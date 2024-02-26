This Southern California destination is renowned for its desert views, quirky vibe, and mid-century modern design. This interesting mashup of characteristics has helped make this small city a hugely popular tourist destination. Visitors can sample some of the coolest art galleries in California, then spend the evening soaking in the desert views.

But do you know which Palm Springs Airbnb will give you the best experience possible?

When booking, you need to think of things like swimming pools, high-speed internet, and proximity to popular destinations. You may also want to zero in on locations that offer an up-close experience of mid-century modern tastes.

You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers. If you want to immerse yourself in local culture, then dive into our list of the 11 best Airbnbs in Palm Springs. Every recommendation is an official ‘Guest Favorite’ designation.

Top 11 Best Airbnbs in Palm Springs

1. Best for Colorful Desert Design – Dazey Desert House – A Colorful Design Dream

Interior view of Dazey Desert House Photo credit: Airbnb

The name of this Airbnb says it all. Immerse yourself in the colorful design dream from Dani Dazey, along with architecture from the famed William Krisel. From its couches to its shelves, this stay is a feast for the eyes. Thanks to its vibrancy, this location is popular for commercial shoots and influencers alike.

Located at the foot of the famous San Jacinto Mountains, guests also have a front-row seat to stunning desert views. The hot tub the perfect place to watch the sun set over the mountains.

Keep in mind that this location was completed back in 1959. Like other other homes on this list, this home was built by William Krisel. That means the focus is on original mid-century modern design over ultra-lux features.

Features:

Bed & bath : Three bedrooms, one bathroom

Three bedrooms, one bathroom Sleeps : Up to six guests

Up to six guests Top Amenities : Outdoor pool, free parking, hot tub, washer-dryer, Marshall sound system, fire pit, and grill

Outdoor pool, free parking, hot tub, washer-dryer, Marshall sound system, fire pit, and grill Budget range: Affordable

Location: Palm Springs

2. Best for Staying Downtown – Eco Mid-Century Urban Oasis

Living room view of Eco Mid-Century Urban Oasis Photo credit: Airbnb

If iconic and colorful designs aren’t your thing, don’t worry. This urban desert oasis comes in a familiar mid-century layout but is designed for modern, eco-friendly tastes.

The focus is on the outdoor space and pool area, which is suitable for entertaining up to six guests. The main house also runs almost entirely on solar power and includes an EV charger.

Large hangout areas and sustainability aside, this location stands out for its location in a quiet neighborhood near downtown Palm Springs. Guests worried about leaving city life behind can stay within walking distance of popular hotspots, from Koffi coffee to art galleries.

Features:

Bed & bath: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Up to six guests

Top Amenities: Mountain views, solar panels, EV charger, UV pool, grill, fire pit, jacuzzi, HDTV, soaking tub, and a record player with a Bluetooth connection

Budget range: Affordable

Location: Downtown Palm Springs

3. Best Luxury Stay – The Bank

Patio view of The Bank Photo credit: Airbnb

The Bank’s host describes this stay as ‘sexy-classic’, which we think is a fitting moniker. The Bank is a new Airbnb located near Palm Canyon drive in the Indian Canyon neighborhood.

Here, guests are treated to a highly lavish stay that includes a sprawling backyard, sparkling pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Nearby, you’ll find some of the area’s finest golf courses and hiking trails.

Just about every single detail has been thought through. From giant Jenga sets to high-speed Wi-Fi to pool noodles and covered cabanas, you can kick back knowing a lot of care has been put into this Airbnb. (Did we mention there’s also spectacular mountain views?)

Features:

Bed & bath: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Sleeps: Up to six guests

Top Amenities: Fully equipped chef’s kitchen, smart TVs in most rooms, central heating and AC, comfortable king-size bed and queen-size bed choices, heated pool ($200/per night), and gas-powered fire pit

Budget range: Luxury

Location: Palm Springs, Indian Canyon

4. Best for OTT Amenities – Palm Springs Mini Resort

Outdoor entertainment area of Palm Springs Mini Resort Photo credit: Airbnb

If fun is the primary goal on your agenda, then the Palm Springs Mini Resort was made for you and your friends. The spacious outdoor area and interior were carefully planned with relaxation and entertainment in mind.

The backyard’s outdoor living space partly functions as a game room. It includes a 1,200-square-foot nine-hole putt-putt golf course—fully private. Other accents include a commissioned mural, a pool table, a 75′ HDTV, and a heated swimming pool.

OTT amenities aside, Palm Springs Mini Resort has three large bedrooms each with its own ensuite bathroom. This setup makes it a great choice for groups of friends.

Features:

Bed & bath: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Sleeps: Up to six guests (one sofa bed in the living room)

Top Amenities: 9-hole putt-putt golf course, heated outdoor pool, 75′ HDTV, free parking, hot tub, and desert and mountain views

Budget range: Pricey

Location: Near downtown Palm Springs

5. Best in High Design – Stardust Oasis Guest House

Living room view of Stardust Oasis Guest House Photo credit: Airbnb

Enter one of Palm Springs’ most acclaimed Airbnb stays: the Stardust Oasis. This location has been name-dropped by Atmos Ranch Magazine twice, first in 2018 and then in 2021.

Here, you’ll stay in a 270-square-foot guest house that offers the perfect private mid-century oasis. It’s worth pointing out, unlike other Airbnbs on this list, the Stardust Oasis is a guest house in a private residence near the airport. It’s also open only for adults.

The room includes its own private patio and private entrance, plus a lounge area and outdoor shower. If you’re looking for a dining room and fully equipped kitchen, you’ll need to look elsewhere, as there’s only a mini kitchenette.

Features:

Bed & bath: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Top Amenities: Award-winning design, fast Wi-Fi, fire pit,

Budget range: Pricey

Location: Palm Spring (near the airport)

6. Best for Large Groups – Casa Angela

Dining area view of Casa Angela Photo credit: Airbnb

Like the Dazey Desert House, Casa Angela was built by mid-century architect William Krisel back in the late 1950s. This style can be felt in each room of the house, which was recently renovated.

Outside, guests can enjoy the pool and hot tub while lounging in a cactus garden. There’s a stellar mountain view available from the backyard, which makes this one of the more well-rounded Palm Springs Airbnbs.

Still, it’s the smaller details that make Casa Angela particularly great for larger groups. For example, there’s a separate workspace and high-speed Wi-Fi for anyone who needs to work. There are also a few amenities for children, including a crib and play area.

Features:

Bed & bath: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Up to six guests

Top Amenities: Designed by William Krisel, panoramic mountain views, private patio in master bedroom, heated pool, hot tub, fast Wi-Fi, and free parking

Budget range: Pricey

Location: Palm Springs (Racquet Clubs Estate)

7. Best Natural Wonders – Iconic Palm Springs Poolside

Living room view of Iconic Palm Springs Poolside Photo credit: Airbnb

Given the name of this Airbnb, you might think we’re recommending Iconic Palm Springs for its pool. While the poolside features are fantastic for taking a dip, they’re also ideal for soaking up the desert mountain views.

Built back in 1954, this stay includes wall-to-floor sliding-glass doors and large windows that make indoor-outdoor living easy. The outdoor amenities are also next-level, including a ten-person hot tub and an outdoor dining area and kitchen.

Despite the emphasis on the great outdoors, this location is near downtown Palm Springs. You can easily access restaurants, art galleries, and casinos nearby.

Features:

Bed & bath: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Up to six guests

Top Amenities: Hot tub, heated pool, washer-dryer unit, free parking, fast Wi-Fi, HDTV, and central AC and heating

Budget range: Affordable

Location: Palm Springs

8. Best in Boutique Curation (& Families) – Dimanche Palm Springs (Chic Modern Oasis)

Dining and kitchen area of Dimanche Palm Springs Photo credit: Airbnb

Forget colorful accents and wallpaper. The Chic Modern Oasis is all about clean decor and austere features. The interior is designed in the mid-century modern style but with a modern and thought-out twist.

The pool, for example, is heated and uses saltwater to minimize chemical use. Along with the pool, the outdoor area includes plenty of sun loungers and beautiful desert landscaping.

Inside, you can use high-speed Wi-Fi that’s suitable for remote workers. This location also offers quite a few amenities geared toward a family vacation. Supplies for infants and toddlers include a rocker, travel crib, highchair, and even something called a sleeping sack.

Features:

Bed & bath: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Up to six guests

Top Amenities: Heated saltwater pool, large outdoor area, grill, hot tub, streaming-ready HDTV, and fast Wi-Fi

Budget range: Luxury

Location: Palm Springs (Desert Park Estates)

9. Best Location – Twin Palms Mid-Century

Living room view of Twin Palms Mid-Century Photo credit: Airbnb

Located in the highly sought-after Twin Palms neighborhood, this William Krisel home is billed as ‘Palm Springs chic meets Mad Men’. It’s a fitting moniker for this sprawling home and its classic design.

The indoor and outdoor spaces are painstakingly curated to reflect the Palm Springs heyday back in the 60s and 70s. The grounds include dozens of palm trees spread across grassy lounging areas and a large saltwater pool.

There’s even a 500-square-foot ‘casita’ on the premises, great for work or play. The latter might be particularly useful for those traveling with small children who need a play area.

Features:

Bed & bath: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Sleeps: Up to six guests

Top Amenities: Great view of surrounding desert, heated saltwater pool, HDTV, hot tub, free parking, and fast Wi-Fi

Budget range: Luxury

Location: Palm Springs (Twin Palms)

10. Best for Overall Balance – Palme Haus (Resort Style Pool & Spa)

Living room view of Palme Haus Photo credit: Airbnb

The Palme Haus was recently remodeled with a focus on its large pool, outdoor dining area, and greenery. We think you’ll notice the upgrades, which contribute to a very well-balanced stay.

Along with all the basics (like an outdoor pool and tasteful mid-century design), guests are treated to a few extras. First, there’s an ultra-fast 436 Mbps Wi-Fi connection. Second, there’s a game room that includes a full-sized Pac-Man arcade console and a full-sized ping-pong table.

For those who want to soak up the sun, there’s also an unbeatable western-facing view of the San Jacinto Mountains. At the same time, Palme Haus is also close to the city center.

Features:

Bed & bath: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Up to four guests

Top Amenities: Game room, outdoor pool, HDTV, hot tub, grill, outdoor dining table, free parking, ultra-fast Wi-Fi, and dedicated workspaces

Budget range: Affordable

Location: Palm Springs (Racquet Club West)

11. Best for Just Passing Through – Palm Desert Paradise

Bedroom view of Palm Desert Paradise Photo credit: Airbnb

Just outside the bounds of Palm Springs, you’ll find places like Joshua Tree National Park and Palm Desert. If you want to travel a bit off the beaten path, then check out Palm Desert Paradise.

This studio stay is beautifully appointed and, though technically a guest house, is fully private. While there isn’t a pool or a hot tub, this Airbnb is fantastic for those who plan on spending a lot of time in the great outdoors. It will put you close to all of the major natural attractions in this area.

At the same time, it’s only a short drive from locations like the Tennis Gardens and El Paseo shopping district, which means you aren’t entirely removed.

Features:

Bed & bath: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Two

Top Amenities: Private patio, fire pit, fully equipped kitchen, TV, and free parking

Budget range: Very affordable

Location: Palm Desert (south of Palm Springs)

Best Airbnbs in Palm Springs Guide

Location & Design

Palm Springs is small and has a very distinct local style. Guests should think about the location of an Airbnb and its design before booking. A good location will put you in proximity to Palm Springs’ top destinations—but a great one also lets you soak up the view of the surrounding mountain range.

In terms of local style, keep an eye on mid-century modern design. Given Palm Springs boomed in the 1970s and then again in the 1990s, it’s not hard to find newly renovated Airbnbs that focus on the area’s iconic style.

If you’re interested in classic takes, then look out for projects from architect William Krissel. He’s designed three stunning locations on this list (Dazey Desert, Casa Angela, and Twin Palms Mid-Century).

Amenities

Every Airbnb has its own list of amenities. A modernist home like the Stardust Oasis, for example, doesn’t include a fully equipped kitchen. Others, like The Bank, have thought of just about every accent. Take a close look to make sure that your needs are met.

In Palm Springs, you should be on the lookout for temperature control, like AC, as the summer months are incredibly hot. If you need to work, you should also take a close look at Wi-Fi speeds. Because Palm Springs is located in the desert, connections aren’t always as reliable as in cities.

Reviews

Reviews are important for any type of stay—whether a resort, boutique hotel or Airbnb. We recommend taking a close look at the Airbnb review for each stay. We’ve taken this part seriously by only recommending locations that are listed as Guest Favorites by Airbnb.

Still, you may want to look at things like noise levels, communication with the host, and inaccuracies. In Palm Springs, for example, most locations have a strict no-noise policy because of local ordinances. If you plan on making a lot of noise, then look for Airbnbs that aren’t subject to neighborhood quiet hours. (Usually, these are outside the city limits.)

Flexibility

Some Airbnbs on this list are more forgiving with their cancellation policies than others. The Stardust Oasis, for example, offers cancellations close to the rental date. Aside from cancellations and date changes, you should be on the lookout for house rules and restrictions, check-in and check-out times, and fees.

Some Airbnb fees surprise guests, such as additional fees for pet stays and cleaning requirements (such as stripping beds). Always feel free to reach out to your host with any additional questions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a good time to visit Palm Springs?

Given its location in the desert, Palm Springs has an extreme climate. Most visitors avoid the summer months, as temperatures can rise to 108°F.

Even in spring and fall, the highs might be too intense for certain travelers, especially those who want to hike and spend time outdoors. Spring averages highs of 80°F and autumn averages highs of 90°F.

Nighttime is significantly cooler in Palm Springs, usually dropping to around 60°F in spring and fall, or around 80°F in summer. Given the high temperatures, some visitors stick to the winter months. Between December to February, temperatures average around the mid-60s during the day and around 45°F at night.

How do people get around Palm Springs?

Palm Springs doesn’t have an expansive public transport system, which means the majority of visitors rent cars during their stay. You can drive in from other locations, including Los Angeles or San Diego. If you’re arriving via plane, you can rent a car directly from Palm Springs Airport.

What are the most popular destinations in Palm Springs?

The three most popular destinations in Palm Springs are the aerial tramway, Indian Canyons scenic area, and Palm Springs Art Museum.

The tramway takes guests high into the San Jacinto Mountains where they can dine, explore, and soak up the views.

Indian Canyons is known for its scenic wonders and hiking areas. It also contains an exhibit about the area’s native Cahuilla tribes.

The Palm Springs Art Museum includes modern exhibits, historical exposes, and plenty more for people of all ages.

Joshua Tree National Park is also located nearby. This national park is famous for its desert canyon trails, unique flora and fauna, and stark landscape.

Conclusion

Each year, over ten million visitors flock to Palm Springs—and for good reason. The location offers a gateway into the Southern Californian desert, along with a tasteful and unique mid-century design.

If you’re on the hunt for extravagance, Twin Palms Mid-Century, The Bank, and Dimanche Palm Springs will fulfill your needs. If you’re looking for a more memorable and quirky stay, then the Palm Springs Eco-Resort or Dazey Desert House will get the job done.

Just be sure to do your research before booking a stay, including checking the weather and reading up on house rules.

