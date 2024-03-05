The Emerald City is one in a million. Known for its rainfall, love of tech, and an overwhelmingly liberal outlook, Seattle is the most sought-after destination in the Pacific Northwest. Whether you’re planning a trip to enjoy the natural wonders of Washington or dive deep into the city’s culture and history, you’ll have a full itinerary scheduled.

But to get the most out of your stay, you need to know about the city’s coolest and most unique vacation rentals. Lucky for you, we’ve uncovered some of the best Airbnbs in Seattle that have all the amenities you need— plus a few added bonuses.

Are you in the mood for a cozy cabin? Or maybe a historic loft? What about an entire rooftop deck with views of the Olympic mountains? Seattle has it all. Let’s take a closer look at the best Airbnbs in Seattle.

Top 10 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

1. Most Unique Stay – The Chestnut

Bedroom view of The Chestnut Photo credit: Airbnb

Features:

Bed & Bath: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Top Amenities: Bespoke woodcraft, private patio, free parking, and luggage drop-off

Budget Range: Affordable

Location: Fremont

Enter Seattle’s stunning Fremont neighborhood, located near downtown Seattle. Despite the emphasis on its central location, you might actually forget you’re in a city at The Chestnut.

This Airbnb is a secluded 370-square-foot cozy cabin hidden amid towering trees. If that’s not alluring enough, it’s also highly bespoke. Much of its stunning woodwork was designed by its caring owner, along with its light fixtures and windows.

Though small, you’ll have access to all the necessary amenities for a comfortable stay. On top of that, you also have a private entrance and patio to soak up the views of the Seattle skyline from the hilltop where The Chestnut is located.

If you enjoy the little things and appreciate the art of handcrafting, then look no further. This is cottage core at its finest—all while putting you a short walk from some of Seattle’s most compelling attractions.

2. Best for Avoiding the City Rush – Modern Seattle Mother-In-Law

Living room view of Modern Seattle Mother-In-Law Photo credit: Airbnb

Features:

Bed & Bath: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Top Amenities: Free parking, shared outdoor space, long-term stay available, and located three blocks from Lake Washington

Budget Range: Affordable

Location: Madison Park

Don’t let the title throw you off. Mother-in-law describes the type of unit, which is a finished basement in a private residence. Don’t let the basement designation throw you off, either. This Airbnb has a spacious living room that’s beautifully appointed with a light color palette and bright accents.

Along with its fantastic design, this Airbnb is located in the exclusive Madison Park neighborhood a few blocks from Lake Washington and its beaches. You’ll have access to swimming docks along with marinas. Only a short walk away are highly-rated bars, restaurants, and coffee shops, including an Ethan Stowell eatery.

This Airbnb is a bit off the beaten path compared to other locations on this list. However, it’s a highly-rated Airbnb that’s particularly great for those who want to avoid the hustle and bustle of the city center.

3. Best for Remote Workers & Solo Travelers – Lake Union Studio

Bedroom view of Lake Union Studio Photo credit: Airbnb

Features:

Bed & Bath: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Top Amenities: Private balcony (with city views), ultra-fast Wi-Fi (1GB), HDTV with full streaming setup, free parking, and luggage drop-off

Budget Range: Very affordable

Location: Lake Union

Located on the North Shore of Lake Union, this Airbnb studio offers fantastic views and a cozy, minimalist vibe. It’s situated between Seattle’s culinary corridor and Fremont’s tech corridor, which places you right in the epicenter of Seattle culture. (Pro tip: don’t miss the nearby Fremont Sunday Market.)

The space is geared toward busy travelers and those just passing through. One of its more unique features is its ultra-fast 1GB Wi-Fi, suitable for even an executive-level worker. But if you’re in the mood to unwind and explore, that’s also an option.

From the patio, you’ll have stunning views of the neighborhood. You’re also within easy walking distance of locations like the nearby Gas Works Park and Ivar’s Salmon House.

4. Best Stay in West Seattle – Alki Cottage

Bedroom view of Alki Cottage Photo credit: Airbnb

Features:

Bed & Bath: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Top Amenities: Private garden, access to Alki Beach, TV with streaming setup, washer-dryer unit, and free parking

Budget Range: Affordable

Location: Alki

Step into your own private beach escape. Located only a few blocks from the highly popular Alki Beach, you’ll have everything you need to enjoy the summertime in West Seattle at this Airbnb.

Though the cottage is small at only 325 square feet, its gentle white color palette expands the space quite a bit. In fact, you’ll immediately notice that Alki Cottage was crafted with a lot of care.

Though small, it’s a lovely stay with many thought-out amenities, from its French press to its instant hot water faucet. (For those on the hunt for a fully stocked kitchen, please note that the kitchenette includes only one hotplate.)

The garden is also worth pointing out. During warm months, colorful blossoms come to life to create a colorful and green escape. During this time, you can also find plenty of outdoor activities at Alki Beach, from paddleboarding to volleyball.

5. Best Stay Near Downtown – Central District Garden Cottage

Bedroom view of Central District Garden Cottage Photo credit: Airbnb

Features:

Bed & Bath: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Top Amenities: Large outdoor area, mini-library, long stays welcome, fast Wi-Fi (80Mbps), washer-dryer access (in main house), HDTV, and free parking

Budget Range: Very affordable

Location: Central District

Welcome to Seattle’s Central District. This neighborhood puts you a stone’s throw from hotspot neighborhoods like Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, and Volunteer Park.

Those who don’t mind a stroll can check out landmarks like the Space Needle, Pike’s Place, and many more from this location. Heading in the other direction, you’re also close to Washington Lake’s famous Leschi Beach.

Stellar location aside, we’re excited about this cottage’s secluded and warm feel. It’s nestled below a 300-foot alder tree, allowing you to soak up nature via the outdoor patio. Inside, it’s also got advanced amenities in its 80-Mpbs Wi-Fi, large HDTV, and mini-library.

Similar to the Mother-in-Law stay listed above, the Central District Garden Cottage is a basement unit of a private residence.

6. Best for Panoramic Views – Modern Sound View Studio

Living room view of Modern Sound View Studio Photo credit: Airbnb

Features:

Bed & Bath: Studio with Murphy bed pullout, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Top Amenities: Large private patio with sweeping views, private backyard, washer-dryer unit, TV, heated floors, free parking, and luggage drop-off

Budget Range: Affordable

Location: Queen Anne

Toward the western edge of Seattle’s fantastic Queen Anne neighborhood, you can find some of the best city views. Enter the magic of the Modern Sound View Studio. Like the name suggests, this studio includes a private rooftop terrace with a nearly panoramic Puget Sound view. On clear days, you can even see the Olympic mountains.

If stunning views aren’t your thing, there’s still plenty to fawn over. Climate Pledge Arena is nearby for sports lovers, while Seattle Center is only a short drive away. The neighborhood itself is packed with trendy bars, restaurants, and boutique shopping.

In terms of amenities, you’ll adore the woodburning stove, sheepskin rugs, and in-unit washer-dryer. Guests have also raved about the pillows and bathroom products. Tiny additions like these make this one of the most quietly high-end options on this list.

7. Most Eclectic Stay – A-Frame Architectural Retreat

Kitchen view of A-Frame Architectural Retreat Photo credit: Airbnb

Features:

Bed & Bath: Four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms

Sleeps: Eight

Top Amenities: Fast Wi-Fi (239Mpbs), nearby beach access, separate workspace, washer and dryer unit, and free parking (up to three cars)

Budget Range: Pricey

Location: Matthews Beach

If you’re comfortable staying outside of the city (eight miles from Downtown Seattle, specifically), we recommend checking out this unforgettably unique A-Frame. The home was designed by Wendell Lovett, combining modernity with stunning woodwork.

But the interior might be the star of the show. Each room is flooded with natural light and decorated with an eclectic, colorful taste. The kitchen includes countertops constructed of Lego pieces. In fact, there’s also a Lego-themed scavenger hunt for guests to enjoy.

Despite the quirky tastes, all amenities are high-end, from its 239 Mbps Wi-Fi to its on-site washer-dryer unit. Guests also have access to a few natural wonders, as this A-Frame is only one block from Matthew’s Beach and highly-rated hiking and jogging trails.

8. Best Design & Feel – Modern Private Flat in Historic Fremont

Living room view of Modern Private Flat in Historic Fremont Photo credit: Airbnb

Features:

Bed & Bath: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Top Amenities: Newly renovated, free parking, luggage drop-off, dedicated workspace, and large TV with HDMI hook-up

Budget Range: Very affordable

Location: Fremont/Wallingford

Nestled right between Wallingford and Fremont, this modern and quiet flat offers just about everything a tourist in Seattle could need. In terms of location, it’s within walking distance of award-winning restaurants (including Kamonegi) and high-design boutiques.

In terms of amenities, the apartment was newly renovated and includes soundproofing features. You’ll also notice features like brand-name pots and pans, a large TV with an HDMI cable, and spa-caliber toiletries.

We’re also really hyped about this apartment’s fantastic design. It’s clean, comfortable, and decked out with tasteful mid-century modern pieces. Coupled with the quiet neighborhood, this Airbnb is a fantastic choice for those who want to settle in and enjoy their lodging.

9. Best for Families – Cozy Modern Guest Suite

Living room view of Cozy Modern Guest Suite Photo credit: Airbnb

Features:

Bed & Bath: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Four (one sofa bed)

Top Amenities: Dedicated workspace, 50’ HDTV, free parking, library, children’s amenities like toys and a highchair, and luggage drop-off

Budget Range: Affordable

Location: Fremont/Northlake

Once again, we’re back near the Fremont- Wallingford neighborhood line—which is a great place to be. This bright and modern guest suite is one of the more unique on our list. One of its hosts actually grew up on the premises, which means there’s a seriously cozy feel and vintage charm that’s hard to find elsewhere. (There’s even a library!)

Nearby, you’ll find all the best locations Fremont and Wallingford have to offer, from fine dining to casual hangouts. But you’re also close to Gas Works Park, Phinney Ridge, Green Lake, and Woodland Park Zoo. This central location should suit just about any traveler.

At this Airbnb, there’s also ample space to accommodate extra guests and little ones. There’s a pack’n-play travel crib and highchair available on request, along with plenty of children’s books and toys. For adults, there are amenities like a 50’ HDTV, a dedicated workspace, and free parking.

10. Best Location – Waterfront Apartment with Spectacular Views

Bedroom view of Waterfront Apartment with Spectacular Views Photo credit: Airbnb

Features:

Bed & Bath: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Top Amenities: Panoramic waterfront views with, exercise room (in the building), hot tub (in the building), free parking, and a large TV

Budget Range: Pricey

Location: Central Business District (waterfront)

If you’ve dreamed of staying smack in the middle of Seattle’s liveliest streets, then look no further. Aside from its views, this location puts you smack in the middle of Pioneer Square near Seattle’s top landmarks. We’re talking about the famous Pike Place Market, the iconic Space Needle, Olympic Sculpture Park, Chihuly Garden, and more.

Even inside this apartment, you’ll be swept away by its stunning view overlooking Elliot Bay. Plan to spend a few evenings staring from your private balcony (or nearby the gas fireplace) as the ferries take off into the sunset. You can also enjoy amenities that come with the building, including a shared hot tub and exercise room.

If you want immediate access to Seattle’s top landmarks and an unforgettable view of the water, then look no further. This Airbnb gives you unprecedented access to Downtown Seattle and its waterfront.

Location

Seattle isn’t quite like other cities in that it’s home to lakes, canals, sounds, and more. To travel from one neighborhood to another, you may need to cross a few bridges. And given there are a handful of neighborhoods in Seattle worth exploring, you should focus on location before booking.

If you want to stay close to the main tourist attractions downtown, then focus on Airbnbs in central Seattle. Two of our locations, including the Central District Garden Cottage and Waterfront Apartment, are both located near the action.

If exploring more local-centric neighborhoods like Queen Anne, Fremont, and Wallingford is on your radar, then don’t be afraid to wander off the beaten track. Along with public transportation and car shares like Uber and Lyft, Seattle also has an extensive bike and scooter rental program.

Type of Accommodation

Airbnbs come in all shapes, sizes, and unit types. On this list, we’ve included basement units, cozy cottages, A-Frames, and more. If you have specific preferences, you may want to keep an eye out for separate units (that aren’t part of the host’s residence) and layout sizes. The Chestnut is one of the more unique stays, for example.

Along with finding a Seattle Airbnb that meets your interests, you should also consider the size of your group. Most Airbnbs are geared towards couples. This is largely due to Seattle’s limited urban space—so don’t feel frustrated if you can’t find a ten-person penthouse.

If you’re planning to travel in a larger group, some locations let you fill-up the living room. The Cozy Modern Guest Suite offers a pull-out couch, for example. Some pull-out couches even include memory foam, which makes them a lot more elevated than the standard sofa bed.

Budget

Seattle is usually listed as one of the pricier cities in the US. In fact, one piece from the Seattle Times listed the city only behind San Francisco, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Honolulu in terms of cost of living, making it the fifth-most expensive city in the US.

You might not notice the exorbitant prices when shopping for a Seattle Airbnb unless staying downtown or on the waterfront—but watch out for other expenses. You’ll absolutely pay a premium for ride shares like Uber and Lyft, last-minute purchases like toothpaste and shampoo, and meals (even if you’re buying groceries and cooking at your Airbnb).

Reviews, Ratings, & Amenities

Location, expenses, and accommodation type aside, one of the best ways to get the most out of your visit is to dive deep into the reviews, ratings, and amenities of each Airbnb listed.

It’s up to hosts to communicate why their lodging is a top choice. But only those who have spent the night at a location can provide more telling insights. So, what should you look for?

We suggest focusing on hosts who are good communicators and who don’t mind providing their guests with a bit of local knowledge. In terms of amenities, check to see whether the kitchen is functional, how well the Wi-Fi really works, and the level of noise at night.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Should tourists worry about the rain?

Seattle’s ‘rainy season’ begins in November and ends in March. January is the wettest month. If you’re trying to avoid the rain and cloudy weather, then plan a trip between June and August—but beware. Seattle is prone to rainy weather at any time of the year.

That being said, the summer months are usually the best for tourism. The sunlight lasts longer into the evening, and the city comes alive with dozens of public festivals.

Still, even if you come during the driest period, you should still pack a rain jacket and umbrella just in case. If you’re coming from a warm and dry location, then pack a few warmer layers, too.

How does checking in and checking out work at Airbnbs in Seattle?

Every single location is different when it comes to check-in and check-out policies. Most of these come down to property type. If hosts are staying nearby, they’ll probably come and drop off keys. Others might provide a lockbox.

Additionally, certain hosts allow you to store your luggage if you’re arriving or leaving early in the morning. Make sure to read the fine print before booking your Airbnb. There should be precise details that tell you how you can enter the property, along with directions about leaving. If anything is unclear, reach out to your hosts before booking.

Where can guests find recommendations on what to do in Seattle?

If you’re wondering what to do in Seattle, there are plenty of suggestions available from blogs. These cover tips on how to save money, when to visit the Emerald City, and even how to find underground hotspots.

In other words, a little research online goes a long way. However, we also recommend tapping into any resources at your Airbnb stop.

Most locations include guidebooks geared toward visitors. On top of that, you can ask your host for a list of suggestions. Most have them at the ready for their guests to use. Best of all, they’re usually neighborhood-specific.

Are there any safety precautions to be aware of?

Seattle isn’t considered a dangerous city, nor is it known for its tourist scams. However, it’s always important that visitors be aware of their surroundings—especially when walking around in congested areas.

Similarly, there are certain neighborhoods where tourists might not feel comfortable. However, these are far off the beaten path and aren’t areas that a tourist would stumble upon. If you’re uncertain, you can always ask your host for advice.

Conclusion

Seattle is a cultural icon amongst US cities—and for good reason. With its port history and emphasis on tech, the Emerald City isn’t quite like other destinations in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Whether wandering around Pike Place Market, peering out from the Space Needle, or lounging at Leschi Beach, you’re in for some impressive downtime.

If you want a truly unique stay, then look no further than The Chestnut. Or if you’re in Seattle for views and a central location, then stay at the Waterfront Apartment. For a trendy stay in a bustling neighborhood, try out the Modern Private Flat in Historic Fremont instead.

Just remember to pack your umbrella.

