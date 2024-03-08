Jamaica isn’t Jamaica without white sand beaches, exciting water sports, reggae music, and jerk chicken. Everything about this island is sexy — from the beaming sun, lush jungles, clear blue Caribbean waters, idyllic mountain backdrops, and intense waterfalls.

With this, it’s no surprise honeymooners or couples celebrating milestones just love visiting Jamaica for a romantic vacation.

To complete your ultimate Jamaican experience, choosing beautiful couples resorts should be part of the deal. Why not go for accommodations that offer private beach views, cocktails by the pool, fresh farm-to-table cuisine, and panoramic ocean views directly from your suite?

Excellence Oyster Bay is our top pick when it comes to couples resorts in Jamaica, thanks to its private pools and array of dining options. But there are several other resorts in Jamaica that are worth knowing about too. So, whether it’s all-inclusive resorts with nightly entertainment you’re after or something low-key and private, this guide has you covered.

Top 10 Best Resorts in Jamaica for Couples

Best Resorts in Jamaica for Couples

1. Best Beach Villa With a Private Pool – Excellence Oyster Bay

Outdoor view of Excellence Oyster Bay Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Right on Montego Bay is Excellence Oyster Bay, which features Victorian-style architecture, lush mangroves, and crystal-clear waters. Rooms are massive and complete with the amenities you need – cozy beds, spacious bathrooms, rain showers, and even jacuzzi tubs!

Choose from a wide selection of international dining options that serve French, seafood, Italian, and authentic Jamaican cuisines. Guests can also access free watersports equipment, multiple pools, a beachfront retreat, land activities like beach volleyball and dance lessons, and a rooftop pool beside a bar.

For an even more luxurious vibe, visit the Excellence Club suite, where you can stay in a beach villa with your own pool, 24/7 butler service, and access to the Excellent Club lounge. Finally, end the night with therapeutic treatments and a relaxing massage at the Miilé Spa, which features a hydrotherapy circuit, an ice treatment room, and a plunge pool.

2. Best Chic Exclusive Beach Front – Hedonism II, Negril

Bedroom view of Hedonism II Resort Photo credit: Agoda

Another perfect spot for couples is Hedonism II, which features a chic, exclusive beachfront on the famous Seven-Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica. As it is beachfront, you can expect all sorts of watersports, including boat tours, snorkeling, kayaking, banana boating, and even vibrant nightlife.

One of the defining features of Hedonism II is its clothing-optional policy. Guests can shed their clothes if they wish, creating an environment where people can feel liberated and comfortable.

For guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, Hedonism II has a spa offering a range of massage therapies, body treatments, and beauty services. There’s also a sauna and hot tub for those looking to unwind after a day of activities. Honeymooners who want to have fun and dance should also visit the hotel’s Disco, a world-class club and bar.

3. Best Adults-Only Resort (With Unlimited Top-Shelf Drinks) – Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

Bedroom view of Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall Adults Only Photo credit: Leonardo

When it comes to all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica that are best for couples, the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall is a great pick. This is another adults-only accommodation on the Caribbean Beach, which boasts attentive concierge service, all-inclusive amenities, and massive rooms. From guest rooms to romantic suites with private terraces, Hyatt Zilara guarantees relaxation with in-room amenities like flat-screen TVs, deluxe toiletries, rainfall showers, luxurious bedding, and minibars with premium drinks.

If you decide to stay in this hotel, be sure to check out treatments and therapeutic massages at the Zen Spa. They come with an additional fee but are definitely worth it! You may also join daily excursions and golf outings, including activities like zip lining, dolphin swimming, and historical tours.

As for the dining options, there are about ten on-site restaurants to choose from, serving various cuisines like Italian, Jamaican, Moroccan, and Asian. You can even enjoy a succulent breakfast buffet that comes free for every booking.

4. Best With a Natural Wildlife Preserve – Sandals South Coast, Whitehouse

Bedroom view of Sandals South Coast Photo credit: Ice Portal

Sandals South Coast in Whitehouse is a luxurious, adults-only resort on a private island within a natural wildlife preserve, offering a quiet ambiance perfect for couples. The resort spans a long stretch of private beach, with an exclusive retreat away from the hustle and bustle.

Its accommodations range from spacious standard rooms to luxurious penthouses. Plus, they are all decorated in elegant, soothing neutrals with dark woods and bright color accents, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious stay.

Each room boasts water views, air-conditioning, mini-fridges, coffeemakers, microwaves, and patios or balconies, with clubrooms and butler suites offering additional premium amenities.

Guests at Sandals South Coast can indulge in various activities and amenities, including Scuba Diving in some of the most renowned reefs, water sports, entertainment day and night with live music and shows, and unlimited land activities. The resort also features the exclusive Red Lane Spa, offering Caribbean-inspired treatments for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

For those looking to explore beyond the resort, Sandals South Coast offers excursions to top attractions like YS Falls and Floyd’s Pelican Bar, among others, providing opportunities to experience the beauty and culture of Jamaica’s South Coast.

5. Best Boutique Hotel – Sunset at The Palms, Negril

Bedroom view of Sunset at the Palms Resort – Adults Only Photo credit: Expedia

Lush greeneries are definitely a hit at Sunset at the Palms. And if you’re that type of couple who loves nature and outdoor adventure, you’ll love this place, too.

Sunset at The Palms is an exceptional boutique hotel featuring 85 treehouse-style cottages within a jungle. This accommodation may have a completely different vibe from the rest of the resorts in this guide, but it’s worth it.

Choose from three room categories: One-Bedroom Tree Top Suite, Tree Top Standard Guestroom, and Tree Top Deluxe Guestroom. General room amenities include cozy beds, a mini fridge stocked daily, daybeds, modern bathrooms, and premium toiletries.

One of the must-try outdoor activities is joining a guided nature tour and visiting Bloody Bay, one of the best beaches in Jamaica for its epic sunsets. Upon checking in, you can sign up for an hour of couples massage, have a candlelit romantic meal in a gazebo, and enjoy a free bottle of champagne.

6. Best Direct Beach Access in Montego Bay – Iberostar Grand Rose Hall

Bedroom view of Iberostar Grand Rose Hall Photo credit: Expedia

Iberostar Grand Rose Hall provides direct beach access, a swim-up bar serving delicious cocktails, five on-site restaurants, and four bars. There’s even a dive center where you can sign up for diving tutorials, rent diving gear, and more.

Each suite at Iberostar features a private terrace, a pillow menu, aromatherapy, and minibar daily stocked with premium drinks. For other activities, enjoy swimming in the pool, playing golf, getting a spa massage, or trying comfort food at the Beach Grill.

Finally, after watching the beautiful sunset, head to Fiction Nightclub to groove with live music.

7. Best Adult-Only in Ocho Rios – Jewell Dunn’s River Resort and Spa

Bedroom view of Jewel Dunn`s River Beach Resort & Spa -Adults Only Photo credit: Ice Portal

Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort & Spa is an all-inclusive resort that embraces guests with the warmth of the Caribbean sun, surrounded by the stunning blue waters of the sea. The resort spoils its guests with luxurious amenities, including two swimming pools, six dining options, five bars, a full-service spa, and a wide selection of land and water sports activities.

The accommodations range from garden, mountain, or Caribbean Sea views, enhancing your stay with butler service for suites, plush robes, slippers, and more, blending elegance with comfort.

Jewell Dunn’s River is just a short drive from local attractions like Dolphin Cove and the iconic Dunn’s River Falls, offering easy access to adventure and local culture. On-site, guests can indulge in activities like scuba diving, and golfing at a nearby club with complimentary green fees, basketball, beach volleyball, and tennis.

The dining experience ranges from buffet to specialty Japanese, Italian, and grilling options. For those seeking relaxation, the Radiant Spa offers an array of treatments in a modest but appealing setting.

8. Best Cliff-Side Accommodation – The Caves Hotel, Negril

Bedroom view of The Caves Photo credit: Expedia

The Caves Hotel in Negril, Jamaica, is a luxurious all-inclusive resort that stands out for its breathtaking location on the limestone cliffs of Negril’s scenic West End. It features 12 cliffside cottages, a grand villa, private cave dining, and the signature Blackwell Rum Bar.

Guests can rejuvenate at the spa, soak in the saltwater swimming pool, or relax in the jacuzzi and sauna. Adventure and enchantment are within easy reach, with the resort just minutes from Negril’s famous 7-mile beachfront.

The resort provides easy access to popular local attractions, including the famous Rick’s Café, and offers on-site activities such as snorkeling, kayaking, and cliff jumping.

Accommodations are designed with unique cottages and suites that provide quirky decor, air-conditioning, and outdoor spaces, with most featuring ocean views and some boasting outdoor showers.

9. Best Unlimited Snacks and Drinks – Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay

Bedroom view of Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay – Adults Only Unlimited Luxury Photo credit: Expedia

Have you ever stayed in a hotel that offers an unlimited luxury experience? Secrets Wild Orchid can provide just that.

Booking a stay in this place grants you unlimited drinks and dining options, free WiFi, and a broad selection of entertainment. Choose from 350 suites, each featuring a jacuzzi tub, a private terrace, and 24/7 room service.

Should you want to elevate your experience even more experience, go for the Preferred Club accommodation. Additional perks include a daily breakfast service, an enhanced minibar, and premium bathroom products.

Guests can indulge in unlimited dining across 10 restaurants, enjoy top-shelf drinks at nine bars, and unwind in spacious rooms with jetted tubs and balconies. The resort’s all-inclusive package covers non-motorized water sports, dance classes, and bicycle tours.

10. Best Resort for Fitness – Couples Swept Away, Negril

Bedroom view of Couples Swept Away Photo credit: Ice Portal

Couples Swept Away in Negril is a sophisticated all-inclusive resort designed exclusively for couples. It boasts modern rooms equipped with Wi-Fi, iPod docks, and flat-screen TVs, and offers a variety of high-quality dining options and name-brand liquors at no extra cost.

The resort features one of Jamaica’s most impressive fitness facilities, a full-service spa, and is situated on one of Jamaica’s best beaches––Negril’s Seven Mile Beach. Fitness addicts will love the 25-meter lap pool and courts for basketball, squash, tennis, racquetball, and pickleball.

Best Resorts in Jamaica for Couples Guide

When choosing a beach resort in Jamaica for couples, consider the following four factors to ensure a memorable and romantic getaway:

Ambiance and Privacy

Look for resorts that offer a serene and intimate setting for a romantic escape. Some resorts offer unique accommodations like treehouse suites or cliffside cottages, providing an exclusive experience away from the crowds.

That could be something as simple as a private balcony or it could be something more elite like a private island where you and your honey can hide away from the world. The Caves in Negril, for instance, is known for its private cliffside cottages and artsy, Bohemian vibe, offering breathtaking views and a secluded atmosphere for couples.

Exclusive Adult-Only Options

Adult-only resorts or sections within resorts ensure a more peaceful and romantic environment, free from the bustle of family activities. Plus, while there’s nothing wrong with holidayers who want to take the kids, you don’t need little ones racing around and interrupting your romantic getaway.

Resorts like Sandals South Coast and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall cater exclusively to adults, offering overwater bungalows, swim-up suites, and butler services, creating a perfect setting for couples looking for a quiet and luxurious stay.

Personalized Services and Amenities

High-quality service can significantly enhance your romantic getaway. Look for resorts that offer personalized butler services, private dining options, and exclusive spa treatments.

For example, Sandals Royal Plantation in Ocho Rios provides all-suite accommodations with standard butler service, promising a luxurious and pampered stay​.

Activities and Experiences

While relaxation is key, having access to a variety of activities can enrich your stay. Whether it’s water sports, spa treatments, fine dining, a top-tier fitness center, or exclusive tours, the right resort will offer a mix of leisure and adventure.

And of course, you want something with a laid-back island vibe. Spots, where you can sit down under an umbrella and sip on drinks from a beachfront bar, will also give you the relaxation you want when you’re on a luxury getaway with your special someone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What part of Jamaica is best for couples?

The most romantic parts of Jamaica include Ocho Rios, the resort-clad Negril, Montego Bay, and diverse Kingston downtown.

What activities and experiences are available for couples?

Couples can indulge in a wide range of activities, from water sports like scuba diving and kayaking to more relaxed pursuits such as spa treatments and lounging on beautiful beaches.

Resorts like Jewell Dunn’s River Resort and Spa focus on health and wellness, providing a sanctuary for rejuvenation alongside lively nightlife options.

What kind of amenities can couples expect?

Luxury amenities tailored to couples include personalized butler services, private beachfront dining, and exclusive spa treatments. For instance, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall boasts a secluded pool for adults only with a swim-up bar and diverse restaurants, offering candlelight dinners in a private gazebo for an added romantic touch.

Choose from the Best Resorts in Jamaica for Couples

Jamaica’s top resorts for couples blend romance with unique experiences, offering everything from overwater bungalows at Sandals South Coast to secluded treehouse suites at Sunset at the Palms. Adults-only options like Hedonism II provide serene, engaging experiences without the bustle of family activities.

Luxurious amenities include personalized butler services, private dining, and exclusive spa treatments, as found at Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall. Activities range from adventurous water sports to relaxing spa days, ensuring every couple finds their ideal mix of leisure and excitement for a memorable romantic getaway.

No matter which of these couples resorts you go for, whether it’s one of the adults-only resorts or something a little more family-friendly, you’re bound to wind up with a dream vacation.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Images courtesy of KAYAK