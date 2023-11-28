TravelAwaits

New Record Set for Single Busiest Day for Air Travel

Daniel Terrill
Nov.28.2023
air travel
Photo credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
    Daniel Terrill
    Nov.28.2023

    After screening more than 2.9 million people, the Transportation Security Administration set a record on Sunday for the busiest single travel day ever, according to preliminary data released by the TSA. 

    While the Sunday after Thanksgiving is often the busiest day of the year, this year the TSA screened approximately 1 million more people than last year and about 36,000 more than in 2019. 

    However, the TSA expected record numbers for the 2023 Thanksgiving travel season. Earlier this month, the TSA said it was anticipating screening nearly 30 million people between Nov. 17-28.

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

