A Look at the Most Dangerous Travel Trends in Recent Years

We encounter many types of risks when traveling abroad.

The most common risk is tourist scams. Though problematic, distressing, and costly, most scams aren’t outright dangerous. In fact, some travelers consider getting scammed a right of passage.

But tourist scams aren’t the only danger out there.

While most travelers go to great lengths to avoid being scammed, others might actively put themselves at risk.

Thanks to viral social media trends and the desire to be seen, it seems like tourists are acting out in more creative ways worldwide.

Not all trends are outright dangerous—more so just ill-informed. For example, one of the latest TikTok trends is photographing aesthetically pleasing security bins at the airport. Influencers are actually taking the time to create picturesque arrangements in bins at airport security.

I’m sure I don’t need to point out why slowing down the security lines is stupid, at best. Still, it’s not dangerous.

But let’s take things to the extreme here… what about dangerous travel trends? What sorts of trouble are tourists getting themselves into—and why? Let’s dig in to explore some of the most dangerous travel fads from the last five years.

Mukbang

Mukbang is a social media trend that started in South Korea in the early 2010s. The goal is for streamers to eat as much as possible for a live, participating audience.

For the most part, mukbang videos are innocuous and/or intriguing, just like other niche trends like ASMR.

But some mukbangers are hitting the road, leading to a myriad of problems. There’s been a rise of mukbang videos filmed on planes, which isn’t necessarily dangerous as much as it is impolite and stinky.

The real danger is getting a fine for engaging in mukbang videos in certain countries. China, for example, is rolling out hefty fines for locals and visitors caught filming mukbang, as it violates food waste laws.

Renting motorbikes

Most Americans are focused on how to rent a car abroad, along with obtaining the appropriate licenses. But the real danger when it comes to transportation is motorbikes.

Each year, tens of thousands of tourists crash motorbikes—especially in areas like Southeast Asia where they’re easy to rent.

Crashing motorbikes has become such a problem that some regions are actually banning them. Bali, for example, passed a regulation in 2023 that seeks to restrict all tourists from accessing motorbikes.

Not only are irresponsible drivers putting themselves in danger, but they also risk hurting locals and damaging property.

Consuming drugs

Amsterdam is one of the best examples of overtourism—and one of the reasons the city became so popular is thanks to its liberal approach to drugs.

Until recently, Amsterdam’s coffee shops sold mushroom products to tourists alongside cannabis products. But regardless of the place, consuming drugs abroad is dangerous anywhere in the world.

Unfortunately, it looks like tourists are taking substances at higher rates than ever before. In areas like Amsterdam, tourists risk falling into the canals (it’s a serious issue) or being taken into custody until they sober up.

But in countries like Thailand, tourists can face criminal trials and even death for having or taking controlled substances.

Graffiti

And speaking of ending up in custody, graffiti is one of the most dangerous travel trends in the world. I consider it dangerous for two reasons: The degradation of historical property and criminal charges.

In places like Italy, for example, young tourists are consistently charged and fined for carving graffiti into places like the Coliseum. While damaging landmarks is nothing new, rates of defacement have skyrocketed over the last five years, especially in Europe.

Rawdogging flights

2024’s standout social media travel trend is the art of rawdogging long flights. The idea is to rely on as little entertainment and external stimuli as possible. Rather than read books, watch movies, or listen to podcasts, these passengers are instead staring out into the distance.

Some take the trend to the extreme, even avoiding food and water for the duration of their flight. That could put some passengers in danger of developing dehydration, while those with pre-existing conditions could suffer even more harmful effects.

Dark Tourism

Dark tourism is one of the most interesting and dangerous travel trends to come into focus over the last few years—even if it’s nothing new. As the world’s travel frontiers become less exotic and unknown, some tourists are swapping novelty for danger.

The idea is that traveling to countries facing instability adds to the thrill. Americans, in particular, have been opting to visit countries labeled as no-go zones by the Department of State, including North Korea, Iran, and Afghanistan.

Though many return home unharmed, they’re likely to face political, legal, and social risks during their travels.