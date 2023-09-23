11 Lovely Lighthouse Vacation Rentals

Our stay at Bonum Est was incredible. The house is beautifully designed with large open spaces and an amazing view of the Mackinac Bridge. The sunsets were phenomenal. We rented kayaks and took trips to Round Island (just .3 mile from the house) and other parts of Bois Blanc, including Bible Beach (about 4 miles from the house).We stayed for a week with our family of 14. We were a bit concerned that we wouldn’t have enough to do given there are only two restaurants on the island, but the week flew by just having fun on the beaches, hiking, and bike riding. We all watched the full moon rise from the “lighthouse” and saw lots of shooting stars.Michelle the property manager was very responsive to questions and with local info, as were Wendy and Mike. The house was well stocked with kitchen stuff, TP, paper towels, beach chairs, and beach toys for younger kids.Can’t really say enough about how great the house is. We’re looking forward to coming back next year!

My family and I (a group of 23) stayed comfortably here for a week. The experience of getting to the home was a lot of fun starting with the ferry ride and ending with the short winding car ride to the home itself. Once we got to the home we were greeted by Michelle, the property manager, who gave us a tour of the home and helpfully answered any questions we had. Also, Wendy, one of the property owners, was extremely helpful in answering all our questions in incredible detail before the trip began. The view from the home of the bridge and neighboring Round Island were simply amazing. I am trying to think of there is a better view of the bridge that can be had at any other location — the pictures don’t do it justice. Some in my group as well as myself had said we could have probably sat in the “wine barrel” chair that was nestled under a tree next to the water for the entire week. The cool breeze on shore was a great relief when the sun got hot. Watching the kids play in the water and waves from that perch was a pleasure, especially since young kids could go out quite a long way without the water getting too deep. Just make sure to bring water shoes. There were a couple days where the flies were biting but they weren’t out all the time. Bring bug spray.The home itself is large and furnished appropriately to comfortably accommodate our large group. The “lighthouse” is a fun addition that provides a 360 degree view of the area. Care should be taken when going up and down the ladder to the top floor. The owners advise that children not go up there without adult supervision. This is good advice.Outside the property, we biked as well as explored the island in the side by side we trailered on the ferry. There were lots of trails, though sometimes the labeling on the trails/roads were a little confusing and didn’t quite match up with what we were seeing on the map. This made it harder to distinguish what was private property and what was not. We went fishing at the large dock at lake Thompson. It would have been nice to have a boat since most of what was caught were very small panfish or perch. The kids loved it, but I imagine an uninhabited lake like that would have some larger fish beyond the dock. There was also plenty of room for campfires and yard games which we took advantage of. Overall we were very pleased with our stay and would highly consider coming back next year if the place is available.