New Record Set for Single Busiest Day for Air Travel

After screening more than 2.9 million people, the Transportation Security Administration set a record on Sunday for the busiest single travel day ever, according to preliminary data released by the TSA.

While the Sunday after Thanksgiving is often the busiest day of the year, this year the TSA screened approximately 1 million more people than last year and about 36,000 more than in 2019.

However, the TSA expected record numbers for the 2023 Thanksgiving travel season. Earlier this month, the TSA said it was anticipating screening nearly 30 million people between Nov. 17-28.