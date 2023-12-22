10 Best Palm Springs Hotels for Couples

One of the most important elements of a great couple’s retreat is lodging. Unlike the average weekend getaway, a hotel’s atmosphere matters more when romance is on the agenda. Luckily for lovers in SoCal, dozens of hotels in Palm Springs offer an intimate experience.

Whether looking to cozy up in one of the most romantic hotels in the city or explore nearby wonders like Joshua Tree National Park, Palm Springs has it all. But which hotels come out on top for couples?

If you want luxury, we suggest booking a stay at La Serena Villas. If boutique stays are your thing, Villa Royale or Korakia Pensione will do the trick. But the list doesn’t stop there. Continue reading for our full list of recommendations on the best Palm Springs hotels for couples, including what makes each unique in terms of amenities and atmosphere.

Top 10 Palm Springs Hotels for Couples

1. Best Luxury Hotel in Palms Springs for Couples – Ingleside Estate (formerly Ingleside Inn)

Bedroom view of Ingleside Estate Hotel & Bungalows- Adults Only Photo credit: Expedia

Ingleside Estate is a storied hotel that dates back to the Golden Age of Old Hollywood. Back then, it was an invitation-only hotel. Today, the Ingleside Estate has broadened its horizons. This adults-only hotel offers next-level luxury services, from its full spa to its lush gardens.

Let’s dig into the details. Ingleside Estate offers unbeatable views of the San Jacinto Mountains but is situated in the Downtown Palm Springs District. The hotel’s spacious and open-air bungalows are interspersed with tropical gardens, immersing you in nature with your loved one. There’s also a highly-rated on-site restaurant, Melvyn’s, and an award-winning boutique spa, Estrella Spa.

2. Best Palm Springs Hotel for a Desert Escape – Villa Royale

Front desk view of Villa Royale Photo credit: Expedia

If the wild outdoors is calling, then Villa Royale offers the perfect desert escape. The Spanish-influenced villa design includes dark wood furnishings and tiled walls with an eccentric mid-century modern twist. But the real star is Villa Royale’s natural backdrop of the Southern California desert. The hotel grounds include stunning gardens, while the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway connects you to plenty of hiking trails nearby.

Natural wonders aside, guests won’t be marooned in the outback at this boutique hotel. Though Villa Royale is a hidden gem that’s off the beaten path, there’s air-conditioning and fireplaces in each room, along with free private parking and a swimming pool worth spending hours at.

3. Best Palm Springs Hotel for Spa Treatments – L’Horizon Resort

Pool view of L’Horizon Resort & Spa Photo credit: Expedia

L’Horizon Resort stands out for a few reasons. First, it blends historical Golden Age architecture with a clean and modern design. Second, there’s a full-service spa on the grounds that’s worth writing home about.

Beyond the spa, this adults-only hotel offers rooms with private patios, private hot tubs, and massive flat-screen TVs. L’Horizon Resort is also centrally located and offers free bicycle rentals, which means you can easily access destinations like the Palm Springs Art Museum or explore the Palm Springs Uptown District.

4. Best Palm Springs Hotel for Something Unexpected – Korakia Pensione

Bedroom view of Korakia Pensione Photo credit: Expedia

What if we told you there’s a Moroccan-Mediterranean escape waiting for you in the Palm Springs Downtown District? Enter the adults-only hotel Korakia Pensione. This experiential resort includes a spread of Moroccan and Mediterranean-inspired villas. Each is beautifully appointed and designed for intimacy. The common areas aren’t bad either, including a library lounge for reading and a Moroccan courtyard for meals.

On top of its unique design, Korakia offers meditation and yoga classes, plus a memorable daily Moroccan tea experience by the heated outdoor pool. Its spa treatments cover basic services, while the hotel is also within reaching distance of the historic Tennis Club District and the Palm Springs Art Museum.

5. Best Palm Springs Hotel for Couples in Need of TLC – La Serena Villas

Living room view of La Serena Villas, A Kirkwood Collection Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

Next on the list is one of the sexiest hotels in Palm Springs. This Spanish-style villa was originally constructed back in 1933 before being remodeled by award-winning designer May Sung back in 2016. Its list of amenities is all geared toward an adults-only getaway.

All rooms offer private patios, luxury linens, and firepits designed for cozy seclusion. There’s even a rooftop deck for those craving a view and an outdoor pool for those who want to take a dip. This boutique hotel also offers a central location near the city center. You’ll be within walking distance of great shopping and dining options in the Downtown Palm Springs District.

6. Best Palm Springs Hotel for In-House Entertainment – Ace Hotel & Swim Club

Bedroom view of Ace Hotel and Swim Club Photo credit: Leonardo

For couples looking to get the most out of their trip, the Ace Hotel is a great pick. First and foremost, guests have access to all the best couples’ amenities, from a private patio to a large flat-screen TV. But what makes the Ace Hotel unique is its cocktail lounge and fantastic on-site restaurant, both of which are Palm Springs staples.

Additionally, there are two outdoor pools for couples to explore, along with an outdoor fireplace and a fitness center. In other words, you won’t be pressed to leave your hotel. But if you do, you’ll have shopping and dining options nearby, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Indian Canyons Golf Resort.

7. Best Palm Springs Hotel for Adventurous Couples – JW Marriott Desert Springs

Outdoors view view of JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa Photo credit: Leonardo

If the Ace Hotel doesn’t quite scratch your itch in terms of fun, then we suggest the JW Marriott. This resort isn’t quite like the other locations on our list. It’s the only hotel on the list with two on-site golf courses, which highlights its stunning landmark view of the Southern California Desert. Along with golfing, guests can take advantage of the tennis courts and fitness center.

If golf and tennis aren’t your thing, there are jogging paths and hiking trailers nearby. A full-service spa and on-site restaurant offer a great way to wind down after a long day. Similar to the Andreas Hotel (below), this location offers family events, which is something couples should consider before booking.

8. Best Palm Springs Hotel for Couples Who Want a Bit of Everything – Sparrows Lodge

Pool view of Sparrows Lodge Photo credit: Ice Portal

Some couples want it all—and Sparrows Lodge is there to deliver. This boutique hotel offers just about everything for guests: pets are allowed, bicycles are available for free, in-house dining options and the hotel is centrally located. Plus, the studio-style rooms offer a cozy and kitschy design you won’t find elsewhere in Palm Springs.

Like most other hotels, the Sparrows Lodge offers a stellar outdoor pool, plus a hot tub nearby for night use. Its restaurant and bar include highly-rated menus, while locations like the Palm Springs Convention Center and the Palm Springs Museum of Art are all close by. Even hiking trails are accessible via a short drive.

9. Best Palm Springs Hotel for Couples on the Clock – Hotel California

Bedroom view of Hotel California Photo credit: Expedia

This adults-only hotel includes colorful gardens and romantic Spanish revival architecture. This design creates a type of rustic charm that makes Hotel California stand out from the crowd. Many suites also include their own kitchenettes for added privacy.

Nestled near hiking trails like Palm Canyon and the Indian Canyons Golf Resort, Hotel California also offers a solid central location. But what makes this hotel truly unique for couples is that it includes a business center for freelancers who might need to log a few hours. Here, you can access free Wi-Fi, fax services, and a photocopier.

10. Best Palm Springs Hotel for Cozy Vibes – Andreas Hotel

Living room view of Andreas Hotel & Spa Photo credit: Expedia

Some travelers prefer hotels that offer a home-away-from-home feel. Here at the Andreas Hotel, that’s an easy feat thanks to its Spanish revival design. Many suites also include private outdoor fireplaces perfect for snuggling through cold desert nights.

On top of its fire pits and private patios, the Andreas Hotel offers a hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, and free parking. There’s also a basic wellness center where you can book massages and facials. But keep in mind that this venue sometimes hosts weddings and other ceremonies, which you should explore before booking your stay.

11. Best Historical Palm Springs Hotel – Colony Palms Hotel

Bedroom view of The Colony Palms Hotel and Bungalows – Adults Only Photo credit: Expedia

Built in 1936, the Colony Palms Hotel is one of the oldest adults-only hotels in Palm Springs. Back when it functioned as a speakeasy, this hotel hosted celebs like Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra. This prestige can still be felt in the hotel’s central garden, rife with lush plants and a view of the San Jacinto Mountains.

Aside from its relationship to the Golden Age in Old Hollywood, the Colony Palms offers a saltwater pool, an on-site restaurant, a central courtyard, and a memorable design, which includes dark wood furnishings, claw foot bathtubs, and suzani headboards.

Best Palm Springs Hotels for Couples Guide

Palm Springs isn’t quite like other destinations in Southern California in terms of weather and activities. On top of that, couples looking for a romantic escape should seek out certain amenities and features. Dive into the details with our guide for finding the right Palm Springs hotel.

Seasonal Considerations

Palm Springs is located in the Southern California desert, which means temperatures fluctuate greatly between summer and winter—and even between night and day. Be wary of the desert sun when traveling to Palm Springs during peak heat (June-August), as temperatures can rise to 108°F. During the winter months (November-February), the temperature averages between 50-60°F.

These extremes in temperature have made Palm Springs a snowbird destination. Between November and March, the city’s population triples in size. Couples should carefully balance the pros and cons of visiting Palm Springs at a certain time of year, as outdoor activities might not be possible in summer.

(Romantic) Atmosphere

A couples getaway is all about atmosphere—but what types of things do lovebirds need to think about specifically? Two of the most important considerations are whether a location is adults-only and whether there are private spaces for couples. In general, selecting an adults-only hotel that includes private patios will offer a truly intimate experience.

Three of our top picks are adults only (L’Horizon, La Serena, & Korakia Pensione). Similarly, many hotels also offer private patios, fire pits, and more, including the Ace Hotel, Andreas Hotel, L’Horizon Resort, and La Serena Villas.

Budget

Like many destinations in California, Palm Springs is on the pricier side. That being said, you can always find a deal. Just make sure to keep an eye out for the total cost before booking, including hidden fees like parking charges and resort fees.

Couples should also pay close attention to seasonal pricing shifts. As mentioned above, Palm Springs’ population triples for half the year. During that time, prices were even more competitive than normal. One way to save is to schedule a visit between the summer and winter months, along with targeting package deals. Package deals include discounts like dining credits at participating restaurants, for example.

Amenities

Couples should zero in on amenities before booking their stay. Because Palm Springs is relatively small, location isn’t quite as important as in metropolises like Los Angeles. Instead, we recommend you focus on spa services, pools, and in-room amenities like private patios and fireplaces. The latter will go a long way in offering you a curated couples experience.

Spas and pools, on the other hand, are more common to find in Palm Springs. Almost every hotel that focuses on romance includes a spa, while pools are par for the course, thanks to the sunny weather. A solid golf course, on the other hand, might be a bit harder to find. The JW Marriott offers two courses on its grounds, while the Ace Hotel is near a popular golf course (Indian Canyons).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are there any special packages for couples?

Many hotels offer bundles for traveling couples. Adult-only hotels are even more likely to offer special packages for couples, such as spa treatment add-ons or romantic dinner arrangements. Both the Colony Palms Hotel and L’Horizon Resort, for example, are known for creating special packages for romantic getaways, including gourmet dining and special suites.

What amenities are included?

Always look into the amenities on offer—and be sure to take a closer look at whether amenities are seasonal. For example, not every hotel has a year-round outdoor pool, as many shut down during the winter months. Amenities like free Wi-Fi, air-conditioned rooms, and complimentary breakfast, on the other hand, should automatically be included. Other amenities like free parking, bicycle rentals, and flat-screen TVs aren’t automatically included.

Is there private parking or free bicycle rentals?

Like many places in Southern California, Palm Springs doesn’t have the best public transportation. For this reason, it’s important to look into what types of parking options your hotel offers if you plan on renting a car to visit Joshua Tree National Park or Rancho Mirage. In addition to car parking, many hotels also offer free bicycle rentals, which allow guests to explore the city at their own pace. However, neither amenity is guaranteed, so always ask before booking.

Is there a resort fee?

Some hotels are officially known as resorts, including the JW Marriot and L’Horizon Resort. Regardless of whether a hotel includes ‘resort’ in its name, it most likely charges a resort fee. These charges cover expenses such as running a pool, offering Wi-Fi, private parking, and more. Even though resort fees are common, you should still take a close look at what a hotel considers its resort fees to be. This will help you better budget for the trip and take full advantage of every opportunity related to your booking.

Do hotels offer special arrangements for special occasions?

As outlined above, many hotels offer bundled packages that are geared towards couples. However, if you’re traveling for a special occasion such as a honeymoon, anniversary, or birthday, then it’s worth reaching out to a hotel to see if they offer special arrangements. Even if special experiences aren’t listed on the website, hotel staff might be able to put something special together for you, such as a romantic dinner or a reservation at another location.

Conclusion

No matter what type of couple’s getaway you want to plan, there are plenty of romantic hotels in Palm Springs ready to roll out the red carpet for you and your loved one. Adventurous and happy-go-lucky couples might gravitate toward the JW Marriot or Ace Hotel, while those looking for a bit of secluded intimacy should check out the Korakia Pensione or the Villa Royale.

Regardless of your needs and interests, the best romantic hotels in Palm Springs have a perfect getaway waiting for you. But before you book, make sure to look into weather forecasts to avoid the sizzling summer heat in Palm Springs.