How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In Beautiful Sonoma County, California

There’s no such thing as a bad weekend in Sonoma County. Intersected by the mighty Russian River and filled with rolling green hills, gorgeous views are everywhere. The toughest choice visitors have to make is what highly rated restaurant to dine at and which award-winning wine to drink. In between eating and drinking, there are endless ways to stay busy including hiking, biking, shopping, and gallery hopping.

My husband, Jason, and I have been visiting Sonoma County for many years and never get tired of it. Here are just a few of our favorite things to do along with where to eat, drink, and stay.

Things To Do In Sonoma County

Sonoma County is vast, covering over 1,500 square miles, so there’s something for everyone. And weather permitting this is a great destination to enjoy the outdoors.

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve Photo credit: weriset / Shutterstock.com

1. Hike Through The Redwoods

For our recent trip to Sonoma, we made the charming town of Healdsburg our home base. Just 30 minutes southwest of the city is a great outdoor destination, Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve. Choose from two easy hikes ranging in length from 1 to 2 miles and gawk at the massive coast redwoods which can live up to 2,000 years. We enjoyed both trails and then had lunch at the picnic area. It was a lovely way to spend a few hours.

Mission San Francisco Solano Photo credit: Apostolis Giontzis / Shutterstock.com

2. Sonoma State Historic Park

History buffs like us will love the town of Sonoma, located an hour south of Healdsburg. Here you’ll find Mission San Francisco Solano, the last of 21 California missions built over the course of five decades. Across the street is Sonoma State Historic Park featuring several restored buildings central to the development of the town as well as the state of California.

The Barlow Photo credit: Wendy Lee

3. Shop The Barlow

Once the site of a booming apple sauce cannery, The Barlow in Sebastopol is now home to a variety of artisan shops, restaurants, breweries, and wineries. A few of the original buildings have been restored, and all new buildings mimic the original style. A dozen shops feature locally made goods like olive oil, textiles, and clothing. My personal favorite is Indigenous, selling eco-sensitive and socially conscious clothing.

Light table at the Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center Photo credit: Wendy Lee

4. Charles M. Schulz Museum

If Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Lucy automatically bring a smile to your face, then you really need to visit the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, just 15 minutes south of Healdsburg. Jason and I so enjoyed the walk down memory lane, but we also appreciated learning so much more about this remarkable man. A highlight for me was a light table covered in Peanuts characters where guests can trace to create their very own comic strip.

5. Healdsburg Art Scene

The charming town of Healdsburg is home to over 20 galleries featuring paintings, photography, sculpture, and even hand fans. Most galleries are within easy walking distance of the town square.

We enjoyed an hour browsing through the Harris Gallery while also sampling their excellent wines. Father and son team M.C. and A3L3XZAND3R are two renowned painters who have expanded their repertoire to include wine. Each wine varietal features a label with their artwork. The gallery is housed in a historic building that was once home to Healdsburg’s first bank.

Sonoma Wineries

The hundreds of wineries located in Sonoma make tasting their wine easy. Visitors can head to centrally located tasting rooms found in towns like Healdsburg, Sebastopol, and Sonoma, or drive to the vineyards. We’ve done both over the years and find each has its benefits.

Alexander Valley Vineyards Photo credit: Wendy Lee

1. Alexander Valley Vineyards

Thanks to four generations of the Wetzel family, Alexander Valley Vineyards has grown to be one of Sonoma’s most celebrated wineries. If you’re going to visit just one vineyard during your weekend, make it this one. If you’re staying in Healdsburg, it’s just a scenic 15-minute drive. These wines are not only good, but reasonably priced, so definitely start with a tasting. If you have more time, consider booking a vineyard hike which includes a tasty lunch. And be sure to look out for one of the very friendly vineyard dogs.

Marine Layer Wines Photo credit: Wendy Lee

2. Marine Layer Wines

The Marine Layer Wines tasting room, located on the town square in Healdsburg, invites guests to come on in and stay a while. The muted colors, fireplace, and comfortable seating areas are perfect for hanging out while sampling chardonnay and pinot noir — two of Sonoma’s most beloved wines.

3. Bacchus Landing

Sonoma County is loaded with small, family wineries that aren’t able to sustain their own tasting rooms, which in turn means few people know about their wines. The Lopez family decided this was a problem in need of a solution and opened Bacchus Landing, a centrally located, communal space to bring together wine lovers and boutique wineries.

Seven tasting rooms surround a large courtyard making it easy for visitors to sample as many or as few wines as they choose. Guests are also welcome to purchase a bottle and enjoy it outside. We spent a couple of hours here one afternoon enjoying both the wines and the ambiance.

Sonoma Restaurants

Where there’s good wine, you’ll also find really good food. As a result, there are a ridiculous number of excellent restaurants in Sonoma County. Come hungry and forget about your diet.

Asahi Sushi & Kitchen Photo credit: Wendy Lee

1. Asahi Sushi & Kitchen

Jason and I thought we knew good sushi, but then we experienced Asahi Sushi & Kitchen. Chef and owner Nobuyuki Asahi spent much of his childhood in the famed Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo and was destined to open a restaurant in Healdsburg serving traditional Japanese sushi. We ordered the omakase menu (chef’s choice) and highly recommend anyone else do the same. Pair it with a bottle of Chenin Blanc from Harris Gallery and you’ll have the perfect meal.

2. The Girl & The Fig

After exploring the Sonoma town square and mission, we popped into the girl & the fig, considered one of the best restaurants in the city. It did not disappoint. Serving French bistro fare, this warm and cozy restaurant was perfect on a chilly and rainy day. Jason and I shared a cheese and charcuterie board along with a salad which was perfect for a light lunch.

3. Blue Ridge Kitchen

After spending some time shopping and wine tasting at The Barlow in Sebastopol, we like to eat at Blue Ridge Kitchen. Some describe the cuisine as Southern comfort food, but that description doesn’t do it justice. Whether you want a great burger or cioppino, there are plenty of delicious options here. It’s all rounded out with a good wine and beer list as well as craft cocktails.

Paris-brest at Barndiva Photo credit: Wendy Lee

4. Barndiva

Sonoma County’s newest Michelin-starred restaurant, Barndiva, is pricey, but worth the splurge. Come prepared for an impressive four-course menu featuring sustainably grown vegetables and locally sourced meats and fish. The menu changes each month to highlight seasonal ingredients. Our meal featured locally caught trout, smoky potato soup, roasted chicken, and Paris-brest for dessert (a round flaky pastry filled with hazelnut cream).

A salad at the Farmhouse Restaurant Photo credit: Farmhouse Inn

5. Farmhouse Restaurant

Farmhouse Restaurant is out of the way but completely worth the effort to find. Located on the property of Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, this farm-to-table Michelin-starred restaurant is well known for its six-course dinner and wine pairing. This place is also a splurge, but if you decide to go you’ll spend a few hours savoring the excellent food of executive chef Trevor Anderson.

Best Hotels In Sonoma

Sonoma is full of world-class hotels. All feature stylish interiors, the best amenities, and often the opportunity to taste more wine.

1. H2Hotel

Our recent trip to Sonoma was made even better with a stay at h2hotel in Healdsburg. This LEED-Certified property was built with the intention to use less water, energy, and natural resources while also creating less waste. I certainly appreciate that, but what really won me over were the large rooms with Scandinavian-inspired decor. In our eco-studio, we discovered a plunge tub complete with a box of bath salts.

To top it all off the town square is just one block away, so anything you need is within walking distance. If you want to go further, borrow one of the bikes parked outside the front door. But be sure to be back by early evening to take advantage of the wine tasting in the lobby — it’s a great way to learn about some of the smaller winemakers in the area.

The Farmhouse Inn Photo credit: Farmhouse Inn

2. Farmhouse Inn

On one of our previous trips to Sonoma, we splurged with a one-night stay at Farmhouse Inn, located in Forestville. Large rooms feature four poster beds, a fireplace, indoor and outdoor seating areas, large soaking tubs, heated bathroom floors, and nightly wine tastings. There’s also a Michelin-starred restaurant on site. This is the type of accommodation where you’ll want to hang out and savor every amenity.

3. Hotel Trio

Sonoma County is full of fabulous — and expensive — hotels. Fortunately, there are more affordable options including Hotel Trio in Healdsburg. Part of the Marriott family, this all-suite hotel features large rooms with full kitchens. Your budget is further helped with an included hot breakfast each morning.