beautiful. On top of that, the hotel has placed sustainability at the heart of its design, with initiatives such as green roofs and carbon offset projects. You can sleep well, knowing your accommodation is doing its part to take care of the Garden Island so that locals and visitors can enjoy it for many years to come.

3. The Most Peaceful Resort – The Lodge at Kukui’ula

The luxury vacation rentals of the Lodge are set in quiet, manicured gardens and have their own private pools. This is the perfect place to enjoy the nature and seclusion of the garden island and enjoy a sense of traditional island life.

Resort amenities include a spa center, an ocean-view golf course, tennis courts, a fitness center, and two restaurants. There are two swimming pools, including one adult-only pool, and a private 10-acre farm where you can take an enjoyable stroll amongst the tropical fruits.

The plantation-style clubhouse is the perfect spot for a morning coffee – brewed with Kaua’i-grown beans – or an evening cocktail.

And if you get enough of peace and seclusion, the helpful staff can arrange massage services, snorkeling trips, and boat trips.

4. The Best Location – Koloa Landing Resort at Po’ipu, Autograph Collection

Set on the sunny south shore, Koloa Landing Resort is a perfect place to stay while you visit Kauai. The world-famous Kiahuna Beach is just a short walk away, and the resort is within walking distance of the best restaurants and boutique shops on the Garden Island.

The accommodation options are spacious, with villas up to 3,600 square feet. They come with kitchenettes and living rooms, so you have everything you need right inside your door.

The main swimming pool features a walk-through grotto and comfy cabanas, and there is also a stunning adult-only waterfall pool. Enjoy a romantic dinner at the Holoholo grill, where Celebrity Chef Sam Choy designed a delicious menu of American and Hawaiian cuisine.

5. The Best Views – The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas

Perched on a cliff on the north shore of the island, the Westin Princeville Ocean Resort villas offer stunning views over the turquoise waters below. The spacious villas have their own kitchens, and guests can enjoy two outdoor plunge pools.

An on-site restaurant provides romantic outdoor eating for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The gourmet Princeville market offers deli sandwiches, salads, and groceries.

Best of all, this resort makes it easy to discover the entire island, with free shuttle service to the surrounding areas.

6. Best Beach Resort – Koa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach

Koa Kea serves up all the ingredients for romance: a stunning beachside location, a poolside tiki bar, comfortable rooms with ocean views, and one of the best restaurants on the island, Red Salt Koloa, which is known for its adventurous flavors.

When it comes to hotel activities, adventure is also on the menu. Koa Kea Resort has an on-site watersports center that provides lessons in snorkeling, surfing, stand-up paddle boarding, and canoeing. If you want to explore Kauai, you can rent a Tesla from reception.

The fitness center hosts morning yoga sessions, while the spa, located right on the sand, offers massages and treatments with all-natural local cosmetics.

7. Best Boutique Hotel – Waimea Plantation Cottages

The picturesque cottages of this resort date back to the late 1800s to 1930s. They have been lovingly refurbished but still maintain a feeling of historic charm. Each unit comes with a kitchen and private lanai and is decorated with traditional Hawaiian furniture.

This is the only beach resort on our list located on the secluded West coast of Kauai, and it offers a pocket of nature and traditional island life.

On one side of the resort is a two-mile-long beach, perfect for a sunset stroll, while on the other side is the idyllic town of Waimea, close to the entrance of Waimea Canyon.

8. The Best Overall – Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort

The Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort is a tropical paradise perched on the southern tip of the island. It is decidedly one of the most romantic hotels on Kauai, with its low buildings surrounded by a lush green garden and a swirling river pool. Swings, sunbeds, and cabanas are tucked away in the greenery, and you can also lay back on your private lanais.

If you are feeling more active, Grand Hyatt Kauai has its own golf course and tennis and volleyball courts and is also close to several fantastic hiking trails, and a sandy beach is a short walk away.

Whatever you fancy for dinner – seafood cuisine, Italian, or sushi, you will find it in one of the hotel’s seven restaurants. Every Wednesday and Sunday, you can enjoy a Luau Show with your meal, with traditional dancers showcasing Polynesian culture.

Finally, the crowning glory that earns Grand Hyatt its place at the top of our list of the best Kauai hotels is the Anra Spa and Salon. On offer are Hawaiian body and facial treatments, massages, as well as jacuzzis, saunas, and steam rooms.

Picking the best hotel for your romantic retreat can be tricky – there are so many options to choose from. Luckily, you only really need to consider a few select criteria.

Location: The Best Place to Stay in Kauai

The most important thing to think about is which part of the island you want to stay in. After all, even the best resorts can be let down by a bad location. Each area of the Garden Isle has a unique charm and attractions. Do you prefer the lush tranquility of Kauai’s North Shore, the sandy beach vibes of the South Shore, or the convenience of being centrally located?

The West Shore has great excursions – such as Waimea Canyon, but few accommodation options. The East Shore is a practical place to stay, with great restaurants, but it can get busy. The south side is best if you are looking for beach time, while the north is ideal for adventure, hiking, and nature.

Privacy and Romantic Atmosphere

From your hotel’s setting to its decor, pick the perfect ambiance for your romantic retreat. Locations like the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort, with its vast tropical garden, or The Lodge at Kukui’ula, with its traditional island vibes, live and breathe romance. You’ll love being able to walk out onto the nearby beaches and enjoy ocean views in the sunset.

If you are looking for peace and quiet, you might want to look into adults-only resorts or hotels that have certain sections reserved for grown-ups. If you are in need of some privacy, consider choosing a hotel room with a private balcony or its own pool.

Activities

Like most Hawaiian islands, Kauai is perfect for a slow and relaxing vacation but also has plenty of adventure for those seeking a more active trip! Think about what you plan to do during your stay, and choose a hotel that provides that activity.

If you plan on hiking, choose a resort located near good hiking trails or offering guided walks. If you want to go snorkeling or on a boat tour, many hotels offer private or shared excursions. If you want to lounge by the pool and top up your tan, be sure to pick a hotel with a great swimming pool, such as The Royal Sonesta Kaua’i Resort.

Wining and Dining

Indulging in gourmet food and drinks is a highlight of many a romantic getaway! Take a look at the restaurant options available in or around your accommodation, and make sure they get your taste buds tingling! Kauai has many world-famous chefs and mixologists, so there are plenty of places to enjoy a romantic dinner or a sunset cocktail.

Reviews and Recommendations

Last but not least, make sure to read reviews from other couples who have stayed at the hotel. Pay attention to factors such as service, cleanliness, and overall satisfaction. Some review sites, such as Booking.com, give you specific review scores for couples – a handy way of finding that perfect spot for a romantic getaway.

When picking a place to stay for your romantic getaway in Kauai, be sure to check the location, as well as the activities and dining offers, of different hotels. As always, guest reviews and ratings are a great indicator of whether a hotel will live up to your expectations!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do you still have some questions about striking gold amongst Kauai’s many romantic hotels? Here are the answers to the most common questions couples have before visiting.

What sets Kauai apart from other Hawaiian islands?

Kauai, often referred to as the “Garden Island,” stands out for its pristine natural beauty and lush landscapes. Unlike some of the more developed Hawaiian islands, Kauai has retained much of its raw, untouched charm, making it a haven for couples who want to enjoy nature, adventure, and tranquility.

Is Kauai good for a honeymoon?

Absolutely! Kauai is an idyllic setting for celebrating any special occasion with your other half, and it will certainly provide lifelong memories to any newlyweds who visit! Whether you want to lounge on pristine beaches, climb Kauai’s beautiful jade-colored peaks, or indulge in good food and sophisticated spas, Kauai has it all.

Which is the best area to stay in Kauai?

The different areas of Kauai have unique atmospheres, and they all have their advantages. The best choice depends on what you are looking for.

East Coast : Convenient but busy. It is here that you will find the most restaurants, shops and other amenities.

: Convenient but busy. It is here that you will find the most restaurants, shops and other amenities. North Coast : Perfect for nature enthusiasts and adventurers, with lush landscapes and plenty of outdoor activities.

: Perfect for nature enthusiasts and adventurers, with lush landscapes and plenty of outdoor activities. West Coast : Ideal for planning excursions, including visits to Waimea Canyon, but accommodation options are relatively limited.

: Ideal for planning excursions, including visits to Waimea Canyon, but accommodation options are relatively limited. South Coast : Known for its beautiful beaches, making it an excellent choice for couples looking to unwind by the sea.

: Known for its beautiful beaches, making it an excellent choice for couples looking to unwind by the sea. Hanalei : Offers a relaxing retreat in the lush, tranquil surroundings of northern Kauai.

: Offers a relaxing retreat in the lush, tranquil surroundings of northern Kauai. Kapa’a: Situated in the center of the island, Kapa’a serves as an excellent base for exploring both the northern and southern parts of Kauai.

What is the best time of year for a romantic getaway on Kauai?

Generally, the months of April to June and September to November are considered the best months to come to Kauai, as the weather is pleasantly warm, and there are fewer crowds. During the peak summer season, the island gets busy, and temperatures soar to 85°F.

What are the best activities available for couples in Kauai?

You won’t be lacking in things to do on Kauai, which offers the perfect mix of tranquility and entertainment. Outdoor activities are plentiful and include hiking, kayaking, snorkeling, helicopter tours to explore the island’s dramatic landscapes, and sunset cruises along the Na Pali Coast. Kauai hotels also boast sandy beaches, wonderful pools, and world-class spas.

Conclusion

Kauai is the perfect destination for a couple’s trip, with its vast selection of romantic hotels, varied activities, and tranquil atmosphere.

There are so many great places to stay that it can be overwhelming, but the only things you really need to think about are which part of the island you would like to be based in and the activities you would like to be doing – from spa days to yoga sessions, from hiking to sunbathing.

Top of the list of the best hotels in Kauai for couples has to be the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort, a tropical paradise in and of itself. 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is a close second, with one of the most impressive spas of all the Hawaiian islands!