11 Lovely Lighthouse Vacation Rentals

Laura Ray
Sep.23.2023
Aerial view of lighthouse shaped vacation rental Vrbo on Bois Blanc Island
Bois Blanc Island Lighthouse
Photo credit: Vrbo
    Welcome to a world of coastal enchantment with our curated guide to the finest lighthouse vacation rentals. Embark on a journey where picturesque landscapes and captivating maritime history offer a beacon of relaxation, adventure, and cherished memories. Panoramic views, soothing sounds of waves, and the charm of historic architecture converge to create an unforgettable getaway.

    From charming coastal towns to remote island paradises, these lighthouse rentals promise not just a place to stay, but an experience that will illuminate your senses and rejuvenate your spirit. Join us as we explore these lovely lighthouse vacation rentals. Some offer lighthouse views, while others are lighthouse-like themselves!

    Amelia Island, Florida

    The Amelia Blue$242/avg nightly

    Embark on an unforgettable vacation at The Amelia Blue, where nautical charm meets ultimate comfort. Exquisitely decorated, this vacation rental features a fully fenced yard with a covered patio, fire pit, and outdoor shower. Situated on the serene north end of Amelia Island, this coastal haven is just steps away from the beach, restaurants, and area attractions such as the Amelia Island Lighthouse.

    Dreaming of Fernandina Beach – your dream vacation awaits you
    2 reviews
    Private vacation home
    8 Guests
    3 Bedrooms
    2 Bathrooms
    from USD 242
    View Deal

    New Smyrna Beach, Florida

    Waterfront Island Condo$199/avg nightly

    Indulge in pure waterfront luxury at the exquisite Waterfront Island Condo. Situated near Ponce de Leon Inlet Light, this Vrbo can be found just south of Daytona Beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Enjoy the spectacle of dolphins, sea turtles, and sailboats from the comfort of your sliding-glass doors or the nearby promenade boardwalk. Boasting breathtaking Indian River views, this exceptional Bouchelle Island property provides access to two heated pools, a hot tub, grilling areas, tennis/pickleball courts, a fishing pier, and more. Immerse yourself in the beauty and amenities of this special retreat for an unforgettable experience.

    Dreaming of New Smyrna Beach – your dream vacation awaits you
    15 reviews
    Condo
    4 Guests
    2 Bedrooms
    2 Bathrooms
    Top guest reviews
    Read More ∨
    from USD 199
    View Deal

    St. George Island, Florida

    One Charleston Place B$472/avg nightly

    Discover the ultimate St. George Island escape at One Charleston Place B, just steps from pristine Gulf of Mexico beaches. Nestled within a private community of five homes, this charming three-story Charleston-style residence offers a shared pool, direct beach access, and a tranquil atmosphere. Featuring gulf views, this relaxing retreat is just minutes on foot from the St. George Lighthouse. Soak up some rays by the community pool. Dogs are welcome for a fee.

    Dreaming of ST GEORGE ISLAND – your dream vacation awaits you
    1 review
    Private vacation home
    8 Guests
    3 Bedrooms
    4 Bathrooms
    Top guest reviews
    We had a wonderful stay at this house. The parking spots are a little tight especially when guests are staying in house A, to the left of this house. The cleanliness, location, and amenities are unbeatable on St. George Island. If you are looking for restaurants, skip the next door neighbor “blue parrot”. Go check out the red pirate or paddy’s raw bar instead. Staff at both restaurants were so much better than the blue parrot.
    from USD 472
    View Deal

    Lusby, Maryland

    Coastal Oasis On The Chesapeake$479/avg nightly

    Discover the epitome of serene living on the Chesapeake Bay at Coastal Oasis On The Chesapeake. An 11-minute drive from Maryland’s Cove Point Lighthouse, this idyllic retreat offers a modern haven perched atop a cliff with breathtaking sunrises and enchanting starlit nights. Just 4 miles from Solomon’s Island, you’ll relish the tranquility and natural beauty, while convenient access allows you to bring your boat or jetskis. Enjoy the entire updated home for your stay, enveloped by peace and privacy, while attentive hosts are nearby for your needs. Escape to this coastal sanctuary for a truly rejuvenating experience.

    Dreaming of Lusby – your dream vacation awaits you
    1 review
    Private vacation home
    12 Guests
    4 Bedrooms
    2 Bathrooms
    Top guest reviews
    Nice location, beautiful view, Excellent hospitality! Very clean with all needed amenities
    from USD 479
    View Deal

    Fishing Creek, Maryland

    Hoopers Island Light House Point$372/avg nightly

    Make memories on the beach at this pet-friendly four-bedroom vacation rental on Hooper Island, one of three barrier islands off Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Revel in views of the open water, sunsets, and The Hooper Island Light in the Chesapeake Bay from your perch on the island’s highest ridge. Enjoy shared access to the water from the manmade beach/dock area. Kayaks and paddle boards are available upon request. Explore the nearby town of Fishing Creek and visit the restaurant and tiki bar just a few doors down.

    Dreaming of Fishing Creek – your dream vacation awaits you
    15 reviews
    Private vacation home
    12 Guests
    4 Bedrooms
    3 Bathrooms
    Top guest reviews
    Read More ∨
    from USD 372
    View Deal

    Rock Hall, Maryland

    Landmark Lighthouse$395/avg nightly

    Discover the charm of Rock Hall, Maryland, situated on the Chesapeake Bay. This enchanting three-bedroom lighthouse retreat is three floors, but there is an elevator. Step onto the expansive wrap-around deck to take in panoramic vistas of Swan Creek and the serene Blue Huron Park. Enjoy 360-degree views, explore nearby Rock Hall Beach, indulge in fresh seafood, and visit the bustling marinas and delightful Sunday farmers market in historic Chestertown.

    Dreaming of Rock Hall – your dream vacation awaits you
    82 reviews
    Private vacation home
    6 Guests
    3 Bedrooms
    3 Bathrooms
    Top guest reviews
    Read More ∨
    from USD 395
    View Deal

    Bois Blanc Island, Michigan

    Bois Blanc Island Lighthouse Home$827/avg nightly

    Accessible only by car and passenger ferry, this exceptional waterfront retreat boasts breathtaking Bois Blanc Island vistas. This one-of-a-kind lighthouse home features over 1,000 feet of private Lake Huron beachfront, panoramic views, and a Foucault Pendulum for charting the Earth’s rotation. Soak up sunset views from the house, the deck, the lighthouse, or the beach and watch Great Lakes freighter traffic pass under the Mackinac Bridge. Surrounded by natural beauty, this newly constructed all-season haven comfortably sleeps 12. This island escape guarantees an unforgettable experience amid nature’s wonders!

    Dreaming of Bois Blanc Island – your dream vacation awaits you
    17 reviews
    Private vacation home
    16 Guests
    6 Bedrooms
    5 Bathrooms
    Top guest reviews
    Read More ∨
    from USD 827
    View Deal

    Harkers Island, North Carolina

    The Island House

    Discover the perfect coastal retreat at The Island House on Harkers Island, offering waterfront serenity with private beach and boat dock access. Immerse yourself in panoramic views of the sound and the iconic Cape Lookout Lighthouse.

    Enjoy activities like boating, kayaking, biking, and fishing from the dock, or venture to Cape Lookout Lighthouse and Shackleford for further exploration. The private beach and yard games make this five-bedroom oasis perfect for family fun. Cap off your days with sunset cocktails and on the spacious deck while keeping an eye out for dolphins and pelicans.

    Dreaming of Harkers Island – your dream vacation awaits you
    2 reviews
    Private vacation home
    10 Guests
    5 Bedrooms
    4 Bathrooms
    Top guest reviews
    Great property! Fully equipped and very clean!
    View Deal

    Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

    Harbour Town Ketch Court$221/avg nightly

    Perfect for two couples, a family, or a group, Harbour Town Ketch Court Gem offers unparalleled views of the Yacht Basin, Harbour Town Lighthouse, and the Calibogue Sound. Enjoy morning coffees and sunset moments on the balcony, and immerse yourself in the vibrant surroundings of Harbour Town. Golf enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Harbour Town Golf Course.

    While this three-bedroom, two-bathroom villa is located on the third floor, there is elevator access so you don’t have to schlep your luggage up three flights of stairs. A community pool is not available, however, a nearby option can be found at the South Beach Inn.

    Dreaming of Hilton Head Island – your dream vacation awaits you
    2 reviews
    Condo
    6 Guests
    3 Bedrooms
    2 Bathrooms
    from USD 221
    View Deal

    Gig Harbor, Washington

    Lighthouse Beach Waterfront Home$34.10/avg nightly

    Once a summer retreat for an affluent family, these two extraordinary beachfront homes in Gig Harbor can accommodate up to 14 guests. Located on Lighthouse Point, these homes offer a low-bank waterfront on three sides, surrounded by sand beaches and stunning views. Relax by the fire pit or on one of the three decks while observing seals, otters, and the occasional whale. Enjoy mesmerizing sunrises over Mt. Rainier and sunsets over the harbor’s yachts. Explore the Gig Harbor Lighthouse, kayak to Tides Tavern, or take a romantic gondola ride from your private dock. Fall asleep to the soothing sound of waves and wake up to serene water views from your comfortable bed. Mooring is available, so you can even bring your own boat!

    Dreaming of Wissant – your dream vacation awaits you
    11 reviews
    Apartment
    2 Guests
    1 Bathroom
    from USD 34.10
    View Deal

    Goleen, Cork

    Oceanfront Lighthouse Dwelling

    Experience unparalleled coastal beauty and history at this remarkable lighthouse retreat, where a beautifully refurbished 1843 cottage and a stunning glass-walled “longhouse” unite to create an unforgettable haven. Nestled on the entrance to Crookhaven’s natural harbor, this property holds a rich maritime heritage. The cottage, once home to Lightkeepers’ families, now boasts two double bedrooms, an additional room with a double pull-out bed, and a spacious living area, preserving the original layout. Across the yard, the mesmerizing longhouse captivates with its panoramic 270-degree views, an upper-level kitchen, a dining area, a wood-burning fireplace, and a balcony that overlooks Crookhaven’s harbor and beyond.

    Accessible via a picturesque lighthouse roadway, the location offers tranquility while being close to Goleen’s amenities and the vibrant Crookhaven sailing village. Embark on scenic walks, savor seafood delights, and absorb the rugged coastline’s beauty. Note that the property may not be suitable for small children due to its cliffside positioning. Your retreat to coastal enchantment awaits.

    Dreaming of Goleen – your dream vacation awaits you
    27 reviews
    Private vacation home
    8 Guests
    4 Bedrooms
    2 Bathrooms
    Top guest reviews
    Read More ∨
    View Deal

