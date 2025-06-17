How to Check a Hotel Room for Hidden Cameras, aka Spycams

The idea of finding a hidden camera in a hotel room has always sounded like an urban myth to me.

Videos by TravelAwaits

When it comes to private rentals, sure. I imagine there are way more hidden cameras involved than we like to think, and I’m sure a significant portion are there for security reasons.

But hotel rooms? How would that work? And what type of employee is setting up such a touchy and discreet system?

As it happens, my outlook might be a little naïve. Hidden cameras, aka spycams, have been found in places far beyond hotels and private rentals. I’m talking cruise ships and airplane bathrooms, just to paint a (slightly horrifying) picture.

Want to see how easy it is? You can get spycams hidden in fully branded household items like scent dispensers. Talk about hiding in plain sight.

Because these spycams can be used for legitimate purposes, like keeping an eye on the nanny, for example, they’re also legal to buy and install. At least, on your own private property.

Obviously, it’s just as easy for someone to purchase a spycam and install it… well, anywhere.

And, just to clarify: it is not legal for hosts to use hidden cameras in their private rentals. Airbnb and similar companies have stringent guidelines on when and how cameras can be used, and it’s never in the rental’s interior.

So, yes, spycams are real, and they’re getting increasingly subtle and advanced. So, if you’re heading out on vacation and want to make sure no one is peeping from the inside of a toothbrush, a scent dispenser, or some other tiny product, here’s how to check a hotel room for hidden cameras.

How to check for hidden cameras 101

You might be a little disappointed to realize there are established companies raking in the dough by selling spycams. But keep in mind that they’re legitimate companies serving people with added security concerns, from double-checking that the nanny is doing a good job to making sure the teens aren’t throwing weekend ragers while Mom and Dad are out of town.

Most importantly, the same companies that sell legitimate spycams usually also sell the tools you need to locate illegal hidden cameras.

Before we explore how to find hidden cameras in hotel rooms and rentals, know that you can shop around for high-tech solutions online from stores like Omg Solutions and even apps like Fing, which take a closer look at Wi-Fi networks in search of suspicious devices.

Now, let’s dig into the details on how you can check a hotel room for hidden cameras. Or even a private rental, if you’re really dedicated to the cause. Some travelers, for example, do a thorough sweep of the bathroom just to be sure, then call it a day.

How to check a hotel room for hidden cameras

Option 1: Do a run-through with the naked eye

Unfortunately, there are a wide range of places where you’re likely to find hidden cameras, from toys and books to electrical outlets and USB ports. But there are a few pieces of advice that you can follow when searching with the naked eye.

First and foremost, look for an object that feels out of place in terms of theme, décor, and even size. If it’s standing out to you, it’s the most obvious place to start.

Maybe it’s a child’s toy in the living room, a set of visibly fake books, or a weird lamp with an exposed lightbulb.

Beyond the scope of the obvious, check any alarm clocks, smoke detectors, and mirrors. Plus, any tiny holes, whether in the walls or around electrical outlets.

Use your phone’s flashlight setting to check—if you see a flash of reflection, it could mean that the flashlight is reflecting off a hidden camera. You can also turn off the lights and look for tiny LEDs. These could also indicate a spycam is present.

Lastly, do the mirror test. If you’re worried that a mirror might be a fake, use the fingernail test. Place your fingernail against the mirror—if there’s a gap between your fingernail and its reflection, it’s a real mirror. If there’s no gap and it looks like your fingernail is touching itself, it could be a false mirror.

Option 2: Invest in a high-tech solution

If doing a quick run-through with the naked eye isn’t thorough enough, invest in a high-tech solution. Remember: the vast majority of hidden cameras today run on the local Wi-Fi network.

One of the most popular tools to detect a spycam is an RF detector, aka a radio frequency detector. To use an RF detector, unplug all electronics. Then you’ll use the detector around the room, waiting for it to alert you to any hidden devices (that haven’t been turned off).

Another option is to run a Wi-Fi network scanner on your smartphone. Download a Wi-Fi scanning app for your device (or a few, if you want to be thorough), then run the app to see if there are any spycams running on Wi-Fi.

But keep in mind that some might run on SD cards. Fing, the company mentioned above, offers network scanning services that can help you identify any anomalies in the Wi-Fi.

Similarly, you can also download apps designed specifically to detect spycams. These use tools like infrared and Bluetooth technology, but might not work depending on what type of smartphone you have. Always read the reviews and app description before downloading and paying for a plan.