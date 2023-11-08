Silicon Valley Nude Resort Listed for $32.8 Million

A historic nudist resort near Silicon Valley was recently put on the market for $32.8 million. Lori Kay Stout, whose family has owned Lupin Lodge for the past 47 years, said she’s ready to pass the torch.

“I see this sale as an opportunity for a buyer to build on 88 years of history,” Stout said in a press release. “This place is more than just a naturist club; it’s a canvas for creating something truly remarkable.”

According to the listing, Lupin Lodge opened during the Great Depression, making it the oldest business in Los Gatos, a town located about 20 minutes south of Silicon Valley.

The business’s website lists a variety of options for staying overnight from sleeping in yurts to RVs to tent camping as well as a variety of planned activities like tennis, hiking, swimming, nude hiking, a volleyball tournament, and more.

With 112 acres, the listing describes the property as ideal for a retreat or conference center, a winery, a glamping resort, a satellite campus for a college, a wellness center, or a horse and equestrian facility.

Joe Pollifrone, a broker for Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno, which listed the property, called Lupin Lodge “a property with such a rich history and endless potential” and “a blank slate for someone with a grand vision.”