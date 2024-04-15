Dallas truly is a melting pot thanks to its many cultures, including a lively LGBT community. Everywhere you go in this city, there’s a new cultural experience, from the Dallas Museum of Art to the lively streets of Deep Ellum, promising fun for every visitor. The city’s history is as rich and varied as its people, starting from ancient indigenous beginnings to its current bustling urban life.

If you’re traveling to Dallas, whether for fun or work, finding the right place to stay is a breeze with our list of the best hotels. Our top pick? The luxurious Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek —with its sophisticated ambiance, top-notch wellness facilities, and prime location. But that’s just the start– there are plenty of options below to meet every traveler’s needs.

Top 9 Best Hotels in Dallas

9 Best Hotels in Dallas

1. Best Overall – Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Bedroom view of Rosewood Mansion On Turtle Creek

​​Rosewood Mansion is close to the Dallas Museum of Art and the AT&T Performing Arts Center, putting you in a prime location to explore all of Dallas.

Settle into refined rooms with your own private patio or balcony. Inside, relax with comfy beds, 42-inch flat-screen TVs and a minibar. An upgraded suite gets you separate living areas, a kitchen and dining room. The on-site restaurants serve up contemporary American food with a French twist, all to be enjoyed al fresco. There’s also a classy, leather-paneled bar where you can wind down after a long day of exploring.

For those moments of leisure, there’s an outdoor pool and hot tub awaiting you, alongside an exercise room fully equipped for your workout needs. And when you feel like relaxing, the steam room and sauna are perfect for some well deserved me-time. If you’re in the mood for some extra pampering, book a massage (just note, there’s an extra fee for this indulgence).

Plus, there’s no need to worry about getting around—the hotel offers a complimentary local car service to take you wherever you need to go within the area. How’s that for royal treatment?

2. Best Luxury Hotel – Ritz Carlton Dallas

Bedroom view of The Ritz-Carlton Dallas

Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from cultural hotspots, the Ritz Carlton is awaiting you in luxury. Step into the elegant rooms, and you’re greeted with flat-screen TVs, minifridges for your midnight snacks, and coffeemakers to kickstart your morning – not to mention WiFi to keep you connected (though there’s a small fee for that).

If you’re looking for more, their suites boast separate sitting areas for that extra stretch-out space. Opt for one of the club-level rooms and gain exclusive access to a lounge with all the perks: snacks, drinks, and complimentary WiFi.

For the full experience, there’s a posh spa, a 24/7 fitness center (for those late-night energy bursts?), an outdoor heated pool, and a business center for when duty calls.

When you’re feeling hungry, they’ve got you covered with a renowned restaurant dishing out classic American cuisine. There’s also light fare to enjoy by the poolside or at the spa. And if you’re here on a Saturday afternoon, consider indulging in their seasonal tea – it’s a little extra, but oh so worth it.

3. Best Boutique Hotel – Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh

Balcony view of Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh

In the heart of the city lies one of the best boutique hotels—Le Meridien Dallas—housed in a stunning 1923 art deco building, a stone’s throw away from the American Airlines Center. If you’re looking for a blend of history, luxury, and location on your next Dallas visit, this boutique hotel might just be the perfect spot for your city escape.

The rooms are refined and elegant, with high-end furnishings, complete with 42-inch flat-screen TVs and Wi-Fi access. If luxury calls, the suites welcome you with walk-in showers and cozy living areas, complete with pull-out sofas for extra guests, while the upgraded suites feature handy kitchenettes.

When hunger strikes, check out the posh steakhouse, or for something more laid-back, the casual bar awaits you. And there’s no need to skip your workout routine – the 24/7 fitness center has you covered. Afterward, unwind in the luxurious lounge, where a fireplace sets the scene for relaxation. And for business travelers, there’s a 24-hour business center.

4. Best Downtown – The Adolphus, Autograph collection

Bedroom view of The Adolphus, Autograph Collection

In the bustling financial district, this grand 1912 hotel stands as a testament to the Beaux-Arts architectural grandeur. Just a short stroll will get you to the Dallas Museum of Art, making cultural excursions an easy part of your itinerary.

When you step inside you’re greeted by rooms equipped with modern comforts like flat-screen TVs, coffeemakers, and Wi-Fi for your convenience. For those in need of a bit more luxury, the suites provide ample living space, with dining areas and serene garden terraces, for extra relaxation or entertainment space.

The restaurants here cater to all tastes: from a cozy all-day bistro to a prestigious French restaurant. But if you’re looking for something more laid-back, the two casual eateries have got your cravings covered.

Keep up with your fitness routine in the 24-hour gym, take a dip in the rooftop pool deck offering sweeping city views, or stay on top of work in the round-the-clock business center. And, if you’re here for business or planning an event, the available meeting spaces provide the perfect setting for any occasion.

5. Best Vibe – Virgin Hotels Dallas

Bedroom view of Virgin Hotels Dallas

Nestled in the vibrant, industrial-chic Design District just off Interstate 35E, this trendy and upscale hotel is only 2 miles from cultural landmarks like the Dallas Museum of Art and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza.

Imagine stepping into luxurious rooms with natural light pouring through floor-to-ceiling windows. These rooms are decked out with all the modern amenities: flat-screen TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, minibars, and even yoga mats to keep up with your wellness routine. And if you fancy a midnight snack or an early breakfast in bed, 24/7 room service has you covered.

Savor culinary delights at the Commons Club, renowned for its hip vibe and impeccable service. If you’re a coffee aficionado, the sleek coffee shop is your go-to for artisanal brews. The rooftop terrace is an escape within the city—bask in the sun by the pool, lounge in a cabana, or sip cocktails at the bar, all while taking in breathtaking views.

Convenience is key at virgin hotels, with valet parking and breakfast available for a fee. Plus, furry friends are welcomed warmly, with no extra charge for pets.

6. Best Arts District – HALL Arts Hotel Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton

Bedroom view of HALL Arts Hotel Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton

Positioned in the heart of the Arts District, this elegant hotel brimming with art is just a five-minute walk from the Nasher Sculpture Center and a short drive away from DFW International Airport, about 20 miles to be exact.

The chic rooms are adorned with unique paintings and photographs, and every detail from the Wi-Fi and smart TVs to the city views is carefully curated for your pleasure. You can even indulge in the comfort of Italian linens and designer toiletries. Those opting for upgraded suites will find Keurig coffee makers, spacious seating areas and separate living rooms with room service.

The hotel’s dining options include a fancy restaurant and bar, where the ambiance is elevated with live piano music. You can lounge on the terrace, stay active in the gym, unwind by the rooftop pool, or enjoy a bite at the poolside cafe/bar. And for art aficionados, the hotel’s own art collection is a visual delight.

7. Best Texas Hospitality – The Kimpton Pittman Hotel

Dining room view of Kimpton Pittman Hotel

Kimpton hotels are all the rage, and the Kimpton Pittman hotel in Dallas is no exception. Located in the Deep Ellum entertainment district, this chic hotel breathes new life into a 1916 redbrick building designed by architect William Sidney Pittman.

Walk into rooms adorned with modern artwork and industrial design touches. Relax with Italian linens, Wi-Fi access, flat-screen TVs, and Bluetooth speakers standard in every room. Not to forget the added wellness touch with in-room yoga mats and well-stocked minibars. If you’re looking for more space, the suites with living areas or the special upgraded suite featuring a wet bar are perfect for spreading out and enjoying the upscale vibe.

But there’s more to explore beyond the rooms. Borrow a bike and cruise through the neighborhood, or unwind on the restaurant terrace, warmed by the glow of a fire pit. When it’s time to cool off, the outdoor pool and its seasonal poolside bar are your go-tos for relaxation and social vibes. Stay fit any time of the day in the 24-hour gym, and start your mornings right with available breakfast options.

8. Best Uptown – Warwick Melrose, Dallas

Bedroom view of Warwick Melrose Dallas

In an old 1924 red brick building, this lovely hotel is only a mile from the lively shops and eateries of the West Village. Step inside to find polished rooms adorned with flat-screen TVs, coffeemakers for your morning fix, and Wi-Fi connectivity (note, there’s an additional charge for this). Seeking more luxury? The upgraded suites open up to lavish separate living and dining areas, and the Presidential Suite features a full-size kitchen.

The on-site restaurant offers American dishes available from breakfast through to dinner. Meanwhile, in the piano bar, live entertainment provides the perfect backdrop for an evening drink. For those looking to maintain their workout routine, an exercise room is equipped to meet your fitness needs.

And for exploring the local area, a complimentary local shuttle service is at your disposal. Business guests and event planners will love the convenience of the five meeting rooms and a grand ballroom, ensuring every occasion is catered for.

9. Best Family-Friendly – Hilton Anatole

Pool view of Hilton Anatole

The Hilton Anatole isn’t just any hotel; it’s a mini entertainment universe waiting for you and your loved ones! The fun really begins at the Jadewaters resort pool complex. It’s an aquatic playground that’s sure to entertain the whole family, featuring a leisure pool, a playful kids’ zone, and not one, but two 180-foot slides. Plus, luxury cabanas, a poolside bar and grill, and a vast art collection to explore.

Craving a bit of pampering? The hotel’s fitness club is award-winning, complemented by a serene spa to unwind in after your workout. And when hunger strikes, you’re spoilt for choice with dining options ranging from casual bites to fine dining overlooking the Dallas skyline.

The rooms and suites are all about comfort and convenience, catering to every kind of traveler, whether you’re here on a family vacation or a business trip. And if you’re looking to explore, you’re perfectly placed, with the Dallas Zoo, Dallas Arts District, and Downtown all just a short drive away.

What To Consider When Looking For A Hotel In Dallas:

Looking for the ideal Dallas hotel? Let’s make sure your stay is nothing short of perfect. Here are the essentials to keep on your radar:

Amenities

First off, nail down your must-haves. Is there parking? How about Wi-Fi – is it fast, free, or both? And breakfast – is it on the house, or will it cost extra? Make sure there are extra amenities at your disposal if you need them, like an airport shuttle or luggage storage. Also, scope out the restaurant scene both in and out of the hotel.

Check-In/Out Times

Double-check those check-in and check-out times. They should fit snugly with your schedule, so there are no waiting-around or rushing-out dramas!

Cancellation Policy

In a world where plans switch in a heartbeat, it’s good to know where you stand if you need to bail. So always check out the cancellation policy.

Prioritize Needs

Again, what’s on your hotel must-have list? Pinpoint whether it’s the location, the price tag, or perhaps those little luxuries that matter most to you. And remember, the sweetest deal isn’t always the cheapest option – nor does splurging guarantee 5 stars. Balance cost with comfort, and never trade off safety for a few saved bucks.

FAQ’s

What are the average hotel prices in Dallas?

Well, it all depends on your budget. If you’re pinching pennies, budget hotels average around $77 a night. For a bit more comfort, mid-range hotels are about $121 per night. If you’re feeling fancy, luxury hotels start at roughly $160 per night. Prices fluctuate with the seasons and local events, so keep an eye out for deals and spikes.

If you’re traveling to Dallas on a budget, don’t miss our guide to 10 fabulous free things to do in Dallas, Texas.

Are there any pet-friendly hotels in Dallas?

Dallas is pretty pet-friendly, so animal lovers can rest easy. A good chunk of hotels welcome your four-legged pals. Just make sure to look over the hotel’s pet policy when booking to avoid any surprises.

What are the most popular areas in Dallas to stay in?

Downtown is all about convenience and is perfect for sightseers. Uptown’s your go-to for nightlife and top-notch eats. If you’re looking for a sweet spot between the urban buzz and something more laid-back, check out Dallas Park Central.

What amenities can I expect from hotels in downtown Dallas?

Think of downtown as your golden ticket to amenities galore – fitness freaks can find their zen in top-notch gyms, business travelers have their pick of swanky business centers, foodies have an array of dining options, and there’s usually a pool for cooling off. The Adolphus and HALL Arts Hotel Dallas are just a couple of downtown gems packed with perks.

What should I look for when choosing a hotel for a business trip in Dallas?

Aim for a blend of functionality and convenience. Opt for a location that’s centrally located within the city’s business district or downtown area to make sure you’re close to major meeting venues, dining options, and transportation so your business engagements are more manageable.

Fast and reliable Wi-Fi is, of course, essential for staying connected with colleagues and handling all of your work tasks, so check that the hotel offers this, even better if it’s included in the room rate. Also, look for accommodations with dedicated workspaces in the rooms, as well as 24-hour business center.

Conclusion

When you’re planning a stay in Dallas, whether for business or pleasure, picking the right hotel can make all the difference. From chic, industrial spaces in Deep Ellum to sophisticated spots in the Arts District, there’s something for every traveler.

But when it comes down to our top choice, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek stands out for its blend of luxury, location, and amenities. This hotel promises a top-tier experience, solidifying its status as our top recommendation for your Dallas visit.

But don’t just take our word for it! Book now or choose from any of the vetted properties in our line up—the choice is yours! And whatever choice you make, we think you’ll have a great stay in Dallas at any one of these hotels.