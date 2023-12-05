7 Restaurants With Gluten-Free Options in Asheville, North Carolina

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Asheville is a city renowned for its vibrant arts scene, historical architecture, and breathtaking natural landscapes. Established in the 1780s and flourishing as a therapeutic health resort in the late 19th century, Asheville has long been a destination for those seeking beauty and wellness. Today, this city is celebrated for its eclectic downtown, historic architecture like the iconic Biltmore Estate, the picturesque Blue Ridge Parkway, the artistic River Arts District, and a flourishing craft beer scene.

And amidst all these attractions, Asheville is also attuned to the dietary needs of its visitors and residents. With the rising awareness of celiac disease (an autoimmune condition in which the ingestion of gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye, barley, and their hybrids, leads to damage in the small intestine) and gluten intolerance, or non-celiac gluten-sensitivity (a non-autoimmune condition in which gluten consumption causes sickness after eating), finding a good meal between taking in the sights has never been easier. (A happy fact for the roughly 1% of Americans with celiac and 6% with gluten intolerance.)

If you’re on a gluten-free diet, here are some of the top restaurants that are reported to have gluten-free menus or options in Asheville, North Carolina. (Remember to always alert your server to any dietary restrictions. Some of the venues listed here may not be safe for those with celiac or who are sensitive to cross-contamination. Be sure to call the restaurant ahead of time with any concerns.)

Gluten-free restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina

1. Posana Restaurant

1 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801

posanarestaurant.com

1-828-505-3969

At Posana, guests with celiac can eat exactly the same dishes as everyone around them. That’s because (although not widely advertised), the entire menu at this establishment has been gluten free since its founding in 2009. The dedicated gluten-free kitchen prepares seasonal dishes and has offerings for cocktails, pre-theater, dinner, dessert, kids, and even dogs.

2. Early Girl Eatery

8 Wall Street, Asheville, North Carolina 28801

444 Haywood Road, #101, Asheville, North Carolina 28806

1378 Hendersonville Road, Suite A, Asheville, North Carolina 28803

earlygirleatery.com

1-828-259-9292 ext. 1 (Wall Street)

1-828-259-9292 ext. 2 (Haywood Road)

1-828-259-9292 ext. 3 (Hendersonville Road)

With multiple locations throughout the Asheville area, this restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day, focusing on local ingredients to create “Farm to Table” food. A variety of gluten-friendly menu options are available, including 12-Hour Slow Roasted Porky Breakfast Bowl, Overnight Belgian À La Carte Waffles, Apple & Berry Salad, and Tempura Fish & Chips, along with vegan, gluten-free bread.

3. 12 Bones Smokehouse

5 Foundy Street, Suite 10, Asheville, North Carolina 28801

2350 Hendersonville Road, Arden, North Carolina 28704

12bones.com

1-828-253-4499 (Foundy Street)

1-828-687-1395 (Hendersonville Road)

With two locations in Asheville, this is the prime spot for gluten-free barbecue lovers to satisfy their cravings. Everything is cooked from scratch, and the meats are smoked over select woods. All of the meats and sauces are gluten free, and a variety of the sides, including Baked Beans, Pickled Okra, and Mashed Sweet Potatoes, are as well.

4. All Day Darling

102 Montford Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801

alldaydarlingavl.com

1-828-505-3701

Featuring dine-in and takeout options, this downtown restaurant provides “small, seasonal New American fare.” An offering of the Perfectly Ad Hoc hospitality group from two-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Jacob Sessom, the restaurant serves homemade gluten-free bread and has a 100% gluten-free fryer. Menu options include The GF Darling Pancakes, The GF Darling Frittata, and GF Grilled or Fried Chicken.

5. Another Broken Egg Cafe

27 Schenck Parkway, Asheville, North Carolina 28803

anotherbrokenegg.com

1-828-676-2823

Featuring “uncompromising, southern-inspired innovation,” this spot serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch, and also offers signature cocktails and a full bar. A wide variety of the menu items are or can be made gluten-friendly, including pancakes, eggs benedict, omelets, burgers, and sandwiches.

6. Gypsy Queen Cuisine

807 Patton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28806

gypsyqueencuisine.com

1-828-575-2758

Owner Suzy Salwa Phillips, who has been cooking since her childhood in Lebanon, offers authentic Mediterranean and Lebanese cuisine at her restaurant and food truck. A variety of gluten-free selections are available, from Lebanese Fries to Falafel Salad to the Gypsy Rice Bowl. Various menu items are also vegan.

7. Nine Mile

233 Montford Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801

751 Haywood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28806

33 Town Square Boulevard, Asheville, North Carolina 28803

ninemileasheville.com

1-828-505-3121 (Montford Avenue)

1-828-575-9903 (Hayward Road)

1-828-676-1807 (Town Square Boulevard)

With three locations in Asheville, this establishment has been serving Caribbean-inspired, vegetarian-friendly since its opening in 2008. The menu, served for dinner each day, is thoroughly labeled with a wide variety of items that are or can be made gluten free, dairy free, vegan, vegetarian, and more.

Mountain peaks and culinary feats

Whether you’re exploring the historic streets, admiring the mountain views, or immersing yourself in the local arts, Asheville’s dining scene promises to be an integral part of your experience. The city’s commitment to accommodating gluten-free diets is a testament to its welcoming nature. So, as you journey through this charming mountain city, let your taste buds revel in the gluten-free delicacies that Asheville has prepared for you. Here, in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, every meal is an opportunity to celebrate the local flavors.

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: This information does not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified healthcare professionals to meet your individual needs.