Shooting in Brussels Triggered Terrorism Alert 

The country of Belgium raised its terror threat alert to the highest level available on Monday immediately following the shooting death of two Swedish nationals in Brussels.

In the announcement, authorities with the country’s National Crisis Center explained that an unidentified man shot the two men and injured a cab driver in the city center just after 7 p.m. Belgium time. The gunman was still on the loose at the time of the announcement.

Also, the incident occurred about 3 miles (or 5 kilometers) from the King Baudouin Stadium, where about 35,000 fans were watching Belgium play Sweden in a soccer match. The match was reportedly abandoned halfway through the game because of the shooting.

Although authorities did not provide a description of the shooter, they did say that they received a claim on social media that the victims were attacked because they were Swedish. The person making the claim also said he was inspired by the terror group the Islamic State.

According to the announcement, the incident automatically triggered a Level 4 alert for the Brussels metropolitan area, meaning that there was a “very serious and imminent” threat, because of the violence and the claims. During the alert, authorities advised people to follow instructions from emergency services and return to home immediately.

Authorities added there is no indication “at this time” that the attack was linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has sparked international concern and led to the near complete shutdown of travel to Israel.

Belgium’s prime minister, Alexander De Croo, called the incident a “harrowing attack” and “terrorism” on social media. He added: “My deepest condolences to the relatives of this cowardly attack in Brussels.”

As of Monday evening, the U.S. State Department has not updated its travel advisory for Belgium. However, it remains at Level 2, advising citizens to “exercise increased caution” due to the risk of “terrorism.”