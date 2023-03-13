7 Incredible Restaurants To Try In St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, known as “Florida’s Sunshine City,” is the fifth most populated city in Florida and is named after St. Petersburg, Russia. St. Pete is located in the Tampa Bay area and is home to great cultural attractions like the Salvador Dali Museum and the glasswork at the Chihuly Collection.

It is famous for its sandy beaches and spectacular seafood restaurants. I spent most of my time searching for the best seafood in St. Pete. Here are seven of my favorite seafood restaurants in St. Pete, in no particular order.

Diver scallops, eggplant caponata, wild rice pilaf, saba wine reduction at Sea Salt Photo credit: Janie Pace

1. Sea Salt

I don’t know which was more eye-catching, the 80-foot-long raw bar with all sorts of seafood on display with a salt station featuring 130 different flavors of salt from around the world or the 22-foot-tall glass-enclosed wine cellar showcasing 4,000 bottles of wine, right in the middle of the restaurant. The award-winning Sea Salt is in the historic downtown area at the Sundial Shopping Center and is known for the freshest seafood.

Chef Fabrizio Aielli from Venice showcases fine dining in a stunning and elegant space, employing organic, seasonal, and sustainable ingredients that change daily. The presentation is unique and simple, yet memorable.

What To Order At Sea Salt

Our dinner began with extra-virgin olive oil, three worldly salts, and a selection of bread. We all ordered a second serving; it was so good.

I loved the artichoke Caesar salad with roasted tomato confit, shaved parmesan, anchovy, and house croutons. The fried artichokes added a unique, earthy touch.

We dove into the raw bar platter featuring oysters on the half-shell, jumbo shrimp, a chilled Maine lobster tail, and Florida stone crab claws. I haven’t eaten stone crab claws in years; these were the freshest I have ever tasted.

I savored the diver scallops served with eggplant caponata, a saba wine reduction, and wild rice pilaf for my main course. Others at the table raved about the Florida red snapper with mascarpone polenta and seasonal vegetables and the crab-crusted grouper with lump crab, spaghetti squash, onions, and spinach.

Pro Tip: Order Chef Aielli’s Sea Salt cookbook, featuring 75 specially chosen recipes reflecting his award-winning culinary career.

Ciopinno at Taverna Costale Photo credit: Janie Pace

2. Taverna Costale

Taverna Costale is a rustic Italian eatery in downtown St. Pete serving pizzas, pasta, and signature coastal seafood dishes in an elegant interior with a casual vibe.

Chef Fabio Viviani is known for hand-crafted cuisine made from classic recipes that have been around for years.

What To Order At Taverna Costale

Allow your server to help you pair an excellent wine with your main course, like a glass of Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Roble, California.

I started with the Mediterranean salad, with butter lettuce, olives, shaved fennel, feta, pickled red onion, roasted red peppers, and a red wine vinaigrette, melding the Italian flavors.

My main course was cioppino, with lobster tomato broth, clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, fish, garlic, and grilled bread. Oh, my goodness, it was savory. I rate it with the cioppino I ordered at the San Francisco Wharf.

Others in the group touted the rigatoni Bolognese, a rich beef ragu, stracciatella, parmesan cheeses, and the grilled swordfish piccata served with wilted spinach and lemon caper butter.

Pro Tip: Don’t pass up the limoncello cake with berry compote and crumbled meringue for dessert.

Ford’s Garage in St. Petersburg Photo credit: Janie Pace

3. Ford’s Garage

Ford’s Garage is a neighborhood joint specializing in comfort food, prime burgers, and craft beer. With a Prohibition vibe of a 1920s gas station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps, and old brick and unique wood décor, Ford’s Garage boasts a hammered copper bar where servers in auto shop uniforms pass out American craft beer, wine, and cocktails. Interestingly, this is the only restaurant group with the right to use the Ford Motor Company logo.

What To Order At Ford’s Garage

Shop from a list of 36 American draft beers like a 3 Daughters Beach Blonde Ale or Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale with chocolate, brown sugar, and coffee flavors. It’s hard to pick one from the bottles and cans list of 68 craft beers. Wines and cocktails are also available.

Ford’s Garage is famous for the gourmet burger made with Black Angus beef, turkey, chicken, or vegetarian products, aged cheeses, and gourmet toppings.

For starters, select the onion rings, Ford’s fried pickles, or buffalo chicken dip with chips.

I went for Ford’s signature burger, served with sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, bourbon barbecue sauce, and a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Or try the grilled chicken cobb salad with hefty portions of mixed greens, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and crumbled Gorgonzola.

You can’t go wrong with the comfort foods here — beer-battered fish and chips, Mama Ford’s homemade meatloaf, or barbecue pork ribs.

Pro Tip: Go for the shakes, Key lime pie, or molten lava cake for dessert.

You’ll find multiple southeast franchise locations — Ford’s Garage is a winner!

4. Doc Ford’s Rum Bar And Grille

I loved the funky character of Doc Ford’s Rum Bar and Grille at the base of the downtown St. Pete Pier, with stunning views of downtown St. Pete and Tampa Bay. Whether you choose indoor or outdoor seating, incredible water views surround you. You’ll find great Caribbean flavors, the freshest local seafood, and the best service.

Curious about the literary ties? One of the restaurant group’s owners, Randy Wayne White, has written 26 mystery novels about Doc Ford. You’ll notice how the menu ties into references in the books.

What To Order At Doc Ford’s

Kick it off with a Rum Sanibel Sunset or Pier Pressure with rum, raspberry liquor, ginger beer, and pineapple juice.

Doc’s Yucatan Bloody Mary is almost a meal, topped with two shrimp, pickled green beans, olives, lime, and a pickle.

For flatbreads, try the Shrimp Scampi — spinach and artichoke with piles of Roma tomato sauce, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. I enjoyed the Captiva crab cakes served with jicama coleslaw. Yummy!

We shared the mussels in garlic, shallots, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and white zinfandel buttery sauce.

Gluten-free selections are available.

Pro Tip: Don’t skip dessert! Enjoy the Key lime pie or the double-decker brownie with vanilla ice cream, chocolate rum sauce, and nuts.

Three other locations include Sanibel Island, Ft. Myers Beach, and Jungle Terrace in St. Pete.

5. Ceviche Tapas Bar And Restaurant

Bright turquoise accents and a Barcelona inspiration offer a great place to meet and share plates created by Executive Chef Horasio Salgado at Ceviche Tapas Bar and Restaurant.

Start with a sangria, famous at Ceviche for over 20 years, and add a reserve brandy and orange liqueur or a Barca Nona served with rum, bourbon, coffee, and smoke.

What To Order At Ceviche Tapas Bar and Restaurant

With five varieties of ceviche, go with the Casa Ceviche — shrimp, scallops, squid, and fish with tomatoes, onions, peppers, and cilantro.

Try the tuna tartare with coconut milk, lime, ginger, avocado, and chives.

They offer four paella choices; I indulged in the Mariscos, lobster, scallops, shrimp, squid, mussels, chorizo, and Valencia rice.

Tapas Tuesday features sangria, ceviche casa, deviled eggs, queso de cabra, spicy goat cheese, and tomato sauce.

Bella Brava in St. Petersburg Photo credit: Janie Pace

6. Bella Brava New World Trattoria

Bella Brava is an Italian-style eatery crafting authentic Italian food from old-world recipes. You’ll enjoy indoor and outdoor spaces with local resources, fresh ingredients, and quality products, Italian style.

Start with a house-made sangria, an Italian mule with vodka, limoncello, ginger beer, or a glass of wine from an extensive curated list.

What To Order At Bella Brava

The Rhode Island Calamari gets the ball rolling with delicious pomodoro sauce, peppers, arugula, and lemon caper aioli.

I chose the seafood fra diavolo, with squid ink pasta, Gulf shrimp, bay scallops, clams, mussels, San Marzano tomatoes, basil, and pecorino — perfect Italian seafood.

The wood-fired pizza Margherita with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil hits the spot for pizza lovers.

Pro Tip: For dessert, don’t pass up the Italian cannoli.

7. Gratzzi Italian Grille

Voted “Best Italian Restaurant” in St. Petersburg in the St. Petersburg Foodies Restaurant Awards, Gratzzi Italian Grille is a family-owned and operated neighborhood fine-dining Italian restaurant. Enjoy classic Italian entrees, pizza bar selections, and delicious pesto-parmesan risotto.

What To Order At Gratzzi Italian Grille

Start with the Escargot Antonio, the chef’s specialty, with shallots, cremini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, garlic, and herbs, in a fresh tomato cream sauce.

I ordered the veal saltimbocca with prosciutto, shallots, mushrooms, fontina cheese, and wilted spinach. So tender!

The shrimp arrabbiata, pan-sauteed with garlic, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers, and scallions, met with rave reviews.

You’ll find outstanding gourmet pizzas, Sicilian stromboli, and authentic calzones.

A prix-fixe Early Dinner Menu offers six main courses, including ciabatta bread, salad, pasta e fagioli soup, and chef’s dessert.

Pro Tip: Don’t pass up authentic cannoli or tiramisu for dessert.