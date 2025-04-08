What You Need to Know About the UK’s New ETA Travel Requirement

If you have plans to travel to Europe, you might be wondering about those ETIAS forms mentioned over the last year.

Here’s a quick catchup: the European Union is looking to launch a new entry-exit system across its borders, which is called EES. Once the new EES rolls out, American tourists will be required to submit a form that verifies their identity, and then declares where they’re going and what they’re doing, which is called the ETIAS form.

According to reports from late last year, delays implementing EES were, in turn, causing delays in the ETIAS requirement start date.

Still, most reports informed travelers that EES would launch in 2025, followed by ETIAS form requirements. Despite added delays, ETIAS systems were still slated to launch in October of this year—a cool five years before it was originally supposed to launch in 2021.

In early March, however, the EU officially announced that ETIAS operations had been pushed to late 2026. (For any Office fans reading this, we’re now in snip-snap-snip-snap territory.)

But there’s a catch: travelers heading for Europe aren’t entirely off the hook.

Though ETIAS won’t launch until late 2026, the UK surprised the travel world by releasing a new requirement for travelers—including those who are just passing through its airports on connecting flights.

Forget about the EU’s ETIAS—you need to know about the UK’s ETA requirement.

Europe & its borders: a quick refresher

Thanks to Brexit, the UK is no longer part of the European Union.

EES and ETIAS launches will not affect travel into and out of the UK. The UK patrols its borders according to different policies—and it’s got one of the strictest approaches in Europe thanks to its status as a small island nation.

Recently, the UK announced a new Electronic Travel Authorization form or ETA. It’s a new entry requirement for American travelers heading to the UK or simply passing through, effective immediately.

What is the ETA? And where can you fill it out?

The UK’s new ETA requirements is a simple form that helps British authorities track and manage the citizens who pass through its borders digitally instead of manually—even during a simple transfer at the airport.

Read that again for anyone with a layover at Heathrow: you still need to fill out an ETA form, even if you’ll never leave the airport.

You can find information on the form and download the necessary apps to complete the form online.

Here’s what else you need to know about applying for an ETA to travel to the UK or pass through its airports: