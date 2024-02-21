Are you and your boo feeling a little spent? Do you sit on the couch every night, binge-watching reality TV, but feel miles apart? Then a vacation to a tropical getaway is exactly what you need. Look no further than Belize!

With unspoiled beauty, secluded beaches, and mesmerizing sunsets on the Caribbean Sea–what else do you need for your romantic escape? But where you stay on your romantic vacation can make or break your adventure (any couple who has watched White Lotus knows that much).

That’s why we’ve done the research so you don’t have to. For this guide, we’ve gathered the best Belize resorts for couples to make this an absolute idyllic retreat. We’ve also included factors you should consider before you book and some frequently asked questions.

Our top pick, Victoria House Resort and Spa, stands out for its stunning vistas, intimate atmosphere, and overall value for your money–but don’t miss out on the other eight on our list. After all, no two couples travel the same.

Each resort on our list caters to something unique for couples, ensuring that you and your boo will have exactly what you need to reignite that flame and fuel that fire because in Belize, Valentine’s Day is year-round!

Top 9 Best Resorts in Belize for Couples

Best Resorts in Belize for Couples

1. Best Overall Value – Victoria House Resort and Spa

Building view of Victoria House Resort & Spa Photo credit: Expedia

Let’s dive in with our overall top pick, the award-winning Victoria House Resort and Spa. The variety offered at this resort is unbeatable, meaning that even if you and your partner have different interests, neither of you will be disappointed.

Nestled on the pristine Belize beaches on the island of Ambergris Caye, this resort is just two miles south of the town of San Pedro. For a sanctuary all about relaxation, romance, and adventure, pick between casitas with thatched roofs to spacious villas with breathtaking views.

Choose from a variety of guided tours like cave tubing, birding, and even trips to Mayan Ruins. Take a short boat ride from the pier at Victoria House to the Belize Barrier Reef – the world’s second-largest barrier reef and scuba dive some of the best dive sites in the world.

Afterwards, indulge in spa treatments at the resort spa or grab a drink from Victoria House’s Admiral Nelson Pub. With a combination of luxury, comfort, and value, you and your partner will find everything you both need at Victoria House.

Enjoy modern amenities, a swim-up bar, and even a candlelit dinner or two. There’s a reason Travel + Leisure Magazine voted it as one of the top 500 Hotels & Resorts in the World.

2. Best for Scuba Diving – Turneffe Island Resort

Outdoors view of Turneffe Island Resort Photo credit: Expedia

Located east of Belize City on its own private island, Turneffe Island Resort is a diver’s paradise. The resort is super close to the world-renowned Belize Barrier Reef, the second-largest coral reef in the world.

Scuba divers can enjoy direct access to some of the most vibrant and diverse underwater ecosystems on the planet. Even better, you can explore exclusive dive sites like the famous Great Blue Hole, an underwater sinkhole that can even be seen from space.

Turneffe Island Resort also has a dive center that provides personalized diving options for both novice and advanced divers. With expert dive masters showing you the way with a full range of PADI courses, Turneffee Island Resort is the perfect destination to explore Belize’s underwater paradise.

3. Best Budget – Lina Point Belize Overwater Resort

Bedroom view of Lina Point Belize Overwater Resort Photo credit: Expedia

Listen, we get it–vacations are expensive, especially when it comes to traveling to another country with your partner. But don’t worry, just because you’re operating on a budget doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice fun. Truer words have never been said when it comes to Lina Point.

Lina Point is considered an overwater resort, which is exactly what it sounds–you literally have to walk on water (okay, a walking bridge) to get there. So what does that entail? Affordable luxury at its finest.

Think glass bottom floors, private plunge pools, wifi, and ocean views from EVERY room. I mean, seriously, this is starting to sound better than the pricier options on our list. Located in San Pedro, near Hol Chan Marine Reserve and 1 kilometer from San Pedro beach, you won’t be disappointed.

4. Best Adults-Only Resort – Coco Plum Island Resort

Bedroom view of Coco Plum Island Resort Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

If your dream of the Caribbean includes thatched roofs, walking bridges, and crystal clear seas, then of all of the resorts in Belize, Coco Plum Island resort is probably the one for you and your boo. And this is not the place where you’ll have to worry about screaming children waking you up.

The award-winning adults-only Coco Plum Island Resort resort is located on its own private island and is one of the best Belize all-inclusive resorts when it comes to privacy. Talk about convenience and tranquility.

Stay in your very own private cabana right on the Caribbean Sea, and enjoy personalized service and a variety of activities designed just for adults. For a romantic getaway where guests can enjoy intimacy in private villas and unparalleled views of the beach and sea, this is the spot for you.

5. Best for Outdoor Enthusiasts – Las Terrazas Resort

Patio view of Las Terrazas Resort Photo credit: Leonardo

If nature is the name of your game, then the Las Terrazas Resort is for you. And don’t worry, we’re not talking about hiking through the jungle kind of nature. Las Terrazas is an upscale Belize resort that puts the emphasis on excursions and experiences.

Indulge in mainland adventures, take an aerial tour of the Blue Hole, try out paddle boarding, or enjoy snorkeling right off the beach of your resort. If adventure isn’t your style, don’t worry, the resort has a 70-foot infinity pool just for you to enjoy.

The resort offers direct access to beautiful beaches and rich marine life, making it the top choice for guests who want the quintessential beach experience with a focus on outdoor adventures.

6. Best Luxury Resort – Matachica Resort and Spa

Bedroom view of Matachica Resort And Spa Photo credit: Leonardo

Located on the serene shores north of San Pedro, the Matachica Resort Spa redefines the definition of luxury. With its stunning beachfront villas, an exceptional spa located right at your fingertips, and gourmet dining, you’re in for a treat.

Matachica Resort Spa is all about serenity. Not only does it offer casitas right on the beach, it’s super close to Belize Barrier Reef. If you’re seeking sophistication and tranquility, and maybe a little bit of snorkeling, then the Matachica resort spa is for you.

7. Best All-Inclusive – Belizean Dreams Resort

Lounge view of Belizean Dreams Resort Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Belizean Dreams Resort is one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Belize for guests who hate to plan and book things. Located in the coastal village of Hopkins, this resort is all about Belizean hospitality and culture.

Tempt your taste buds, go snorkeling at the Belize Barrier Reef, and even explore ancient Mayan ruins. The resort’s all-inclusive packages offer packages for everyone, meaning that if you’re an adrenaline seeker eager to explore Belize or just looking to unwind by the sea, your needs will be covered.

8. Best Boutique Resort – Chabil Mar Resort

Balcony view of Chabil Mar Villas – Guest Exclusive Boutique Resort Photo credit: Expedia

Mar Villas, located on the Placencia Peninsula in southern Belize, is the best boutique resort on our list. Guests can enjoy lush gardens, go paddle boarding, relax with spa treatments, or watch the sunset from your private balcony.

Guests can also enjoy the seafront restaurant or request adventures tailored to their liking. Not only can you embrace the breathtaking beauty of Belize’s coastal paradise, but you can feel like royalty in the process.

9. Best Eco-Tourism – Lodge at Chaa Creek

Bedroom view of The Lodge At Chaa Creek Photo credit: Ice Portal

Lodge at Chaa Creek, located just a short drive from San Ignacio, is the ideal destination for couples with an eco-conscious mind. This eco-resort offers a unique blend of adventure and education, making it an ideal getaway for couples looking to connect with nature and each other.

Chaa Creek is located on the banks of the Macal River and offers guests the ability to venture into nearby San Ignacio to explore a different area of Belize. The resort is committed to sustainable tourism and preserving the natural beauty of its surroundings.

Enjoy guided nature walks to learn about the rich biodiversity, take a canoe trip down the Macal river, or go horseback riding at the on-site horse stables. Check out the butterfly farm and the natural history museum. Chaa Creek also puts ten percent of all revenue back into the environment!

What to Look for When Booking Your Belize Resort

Location

Belize may be an island, but location still matters for your romantic getaway! Do you want to wake up on the beach or in the jungle? If beach access is important to you, look for resorts right on the water. If you’re planning on traveling around the country, use Belize City as your starting point.

If you prefer a more urban vibe, check for resorts located a few miles north of San Pedro. For a more culturally diverse stay, check out Stann Creek in the southern part of the country. However, if you’re seeking a more private stay, then the island resort of Cayo Espanto near Ambergris Caye might be for you.

Excursions

Belize is all about outdoor adventures and the Caribbean Sea. Chances are high that you didn’t come here just to sit on the beach or sleep in your villas! Before you book, see what excursions and experiences your hotel offers.

Some all-inclusive resorts include excursions in the cost, while others can be booked for a fee. Most resorts, like Matachica resort, include a full-service spa and fine dining, but for adventure seekers, that might not be enough. Look for resorts that offer select tours for excursions you’re interested in.

Amenities

Quality amenities at your resort can make a good vacation an unforgettable one. Look for resorts that offer a balance of relaxation and adventure – think a spa located walking distance from your door, a swimming pool, or water sports. And don’t be afraid to get specific.

Is an infinity pool enough? Or do you prefer a private plunge pool? How about an adults-only rooftop pool like the Alaia Belize resort offers? Do you need beach access and a hot tub? How about a full-service spa or boat transfers between islands? The sky’s the limit when you ask the right questions.

Eco-Friendly Practices

If you’re seeking locally owned resorts with accommodations that care about the environment, then Belize is the place for you. This country in Central America is renowned for its commitment to conservation and sustainable tourism.

Many travelers prioritize a lodge that implements eco-friendly practices. Look for those that encourage education, advertise renewable energy use or water conservation methods.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best time of year to visit Belize?

The best time to visit Belize is during the dry season, from late November to mid-April. Unlike other parts of the world that have four seasons, Central America, near the equator has dry and wet seasons.

The dry season means less rain which means the perfect weather to explore San Pedro town, enjoy beautiful beaches, or go trekking along the Belize River. It’s also the peak tourist season, though, so expect some company during your trip, especially if you’re staying miles north of San Pedro.

What kind of excursions can I do in Belize?

Anything and everything! Stroll around Belize City, or check out the scuba diving at Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort. Explore the Maya Mountains to see Mayan ruins or visit an eco-lodge in the jungle. Snorkel near the Great Blue Hole, or order a la carte at authentic dining in different districts.

Where is Ambergris Caye?

Ambergris Caye is Belize’s largest island, located 36 miles northeast of Belize City. The island is known for its natural beauty and considering how close it is to the barrier reef, it’s a destination spot for scuba diving and snorkeling.

Should I choose an all-inclusive resort?

Opting for an all-inclusive resort like Manta Island Resort can be a great choice, especially if you appreciate having your meals, activities, and accommodations bundled into one convenient package. If you prefer a worry-free vacation, then this is the option for you.

Conclusion

Now you have everything you need to plan the best possible romantic getaway in Belize! Remember: Make sure you look for resorts that offer a blend of luxury, intimacy, and adventure, and you’ll be well on your way to finding the perfect trip to bond with your boo.

If you want to get the most out of your trip, then Victoria House is our top pick for its overall value. For those seeking an eco-friendly experience, check out the Lodge at Chaa Creek. No matter what, you’re going to be in paradise! Enjoy!

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Images courtesy of KAYAK