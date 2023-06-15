The Top 14 Luxury Hotels In The United States

The excitement of travel can be pretty demanding, so having a comfortable place to rest at night is essential. Though the charm of a bed and breakfast or the adventure of an RV have their places, there’s nothing quite like a night or two in a luxury hotel. The competition in this realm is fierce, so we asked our readers to help us determine the best luxury hotels in the U.S. — and you did not disappoint. Read on to find out where to stay in the U.S. when you’re looking to indulge in the finer things in life.

The grounds of the Windy Hill Farm & Preserve Photo credit: Windy Hill Farm & Preserve

1. Windy Hill Farm & Preserve (Winner)

Loudon, Tennessee

Taking the number one spot on our list, Windy Hill Farm & Preserve is just a short drive from Knoxville. Windy Hill is a true country retreat in the classic sense – it offers luxury amid the beauty of nature. The accommodations are sophisticated and minimalist, offering supreme comfort with few distractions from the gorgeous surroundings.

Hunting leads the list of the most popular activities at Windy Hill, but guests can also try archery, beekeeping, bourbon tasting, fishing, wine hikes, and more. These carefully curated experiences are a major part of this country retreat’s popularity and lasting appeal. Finally, Windy Hill guests are treated to the absolute best of farm-to-table southern cuisine on site for all three meals each day.

Viceroy Snowmass luxury suite with mountain views Photo credit: Viceroy Snowmass

2. Viceroy Snowmass

Snowmass Village, Colorado

Another nature-centric luxury destination, Viceroy Snowmass is the mountain redoubt for the discerning outdoorsperson. Whether you prefer hitting the slopes in the winter or the mountain bike trails in the summer, you’re certain to get in touch with the outdoors at Viceroy.

Guests can choose from a wide variety of lodging options that range from smaller studios all the way to penthouses and luxury extended-stay options. For those with mobility concerns, accessible accommodations are available as well.

The 7,000-square-foot spa provides true indulgence for guests, using ultra-modern techniques combined with more traditional Ute-inspired rituals. A fitness center is available year-round, but guests will certainly enjoy skiing and snowboarding in the winter and hot air balloon rides, disc golf, and cultural events like the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet in the summer.

San Diego’s iconic Hotel del Coronado Photo credit: Hotel del Coronado

3. Hotel Del Coronado

San Diego, California

The Hotel del Coronado in San Diego straddles a fine line between the ocean and the city. In one direction, there is sand and sunshine, and in the other is the magnificence of one of California’s great cities. Guests can stay in the original Victorian-style hotel or beach cottages and villas by preference, though both options offer peace and luxury.

The main draw to Hotel del Coronado is the beach, which guests can experience through physical activities, classes, or more laid-back experiences like sunset s’mores roasting or movies under the stars. The hotel also makes a great base for shopping excursions in San Diego.

The Jefferson Hotel lobby and grand staircase Photo credit: The Jefferson Hotel

4. The Jefferson Hotel

Richmond, Virginia

Richmond Virginia’s Jefferson Hotel is an elegant – or even opulent – place to stay in the city. Between the marble, chandeliers, and top-notch service, guests cannot forget that they’re staying in a luxury hotel for even a moment. The Jefferson offers guestrooms and suites to meet a variety of needs, but the hotel also offers a range of accessible rooms — a rare feature in a century-old setting.

The crown jewel of the Jefferson may be Lemaire, the hotel’s restaurant. Under the guidance of executive Chef Patrick Willis, the restaurant serves elevated contemporary southern fare that balances sophisticated flavors and presentation with classic comfort.

Exterior view of the Fairmont San Francisco Photo credit: Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

5. Fairmont San Francisco

San Francisco, California

Since its humble beginnings as a frontier town, San Francisco has blossomed into what some would call the tech capital of the world. Mixed among the space-age sheen is timeless architecture like the Fairmont San Francisco. With 606 rooms and suites on 72,000 square feet of function space, the Fairmont is the grand hotel of San Francisco.

The spectacular views of the city and bay from Nob Hill are unparalleled, and the Fairmont also offers plenty of activities. With onsite shopping, honey bees and an herb garden, a fitness center, and a beauty bar, there’s plenty to do while relaxing around the hotel. The Fairmont is also home to Laurel Court Restaurant & Bar and the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar.

Out front of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe Photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

6. The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

Truckee, California

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is the only AAA five-diamond resort in California’s northern mountains, which means there simply isn’t another place that rivals it in the region. With easy access to the lake in the summer and the slopes in the winter, this hotel was selected by TravelAwaits readers who don’t want to compromise based on the season.

If skiing, mountain biking, or watersports aren’t your cup of tea, you can also try out golf, waterfront lounge facilities, and private piers on Lake Tahoe. Guests have access to an onsite spa, excellent dining options, and the Lake Club.

The gardens at Fairmont Kea Lani Photo credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

7. Fairmont Kea Lani

Wailea, Hawaii

The second Fairmont property on this list, the Fairmont Kea Lani brings the time-honored tradition of an iconic hotel chain to Maui. Set between the lush greens of the Wailea Coast and the deep blue of the ocean, the Fairmont Kea Lani is the hotel for travelers seeking luxury in paradise.

Spacious rooms and villas are perfect for families or other groups. Those who truly want to go all out can book villas with private courtyards, plunge pools, and more. After a day of beach activities, guests can refresh themselves at Kō, AMA Bar & Grill, Nick’s Fishmarket Maui, Kea Lani Restaurant, MAKANA Market + Cafe, or the Hoku Lani Dinner experience.

8. The Omni Grove Park Inn

Asheville, North Carolina

For over 100 years, the Omni Grove Park Inn has been a trusted refuge at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Depending on your personal preferences, you may want to relax by playing golf at the 18-hole, 6,055-yard championship course.

For another way to relax, stop in at the magnificent subterranean spa, a 43,000-square-foot space of caverns, tunnels, steam rooms, waterfall pools, and more. The golf and spa crowds can reconvene in the evening for a delightful meal at one of the inn’s dining establishments.

Outside of Waldorf Astoria towers in New York City Photo credit: Marco Rubino / Shutterstock.com

9. Waldorf Astoria

New York, New York

The Waldorf Astoria in New York City is an Art Deco icon that positively oozes luxury from every fixture, surface, and detail. The experience isn’t just skin deep; the staff, services, and amenities are all world-class as well. Guests can relax within 30,000 square feet of spa facilities, train in the fitness center, and participate in other wellness activities.

Though guests may be tempted to stay in the hotel for their visit, not branching out into the city would be a crime. The Waldorf Astoria’s location on Park Avenue places it squarely in the middle of some of the best culture, dining, and shopping the city has to offer.

10. The Royal Hawaiian

Honolulu, Hawaii

The Royal Hawaiian on Waikiki Beach promises a refined experience on one of the most desirable stretches of land in the United States. The beach is the most obvious appeal, but other details like the Historic Wing set the Royal Hawaiian apart from other Waikiki Beach luxury options.

In addition to beach and pool access, the Royal Hawaiian also hosts a variety of Hawaiian cultural activities like lei making, hula, and storytelling events. A full range of onsite dining options will satisfy any appetite at any time of day or night.

11. The Whitney Hotel

Boston, Massachusetts

Set in the heart of Beacon Hill, the Whitney Hotel is the perfect luxurious base to explore the historic city of Boston. A smaller boutique hotel with only 65 guest rooms, the Whitney is a more intimate space that might appeal to travelers more than some of the grander palaces on the list.

Because of its central location, the Whitney offers guests a “Neighborhood Passkey” – a series of partnerships with local businesses including Beacon Hill Chocolates, Cobblestones, Covet, and Trident Bookstore, among many more.

Greenbrier Hotel and Casino golf course Photo credit: Mark Winfrey / Shutterstock.com

12. Greenbrier Hotel And Casino

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

The Greenbrier is known as “America’s Resort since 1778.” While this iconic resort has a fascinating nuclear history, it has also stood the test of time due to its own merit as a destination. A sort of all-in-one resort, the Greenbrier makes for perfect multi-generational trips.

The grounds and landscaping are incredible, as are the Greenbrier’s collection of golf courses. The onsite spa offers hydrotherapy, massages, and more, and the casino gives guests the chance to win big. If that’s not enough to keep you busy, the property is also home to shopping and dining opportunities.

13. The Adolphus

Dallas, Texas

As a passion project of 19th-century brewing titan Adolphus Busch, The Adolphus is a core piece of Dallas’s history, culture, and architectural legacy. The hotel provides a 45-minute, guided historical tour to help orient interested guests. In addition to its luxurious and historical setting, the Adolphus also offers a wide range of amenities that include a spa, rooftop pool, barber shop, fitness center, dry-cleaning, a car service, and more.

14. The Don CeSar Resort

St. Pete Beach, Florida

Rounding out our readers’ top picks of luxury hotels in the U.S. is the Don CeSar Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida. The Pink Palace has been patronized by such notable guests as F. Scott Fitzgerald and Clarence Darrow. This bright beach getaway offers comfortable and cozy suites right on the beach. In addition to dining options, a spa, and event space, the Don Club gives regular visitors a chance to gain exclusive access to certain features at the Pink Palace.

Read more from our 2023 Best Of Travel Awards.