6 Activities Not to Miss in Oakhurst—California’s Yosemite Hideaway

Yosemite National Park is one of the US’s premier outdoor destinations.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Home to giant sequoias, stunning granite mountains, and overrun with wildlife, it’s easily one of the most rugged but accessible corridors on the West Coast. That being said, you can have a dynamic outdoor adventure without ever stepping foot into the park.

How, you might ask?

Head to Oakhurst, California, a town bordering the national park. Not only was it named one of the most welcoming destinations in the United States according to 300 million travel reviews, but it’s also one of California’s best-kept small-town secrets.

And it’s the perfect jumping-off point for any of your Yosemite adventures. But before heading into the national park, I recommend setting aside a few days to fully explore Oakhurst. It has plenty of outdoor activities to keep you engaged and prepare you for a longer adventure.

Here’s what to do.

Best activities in Oakhurst, CA

Before I list out my favorite things to do, you should know that this list is hardly exhaustive. Oakhurst is a hub for dozens of unique adventures (upwards of 40, in fact), from Yosemite Axe Throwing to VR adventures at Yosemite Cinema.

In addition to my suggestions, I highly recommend you peruse the list of activities linked above.

Catch a live show at the Golden Chain Theatre

Who doesn’t love catching a live production on vacation? Even if you don’t visit your local theater at home, the Golden Chain Theatre has something for you—and it’s a great way to break up all those outdoor hikes and kayaking adventures.

With 50 years of experience under its belt, the plays and performances are widely celebrated, while its actors have been described as ‘unbelievable talent’ on review sites. There’s something for everyone, from melodramas to family-friendly shows.

Cruise on the Oakhurst Trolley

Though not quite as famous as the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad, the Oakhurst Trolley is still worth a visit. It cruises through the small town, stopping at spots like the Visitor Center, shops like the Artifacts World Imports and Reimer’s Ice Cream, the Elderberry House Restaurant and Cellar Bar, and the Yosemite Gateway Art Center.

Best of all, the Oakhurst Trolley comes with an app that lets you see its estimated arrival time at stops around the town. Plus, it runs on a token system, meaning most rides are free.

Get your booze on at Idle Hour Winery… or at Oakhurst Spirits

The area around Oakhurst is known for its wineries—and none are as well-known as Idle Hour Winery. Idle Hour includes a twelve-room inn, as well, letting you bunk for a few nights if you’ll be putting back the Malbec. Or stick to the wine bar for a quicker tasting.

If the area’s many wineries aren’t quite to your taste, you can stop at Oakhurst Spirits instead. This craft distillery specializes in whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, and bourbon. There’s even an art gallery on the grounds, so you can shop around for pieces from local artists.

Get out on the water at Bass Lake

Yosemite National Park is hardly the only wilderness area worth exploring in the area. A visit to Oakhurst also puts you close to Sierra National Forest and its famous Bass Lake. Bass Lake is a reservoir lake that’s open to visitors.

You can swim, kayak, paddleboard, or hike around the lake. In winter, you can also ski and snowboard in the snow-laden valleys around the lake. Think of it like a ‘mini Tahoe’, which is how Visit California describes Bass Lake.

Explore the Fresno Flats Historic Village

Want to take a peek into the past? The Fresno Flats Historic Village lets you look at what life in the Sierra Nevada foothills would have been like in the 1800s. The homes, shops, and artifacts have been painstakingly preserved.

In fact, most of the buildings in the historic village are original constructions from the area’s pioneer days.

There are also performances and shows that you can catch when the weather permits. While you might not clump California in with other cowboy-centric states, the Fresno Flats are actually a remnant of the US’s Wild West era of the mid and late-1800s.

Stick around for the new Yosemite Celtic Festival & Highland Games

Anyone heading to Oakhurst later this year might want to schedule their visit around a major event that’s about to launch for the first time: the Yosemite Celtic Festival & Highland Games. Expect plenty of music, dancing, food, and family-friendly activities that celebrate the Celtic spirit and traditions.

From grand displays of physical power, like the hammer throw sheaf toss, to whiskey tastings to traditional Celtic vendors, there’s something for everyone.