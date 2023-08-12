Farmers’ Almanac Puts A Chill In The U.S. Winter Forecast — Where It’ll Be Cold And Snowy

As the summer season winds to an end, the Farmers' Almanac is greeting Americans with a chilling winter warning for 2024 and the end of 2023.

This time of year is when many people are busy planning end-of-summer activities such as cookouts and quick getaways.

Now, as Labor Day approaches, it’s also the time of year when the Farmers’ Almanac releases its extended winter forecast.

Indeed, right on cue, the Farmers’ Almanac has published its 2023/2024 winter weather forecast, which calls for a return to traditional winter weather for most of the U.S.

“After a weird and warm winter season last year, this winter should make cold weather fans rejoice — especially those in the Great Lakes, Midwest, and northern New England areas,” Pete Geiger, editor of the Farmers’ Almanac, said in a statement. “The ‘brrr’ is coming back! We expect more snow and low temperatures nationwide.”

Let’s jump right to it. Here’s what the 2023/2024 winter will be like across the U.S. according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

The Farmers’ Almanac 2023-24 Winter Outlook for the U.S. Photo credit: Farmers’ Almanac

Why It Will Be Cold And Snowy

“There are indications that an el niño (an unusually high-water temperature off the Pacific Coast of South America) will be brewing in the latter half of 2023, lasting into the winter of 2024,” the Farmers’ Almanac explains. “If we consider that alongside our tried-and-true forecast formula, it means that cold temperatures should prevail throughout the country and also bring snow, sleet, and ice.”

That doesn’t mean, however, that much of the country won’t experience winter weather until early 2024.

Indeed, the forecast calls for blizzard conditions with blowing snow in northern New England, the north-central states, and the northern and central areas of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas in December.

Regional Forecasts

Here’s a quick look at the Farmers’ Almanac’s winter forecast by region.

West Coast

“An unusually snowy and wet winter is predicted for the Pacific Northwest,” according to the forecast. “Should an el niño materialize, it could direct the subtropical jet stream into California, translating into copious amounts of rain and snow across the entire Southwest.”

Rockies, Great Plains

People in the Great Plains and Rockies can expect “plenty” of cold temperatures this winter, as well as “occasional bouts of storminess, bringing widespread rains and snows,” the forecast continues.

Texas

Texans, and anybody visiting there, will need to bundle up this winter. That’s because the Farmers’ Almanac’s forecast calls for unseasonably cold temperatures throughout January and February.

Great Lakes, Midwest, New England

People in the Great Lakes and Midwest areas of the country, as well as central and northern New England, will also need to bundle up in January and February. The forecast for those areas calls for below-average temperatures and plenty of snowstorms, sleet, ice, and rain.

Southeast, Florida

The 2023/2024 winter will be wetter-than-normal, with average winter temperatures across the Southeast U.S., including Florida. However, a few frosts “may send many shivers to snowbirds trying to avoid the cold and snow back home,” the forecast continues.

When To Prepare For Storms

The Farmers’ Almanac’s forecast also includes warnings about specific weather events.

“The following are a few winter weather advisory times that our extended weather forecast is suggesting you might want to bundle up, buy some extra hot chocolate, make plans to stay home, or plan a skiing trip,” the forecast explains.

The second week of January will be “stormy, snowy, and wet” for both the Pacific Coast and the eastern states, according to the forecast.

Then, in the middle of January, people in the south-central U.S. will see “lots of cold temperatures and some storms,” the Farmers’ Almanac notes.

February will open with heavy mountain snows in the western U.S. That includes the mountains along the Pacific Coast.

During the second week of February, a storm along the East Coast will hit the northeastern and New England states. People in those areas can expect snow and cold rain followed by frigid temperatures, the forecast predicts.

People in southeastern states should prepare for unseasonably cold temperatures during mid-February.

As March opens, potential blizzards will remind people in north-central states that winter isn’t over yet. At the same time, another East Coast storm “will bring a wintry mess” to the area, according to the forecast.

“A possible late-season snowfall over the high terrain of New England during the third week of April won’t be a fun ‘April Fools’ Day’ prank!” according to the forecast.

How Soon Until Spring?

People who love winter weather may rejoice this year, but others may be wondering when they can expect spring to arrive in 2024.

“March will remind us that the ‘brrr’ is back and won’t let go too easily,” the forecast predicts. “March’s extended forecast calls for wild swings in the thermometer, especially in eastern states. And, March could ‘go out like a lion,’ with stormy conditions nationwide.”

