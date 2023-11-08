TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

Activities and InterestsHotels and Resorts

Silicon Valley Nude Resort Listed for $32.8 Million

Daniel Terrill
Nov.8.2023
lupin lodge
Photo credit: Lupin Lodge / Instagram
  • Activities and Interests
  • Hotels and Resorts
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Daniel Terrill
    Nov.8.2023

    A historic nudist resort near Silicon Valley was recently put on the market for $32.8 million. Lori Kay Stout, whose family has owned Lupin Lodge for the past 47 years, said she’s ready to pass the torch. 

    “I see this sale as an opportunity for a buyer to build on 88 years of history,” Stout said in a press release. “This place is more than just a naturist club; it’s a canvas for creating something truly remarkable.”

    According to the listing, Lupin Lodge opened during the Great Depression, making it the oldest business in Los Gatos, a town located about 20 minutes south of Silicon Valley. 

    The business’s website lists a variety of options for staying overnight from sleeping in yurts to RVs to tent camping as well as a variety of planned activities like tennis, hiking, swimming, nude hiking, a volleyball tournament, and more. 

    With 112 acres, the listing describes the property as ideal for a retreat or conference center, a winery, a glamping resort, a satellite campus for a college, a wellness center, or a horse and equestrian facility. 

    Joe Pollifrone, a broker for Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno, which listed the property, called Lupin Lodge “a property with such a rich history and endless potential” and “a blank slate for someone with a grand vision.”

  • Activities and Interests
  • Hotels and Resorts
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Daniel Terrill Daniel Terrill View Full Profile

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.