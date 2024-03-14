St. Petersburg, known affectionately as St. Pete, is one of Tampa’s best holiday spots, and for good reason. From white sand beaches to a bustling downtown to its incredible golf courses, it has everything you could want in a beachfront resort town. This also means there are lots of hotels to choose from.

With so many accommodation options, ranging from luxury spots with all the amenities to budget hotels, planning a holiday in this Florida hotspot can get a bit taxing, which is the opposite of what you want from a Gulf Coast vacation. Thankfully, we’ve picked the very best options so that you can focus on having fun in Tampa Bay.

Our pick for the best overall hotel in St. Petersburg is the Plaza Beach Hotel due to its perfect location, stunning atmosphere, and relatively affordable price tag. Read on to see the 8 best St. Pete hotels!

Top 8 Best St Pete Beach Hotels

1. Best Overall – Plaza Beach Hotel Beachfront Resort

Bedroom view of Plaza Beach Hotel Beachfront Resort Photo credit: Expedia

To say that this beautiful hotel is within walking distance of the beach is an understatement, as the Plaza Beach Hotel Beachfront Resort is practically on the sand. There’s so much more than a perfect location going for it as an accommodation option, though, from its well-stocked beach bar to an outdoor pool.

This local favorite is great for those looking to get away from it all thanks to its tranquil atmosphere and abundance of beach necessities like beach chairs and cabanas, but you can also get the blood pumping by signing up for water sports through the hotel.

Rooms are also well maintained, bright, and spacious, and there are activities for the whole family to enjoy. A brilliant option at a reasonable price, with great beach access.

2. Best Small Hotel – Bay Palms Waterfront Resort Hotel

Bedroom view of Bay Palms Waterfront Resort – Hotel and Marina Photo credit: Expedia

If you’re looking for a more intimate hotel experience that is still in a convenient location and provides plenty of amenities, then Bay Palms Waterfront Resort Hotel should be at the top of your list of St. Pete Beach hotels.

Casual, colorful, and with a focus on high-quality customer service, the island-themed decor and fishing pier with seating will make you feel like you’re a million miles away from the busy yet beautiful beach, even though you’re within walking distance of the sand.

Like most other beach resorts in town, Bay Palms Waterfront Resort Hotel is also home to a heated outdoor pool, delivers free wi-fi for guests, and has that all-important air conditioning so you can sleep without sweating. Add in the charming staff, and you have a wonderful place to spend your St Pete beach vacation.

3. Best Luxury Hotel – The Don Cesar

Bedroom view of The Don Cesar Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Known affectionately as the Pink Palace, this elegant and iconic hotel has seen illustrious guests like F. Scott Fitzgerald stay in its rooms.

But while The Don Cesar retains a touch of that Roaring Twenties glamor, it has every modern amenity visitors could want, from flat-screen TVs to Keurig coffee makers.

The hotel is also in a convenient location for those who want beach access and allows the hiring of items like beach chairs to make sure your day by the sea is as easy to plan as possible.

In addition to all of this, there’s also an on-site sports bar, a number of great restaurants (including a top-quality fresh seafood spot), 2 heated outdoor pools, and a wellness spa. When you also consider the fact the rooms are bright, airy, and beautifully decorated, then it’s no surprise to find out that this is one of the most popular hotels in all of St. Pete Beach.

4. Best Hotel for Beach Access – Hilton Garden Inn St. Pete Beach

Bedroom view of Hilton Garden Inn St. Pete Beach Photo credit: Ice Portal

Situated right on the Gulf of Mexico (and providing views of the water as it sparkles under the sun), the Hilton Garden Inn St. Pete Beach is one of the most beautiful places to stay in the entire area.

While it’s in a prime spot for beach access, the resort is also only a short drive from the Salvador Dali Museum and other cultural highlights, so you can enrich your mind while relaxing on the bone-white beach.

With an on-site restaurant and tiki bar, a visit here is a slice of the tropical life. The colorful rooms only add to the relaxed vibe, a feeling that’s further accentuated by the brilliant staff who seem to be able to anticipate your needs before you even know you have them. While there might not be a private beach, cabana hire is included. One of the best hotels in St Pete Beach for Beach lovers.

5. Best Hotel for Activities – RumFish Beach Resort by Tradewinds

Bedroom view of RumFish Beach Resort by TradeWinds Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

A big part of the appeal of St. Pete Beach is the fact that you can while away the day with your toes dug into the sand.

But if you’re more of an active vacationer, then RumFish Beach Resort will be one of the best hotels in St. Pete for your needs. The laidback sister hotel of the Tradewinds Island Grand Beach Resort, it still has all of the amenities you could want in an accommodation option, while also delivering on a more social vibe.

There are two pools, including one for just adults, and if you’re keen on getting the blood pumping there’s also equipment like paddle boards that can be taken out. Additionally, guests have access to the facilities at the larger sister resort, so you can play tennis, volleyball, mini-golf, and go on the water slide.

Best of all, you can top off your experience with a few drinks at one of the beach bars.

6. Best Budget Hotel – Palm Crest Resort Motel

Bedroom view of Palm Crest Resort Motel Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Compared to a lot of Florida destinations, St. Pete Beach is relatively affordable.

And if you’re looking to get even more bang for your vacation buck, Palm Crest Resort Motel is without a doubt the best hotel in the city for those on a budget. Located in a gorgeous spot that overlooks the gulf, this family-run motel shows that doing the simple things right makes for just as good an experience as a hotel with all the bells and whistles.

Great customer service combines with amenities like a heated outdoor pool, a beachfront sundeck, and even a shuffleboard court to make for a great accommodation option. The lounge areas might not have the pizzazz of some other hotels on this list, but they’re comfortable and deliver sweeping sea views.

The parking lot is also free for guests to use, so you can either drive down or rent a car and be able to explore everything the town has to offer without spending a ton on parking. A truly excellent option, and one of the most popular hotels in St. Pete Beach for a reason.

7. Best Hotel for Families – Bayview Plaza Waterfront Resort

Bedroom view of Bayview Plaza Waterfront Resort Photo credit: Expedia

This St. Pete Beach resort is perfect for family fun. Home to just seven suites, guests get a truly boutique experience at the Bayview Plaza Waterfront Resort, while also being just across the street from one of America’s most beautiful beaches (it even has its own private beach cordoned off).

Manatees and dolphins are regular guests in the water opposite too, making for some special animal spotting experiences.

Other hotel amenities include a well-stocked beach bar, a beautifully maintained garden for kids to play in, and even a picnic area. There’s also an outdoor pool if you want to take a dip without getting in the sea, and lots of opportunities to get involved in other fun activities like miniature golf.

Plus, extras like cribs and infant beds are also readily available, so you can enjoy your stay without having to worry about what you might have forgotten to pack.

8. Best Hotel for Getting Away From It All – Coconut Inn Pass-a-Grille Beach

Bedroom view of Coconut Inn Pass-a-Grille Beach Photo credit: Booking.com

The beaches in St. Pete definitely do attract crowds, but if you’re willing to be a short walk away instead of right on the sand, your vacation time can feel completely secluded. This beautiful inn is just a block away from the sea but feels a lot more private thanks to its architecture and location.

Rooms have patios, pool views, and are well-maintained and comfortable. Guests can also borrow bikes to cycle around the city, or if you’re feeling lazy you can sit under the shade of a furnished gazebo surrounded by the greenery of the hotel. Beach chairs are also complimentary, so if you do hit the sand you’ll have somewhere to sit.

Coconut Inn Pass-a-Grille truly does combine a convenient location with a big helping of privacy, so you can enjoy your St Pete Beach vacation in peace.

With so much to see and do in this Florida destination, you might think that hotel selection isn’t as important as other factors when it comes to a St. Pete Beach vacation.

However, it’s vital that you choose an accommodation option that fits your specific needs, as the right hotel will undoubtedly enhance your stay, whereas choosing incorrectly could leave a sour taste in your mouth.

Whether you want to be within walking distance of good restaurants, have water sports equipment at your fingertips, or are only keen to lounge on a private beach, then there are some things you must take into account when selecting a St Pete Beach hotel.

Here are the four biggest factors we think you need to pay attention to when booking.

Budget

Like many Florida vacation hotspots, St. Pete Beach is home to a plethora of hotels at every price point.

While it is roughly true that you get what you pay for, that doesn’t necessarily mean that less expensive options will be inherently worse than fancier hotels and resorts that cost more.

No matter what your budgetary constraints are, you’ll be able to find something great in St. Pete Beach, but you would do well to keep costs in mind when selecting accommodation.

Activities

Some vacationers will want to do nothing but sit on the beach in St. Pete, whereas others might be excited to explore the cultural delights of the sunny city.

And some holidaymakers may even want to indulge their inner adrenaline lover and try their hands at water sports. Choosing the right hotel means can make whatever you want to do easier. Read reviews and check out what activities are on offer before booking, and you’ll save yourself some hassle once you arrive.

Amenities

Even if you’re planning on spending most of your time in St. Pete Beach outside of your room, you should still ensure that the hotel has all the amenities you might want.

These might be as basic as free wi-fi and a pool, or something much more specific, like babysitting services or tennis courts. After all, you’ve come on vacation to relax, not to search for cabanas, or spend half your day heading into town for something that you could find in a hotel with a store.

Accommodation flexibility

Everybody wants to be easy-breezy at the beach but sometimes plans change.

Having accommodations with some flexibility can be the difference between a delayed but still fantastic holiday or a big waste of money that ends up causing resentment.

While you may be able to get some deals on non-refundable hotels and resorts because of the nature of the booking, it’s always good to have some wiggle room when booking your St. Pete Beach hotel. If something does happen, you’ll be happy you built in the flexibility.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is St. Pete Beach walkable?

Yes! St. Pete Beach is mostly walkable, although under the summer sun, it can be a little bit taxing to take a longer stroll, and we would recommend taxis or renting a car if you are planning on heading Downtown.

However, if you’re mostly planning on being by the beach, you will be able to stretch your legs instead of getting in a ride share.

Is St. Pete Beach safe?

Yes, St. Pete Beach is generally an incredibly safe place in terms of crime, especially around the beaches. However, like most places, you should keep your wits about you at night, and avoid going south or west of Downtown into non-tourist zones, as that will increase your chances of being a victim of crime.

In terms of nature, St. Pete Beach is relatively safe, but always exercise caution when going into the sea, or dealing with wildlife. This is especially true if you have young children, as even the most gentle seas can hold some danger.

Is St. Pete Beach just for partying?

Not at all! St. Pete Beach is incredibly family-friendly, and even the bars are generally more about having a relaxing drink rather than getting ready for a big night out. With that said, if you do want to let loose a little, there are plenty of places to socialize and have a dance, so you will be in luck if that’s your plan.

Is the water safe in St. Pete Beach?

Yes, the water is very safe to swim in. The Gulf of Mexico is somewhat enclosed, which means that the worst of the waves are avoided so you can bob around in the sea to your heart’s content. The tap water is also safe to drink, so you don’t have to spend money on plastic bottles that are also bad for the environment.

Conclusion

With its combination of serene beaches, cultural highlights, and thriving hospitality scene, St. Pete Beach is an ideal destination for those who want to lounge under the baking sun to the soundtrack of waves lapping the shore.

Choosing the right hotel for your needs will only add to your experience, ensuring that you can focus on everything that makes this Florida destination such a popular place to visit. We can wholeheartedly recommend our best overall pick, the Plaza Beach Hotel Beachfront Resort, for most travelers looking for a relaxing, yet fun getaway under the Florida sun.

That being said, there really is a St. Pete Beach hotel for every kind of vacation goer, so no matter what you’re planning on doing with your time off, you’ll have a blast here with one of our picks for the best hotels in St. Pete Beach.

