Immersive Meow Wolf Experience Coming To Houston — Everything You Need To Know

I first discovered Meow Wolf in Santa Fe in 2019 when we spent the afternoon exploring, discovering, uncovering, and immersing ourselves in rooms and realms of thought-provoking, art-driven experiences. I was intrigued by the opportunity to interact with art at Meow Wolf‘s four locations, where each themed exhibition is entirely different. The fourth location in Grapevine, Texas, just opened, while Houston’s Fifth Ward will introduce the fifth location in 2024.

Meow Wolf in Santa Fe Photo credit: Janie Pace

Meow Wolf Is Coming To Houston

Houston recently celebrated a creative Meow Wolf experience with a groundbreaking ceremony for the newest exhibition coming to Houston’s Fifth Ward in 2024. Tagging Meow Wolf on the wall, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa, and DealCo’s Jon Deal each grabbed a can of spray paint and marked its future location on the wall.

Tolosa explained that Meow Wolf’s immersive art portal coming to Houston’s Fifth Ward cultural arts district will help the city stand out by attracting more diverse groups of people to the art experience.

“We open portals of possibility for our participants, for our employees, for our artists, and for our communities. We try to make people see life differently,” Tolosa said. “We are about creating impact. Community matters to us. The underrepresented artist matters to us. Creating jobs matters to us.”

The Houston exhibition will sponsor over 100 new jobs in the coming year and will sign over 30 Houston-area artists who echo the city’s diversity and join the kaleidoscopic universe of Meow Wolf.

The interactive entertainment venue expects to attract over 750,000 visitors annually, creating additional investments around the location.

Janie in a multi-dimensional magical world at Meow Wolf Photo credit: Janie Pace

What Is Meow Wolf?

An arts and entertainment company based in Santa Fe, Meow Wolf creates interactive and immersive experiences that transport participants into intriguing realms of story and exploration. Each exhibition is an incomprehensible, collaborative effort involving hundreds of artists focusing on a familiar underlying story. Explorers can engage in the story and have fun enjoying the art.

Meow Wolf’s Four Locations

The first exhibition in Santa Fe in 2016 is the multidimensional house of mystery with secret passages, portals of magical worlds, and bizarre and alluring art exhibits. It’s called the House Of Eternal Return.

Omega Mart, at AREA15 in Las Vegas, opened in 2021. It is a creative, mesmerizing grocery store where other realms exist beyond the frozen food aisle.

Denver’s Convergence Station, introduced in 2021, is an architectural wonder and a mystery transit station connecting four alien worlds amid amnesia.

The Real Unreal debuted between Fort Worth and Dallas in Grapevine, Texas, on July 14, 2023. You’ll explore a Technicolor wonderland combining technology, storytelling, and immersive art.

Meow Wolf is the first certified B-Corporation to provide vigorous community support in themed entertainment. Meow Wolf boasts a trifecta of support for its communities, including financial, social, and environmental well-being. To date, Meow Wolf has contributed over $1.4 million in funding to nonprofit organizations in the local communities it serves.

Meow Wolf’s advice Photo credit: Janie Pace

Advice From Meow Wolf

I can’t wait for the Houston Meow Wolf to open. This placard reflecting the “Advice From Meow Wolf” sums up its purpose.

“Always trust first. Branch out into amazement. It’s all about collaboration. There is always a place for ideas. Creativity is everything. Stay open to discovery. Interact with the world. Go through portals of possibility.”