My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Clearwater Beach, Florida

Clearwater, Florida, has much to offer visitors. The gulf waters influence the dining scene, which sets the tone for an incredible vacation. This year, Clearwater Beach was named the “Number One Beach in the South” by USA Today for its 35 miles of silky soft sugar sand and azure water found in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an oceanfront playground where water sports reign supreme while dolphin-spotting tours and fishing charters dot the marina.

Commercial boats bring in the freshest seafood, making this city a seafood lover’s paradise. But there are plenty of options for world cuisine here. When you visit, book a table by the Gulf of Mexico to sample this area’s bounty and witness the gorgeous sun setting on the water. The following are seven suggestions on and off the water for delicious dining options found in this stunning destination.

Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill’s famous crab fries packed with snow crab in a garlic butter sauce Photo credit: Jeanine Consoli

1. Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill

Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill is a casual “toes in the sand” restaurant in Clearwater Beach. It’s one of six “Frenchy’s” around Clearwater. Each restaurant serves fresh-from-the-gulf seafood caught by Frenchy’s own fishing fleet. Owner Michael Preston wanted a laid-back place to sip a cold drink and dine on reasonably priced seafood, and that resonates here. His first humble spot opened in 1981, and today, his multi-restaurant and seafood company assures you’ll dine on fresh, local fish.

They are known for their “World Famous Grouper Sandwich” that you can order in a 4-, 6-, or 8-ounce portion and have it prepared blackened, grilled, or fried. Pair this with the garlic crab fries in a half or full-sized order. The beer-battered fries are tossed in garlic butter and topped with garlic aioli, bay seasoning, and snow crab. I ordered the half-portion and it was packed with delicate crab.

Almost Famous Key lime pie at the Palm Pavilion Photo credit: Jeanine Consoli

2. Palm Pavilion

The Palm Pavilion is another Clearwater Beach must-visit spot, especially for sunset views. Owned and operated by the Hamilton family, they’ve kept that original charm and hospitality, serving customers since 1926. This family-friendly restaurant caters to every family member and their slogan is “a free sunset with every meal.”

There are no reservations, but the local craft beers and live music will keep you entertained while you wait. You can choose fresh seafood selections when you order, but the burgers here are touted as “the best burger on the beach,” — a half-pound blend of angus beef, sirloin, and brisket on a toasted brioche bun. If you still have room for dessert, order the “Almost Famous” Key lime pie with whipped cream and raspberry sauce, a local favorite.

3. Caretta On The Gulf

Caretta On The Gulf is one of “Clearwater’s Best Dining Experiences” and its only AAA-Four Diamond Restaurant. Located inside the Sandpearl Resort, dinner jackets aren’t required, but this upscale spot oozes elegance. The views of the gulf are breathtaking indoors or out, and the extensive wine menu pairs beautifully with the fresh, seasonally inspired American dishes.

Caretta is known for its inventive sushi menu. Fresh lobster and beef tenderloin rolled together makes their surf and turf roll sublime. Or savor the sashimi sampler with tuna, king salmon, yellowtail, ika sansai (squid), and wakame (seaweed salad). The steaks and chops are delicious and accompanied by organic vegetables, Havarti potato soufflé, or fingerling potatoes. Pair any one of the steaks with an 8-ounce lobster tail and you have an indulgent meal with the perfect romantic ambiance for a coastal dinner.

Ahi tuna poke-style tacos at Badfins Food + Brew Photo credit: Jeanine Consoli

4. Badfins Food + Brew

Badfins Food + Brew was voted the “Best Mexican Seafood Restaurant in Clearwater Beach.” It sits across the street from the water but still offers beautiful views of that snowy sand. The food is delicious and it has a low-key family-friendly vibe. There are 34 craft beers on tap and many are local, but the stars here are the tacos.

Badfins has burgers and other handhelds like a grouper or chicken sandwich, but the taco selection is inventive. They have favorites like “El Pastor” — pork with pineapple — and seafood varieties that should not be missed. The sweet tuna tacos were my pick and were fresh and flavorful. The poke-style ahi tuna is tossed in sweet soy and topped with slaw, pineapple pico, and guacamole with tomatillo salsa verde. These tacos were fresh and the beer menu offers great brews for pairing.

The blackened grouper sandwich at Salt Cracker Fish Camp Photo credit: Jeanine Consoli

5. Salt Cracker Fish Camp

Salt Cracker Fish Camp is a dockside restaurant where you can watch boats sail in and out of the marina, or charter their boat and they’ll cook your catch. The all-day happy hour where two cocktails cost $10, a raw bar, and fresh fish caught by the “Salt Cracker Charter Boys” make this a popular perch in Clearwater Beach.

This dockside restaurant is casual and fun. I had to try the grouper sandwich here because the charter boat docked beside my table influenced my choice. It’s good, it’s fresh, and if you have it blackened, it’s got the right amount of spice to tantalize your taste buds. They offer a flavorful plate of fish and fries with great cocktails and live music every day.

6. Cristino’s Coal Oven Pizza

Cristino’s is a family business where three brothers born in Italy but raised in Brooklyn opened a trattoria in Clearwater, Florida. While this is Clearwater Beach adjacent, the pizza is thin crust in a 12-inch or 16-inch size that feeds a crowd. Along with the tantalizing pizza, the menu features paninis, salads, pastas, and entrées.

When we arrived, the coal oven was warming up, preparing to churn out incredible pizza for evening diners. After it was hot, we had our large-sized Margherita pizza on the table and it was worth waiting for. This pizza ranks as one of the best I’ve tried in the gulf area, plus the selection of gelato made for an incredible finish to an authentic pizzeria meal.

Beignets and berries make for a tasty brunch at Clear Sky on Cleveland. Photo credit: Jeanine Consoli

7. Clear Sky On Cleveland

Clear Sky on Cleveland is a global bistro on historic Cleveland Street that has a dynamite brunch on the weekends. The front dining room is dark and pubby with wood paneling on the walls and an old-fashioned brass rail bar. In the back, there’s a garden dining room brimming with potted plants and rays of sunlight. In either space, diners enjoy a menu of Mexican, French, and American dishes that are inventive and satisfying.

We arrived for brunch, so I selected the beignets and berries entrée. This deep-fried puff pastry is rolled into cylinders and topped with fresh berries, powdered sugar, and a caramel drizzle. My husband ordered fried chicken on a biscuit and the portion was huge. We shared both to get a sweet and savory meal that satisfied our cravings. I also tried their “Build Your Own Bloody Mary” and chose the heat level and fixings from a list that spanned from olives to bacon to add to my glass. It was a fun experience to craft my own cocktail and the food hit the spot.

Chiang Mai Thai and Sushi Bar serves authentic Thai dishes on historic Cleveland Street. Photo credit: Jeanine Consoli

Bonus: Chiang Mai Thai And Sushi Bar

Chiang Mai Thai and Sushi Bar is lavishly decorated in authentic Thai furnishings and décor. The restaurant is located around the corner from the Capitol Theater, which makes it a delicious stop before or after a concert. We arrived for an early dinner and were welcomed by attentive and helpful servers. We asked a few questions to help narrow our choices and the feedback was excellent.

We began with pan-seared dumplings served alongside a sweet soy dipping sauce. For entrées, we chose green curry with chicken-milk; you can adjust the heat to your taste. We also chose shrimp pad Thai and basil chicken. Every dish arrived on beautiful animal-shaped pottery platters and was addictive. The fresh ingredients and authentic Thai options were sensational. If you enjoy Thai, this is a terrific place to savor it in downtown Clearwater.