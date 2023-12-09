Fair Skies Or Wet Weather — The Farmers’ Almanac New Year’s Eve Forecast

Every year when the Times Square ball is about to drop, temperatures in most places across the country begin to fall as well. While you may never want to brave the frigid NYC weather to see the iconic event in person, the Farmers’ Almanac is helping you prepare for the end-of-year weekend with its 2023 New Year’s Eve Weather Forecast.

This past summer, the Farmers’ Almanac released its Winter 2024 Extended Weather Forecast, warning Americans of the cold, wet, and snowy winter ahead. While the winter forecast is meant to prepare us for what to expect from December to spring, the New Year’s Eve forecast focuses solely on the dates Thursday, December 28, to Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Whether you’re hitting the town for a New Year’s Eve gala or visiting family in a destination new to you, let’s explore the Farmers’ Almanac’s findings and learn what we can expect for the last day of 2023.

Region By Region Forecast For The U.S.

When it comes to the New Year’s Eve forecast this year, there are two outcomes for partygoers around the country: fair skies or precipitation. While it varies in every region, and precipitation predictions aren’t always accurate, a few looming winter storms are set to hit areas of the country.

For those in the northeastern U.S. — including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New England — there is a good chance for a rainy New Year’s Eve. And the northeast isn’t alone in its wet holiday celebration. The Farmers’ Almanac is also calling for precipitation in the southeast due to an Atlantic Seaboard storm on the way.

“Fair skies ring in 2024 with increasing clouds,” says the Farmers’ Almanac explaining the New Year’s Eve predictions for the Midwest.

The same goes for the northwest, southwest, north-central, and south-central regions of the country. But unlike the Midwest, these areas come with a chance of “unsettled” weather for New Year’s Eve — especially along the southern and western coasts.

With December always feeling like one of the shortest months of the year, it’s never a bad thing to get ahead of your holiday plans. As Christmas wraps up and the weather continues to get colder, don’t forget about New Year’s and the celebrations that come with it.