Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Broiling Summer For Parts Of Canada — Where You Can Expect More Seasonable Temps

It may still be a little more than 3 months until summer officially begins on June 21, but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon for Canadians and people who travel there to begin planning summer travel and activities.

Fortunately, the Farmers’ Almanac has published its Canadian 2023 summer forecast to give readers a resource so they know what to expect while they are making summer plans. It’s important to note that, in a hint of what’s to come for most of Canada, the Farmers’ Almanac named this forecast “Canadian Summer Weather Forecast 2023: Sizzles Return.”

“While we hate to be the bearer of bad news, we’d be remiss not to warn you of what our long-range weather outlook points to: Sizzling temperatures (again!),” the Farmers’ Almanac explains. “Our forecast calls for much warmer than normal conditions for most of Canada. For many regions, the heat will seem unrelenting, persisting from late June through early September.”

Summer 2023 in Canada Photo credit: Farmers’ Almanac

So, just how hot will it be in Canada this summer? The forecast notes that in much of Canada, temperatures will sometimes “soar” past 32 degrees Celsius (89 degrees Fahrenheit), and in some cases, approach 37 degrees Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit).

What’s more, once you factor in humidity levels, heat indices could approach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas, the forecast continues.

The other half of any weather forecast is precipitation.

In general, rainfall will be above normal over Central Canada this summer. Indeed, across much of the Rockies, Prairies, and Great Lakes, there will be “occasional bouts of heavy precipitation, primarily from showery rains and big thunderstorms,” the forecast continues.

Let’s get right to it. Here is the Farmers’ Almanac’s 2023 summer forecast for Canada.

British Columbia

There’s good news for anybody who lives in or will be visiting British Columbia this summer. The Farmers’ Almanac’s forecast calls for seasonal temps and dry weather this summer.

Alberta, Saskatchewan, And Manitoba

Unlike their neighbors to the west, people in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba can expect a summer with “broiling” temperatures and above-average precipitation, according to the forecast.

Ontario

People in and around Ontario can expect a “warm-to-hot, soggy” summer this year, according to the forecast.

Quebec And The Maritimes

Unlike other regions expected to be wet or soggy this summer, the almanac’s summer forecast for Quebec and the Maritimes calls for “scorching, drier than normal” weather.

Newfoundland And Labrador

If you live in or plan to visit Newfoundland and Labrador, you’re in luck. You should see “warm, dry” weather this summer, according to the Farmers’ Almanac’s forecast.

Hurricane Outlook

The Farmers’ Almanac’s summer forecast for Canada also includes a hurricane outlook.

The forecast “suggests” there may be a hurricane threat for the Maritimes and Newfoundland this year. That threat will occur during the third week of September, according to the forecast.

But Are The Forecasts Accurate?

The Farmers’ Almanac notes that it has accurately published long-range weather forecasts since 1818. The key to those forecasts is a set of astronomical and mathematical rules developed by David Young, the almanac’s first editor.

Those rules are still used today, along with other methodologies that take into account solar activity, lunar cycles, and similar weather patterns relating to El Niño and La Niña cycles that have been recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Caleb Weatherbee, the official forecaster for the Farmers’ Almanac, told TravelAwaits in an exclusive interview.

Weatherbee, it should be noted, is a real person. The name “Caleb Weatherbee,” however, is “actually a pseudonym that has been passed down through generations of Almanac prognosticators and has been used to conceal the true identity of the men and women behind our predictions,” the Farmers’ Almanac told TravelAwaits.

About now, you may be wondering how accurate a long-range weather forecast can really be.

“Many years ago, Ray Geiger, who was editor of the Farmers’ Almanac for 60 years, was quoted as saying that we are 80 percent correct,” Weatherbee told TravelAwaits.

“That’s pretty much our ‘traditional’ batting average, although there are variances from year to year — sometimes the accuracy is a bit lower and sometimes it’s a bit higher,” Weatherbee continued. “We always strive for 100 percent accuracy, but Ms. Nature always throws us a few curve balls, or knuckleballs, each year.”

