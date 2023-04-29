You Can Own This Private Island For Less Than $200K — Where It’s Located

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own private island but thought you couldn’t afford it, your luck may have just changed.

Barlocco Island, a remote, uninhabited island off Scotland’s southern coast, is now for sale. The listing notes that it is priced for sale at offers over £150,000 (or $190,000).

“There’s still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scottish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquility in the most beautiful scenery around,” Aaron Edgar of Galbraith Group, the agent handling the sale, said in a statement.

The 25-acre island is indeed remote. Located in Fleet Bay, it’s one of the Islands of Fleet, along with Ardwall Island and Murray’s Isles.

It also hasn’t been developed. Consequently, since there are no buildings on Barlocco Island, the buyer would need to investigate development possibilities with the local authorities.

If you’re interested, you’ll need to act quickly.

“Barlocco Island is in a truly stunning location near Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway, and within an area of scientific interest both geologically and biologically,” Edgar explains. “We have witnessed strong demand from domestic and international parties for entire private islands having handled the sale of several in Scotland, so we expect a lot of interest.”

What You Need To Know About Barlocco Island

First things first, Barlocco Island is the westernmost of the Isles of Fleet, in Fleet Bay. It is approximately 9 miles by road from Kirkcudbright, Scotland. Glasgow and Edinburgh are both slightly more than 100 miles away.

While the seller does not own the farmland on the mainland, the island does have a “pedestrian and vehicular right of access from the public road,” according to the listing. There is also a right to launch a boat through a field.

That said, the island can be reached on foot, by tractor, or by quadbike at low tide.

As for the island itself, it has a pebble beach on the western side where a boat can be anchored or beached.

“The pebble beach is a delight, and the perfect base to explore the island, partake in some cold water swimming, or to anchor a boat and enjoy a waterside picnic,” Edgar explains.

While the island does not have services or natural water supplies, it does have a flood pond. That pond “provides water for wildlife and livestock if the new owners wish to graze animals on the island,” the listing continues.

Finally, it should be noted that the island is located in a Site of Special Scientific Interest, which is home to large seabird colonies. The listing notes that there are notable populations of great black-backed and common gulls, although breeding guillemot, razorbill, and fulmar are also frequently seen.

More information, including how you can make an offer, a map, and GPS coordinates, can be found in Galbraith Group’s listing.

