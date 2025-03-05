7 Things to Do in Marin County Near San Francisco

The Golden Gate Bridge leads from San Francisco to Marin County, guiding travelers north like a grand red carpet.

Removed from the city’s foggy domain, Marin is a sunny, coastal escape with a population of around 250,000.

You may not have heard of its largest city, San Rafael—but you might know other iconic Marin spots like Muir Woods redwood forest, the houseboats of Sausalito, and San Quentin State Prison. (Any true crime fans out there?)

It’s one of the best day trip options for travelers in San Francisco. Marin is home to some of California’s most rugged, gorgeous hills and beaches. It’s also one of the wealthiest counties in the US, which means there are plenty of hidden treasures to uncover—including the famous Marin County Civic Center, which was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Have I caught your interest yet?

If you want to get out of San Francisco and foray into a world of pure Northern California vibes, book a rental and head into Marin. Here’s what to do when you arrive.

7 best things to do in Marin County

Lounge on Black Sand Beach

Hidden amid the Marin Headlands is one of California’s hidden black sand beaches. Sometimes shrunk by the rising tide, this quiet, peaceful beach faces Bonita Cove, letting you gaze into the sunset after a long day.

To get there, head into the Marin Headlands toward Upper Fisherman’s Lot. From there, you can hike down to Black Sands Beach. Just be warned that this is a very steep (but short) trail, so be ready for a workout.

See Alamere Falls

Alamere falls in Point Reyes National Seashore (Getty)

Alamere Falls is located on the southern edge of Wildcat Beach in Point Reyes National Seashore. You may have heard of this famous natural landmark before; it’s one of few coastal waterfalls, which descends directly onto the sand.

As with Black Sand Beach, you need to be prepared for a hike. In this case, you need to cover a 13-mile loop if you want to see the famous falls.

Shop at the Sunday Marin Farmers Market

You might be picturing a quiet plaza with a few vendors selling bright produce—but that’s not an accurate depiction of the Sunday Marin Farmers Market. This is the third-largest farmers market in California and is home to around 150 vendors who sell produce, artisanal crafts, and more. Some popular tents even have cult followings.

Walk through the largest Frank Lloyd Wright construction: the Marin County Civic Center

The Sunday Marin Farmers Market is hosted in the lot of the Marin County Civic Center, which was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and completed in 1962. (Wright passed in 1959; his protégé oversaw the building’s construction.) It was his largest project, which spans various buildings, the largest of which is the Administration Building and Hall of Justice. You can take tours of the building, which has become a hotspot for visitors.

Head to Heidrun Meadery

Forget wineries, breweries, and distilleries. In Marin County, you can visit a meadery—used for making mead. Mead is a popular drink from the Middle Ages, which is made from honey instead of grapes.

Heidrun Meadery takes things even further by brewing its mead in a Champagne style, which produces a breathtakingly light and honey-infused drink. Instead of fields of grapes, you’ll find a bee forage at this Marin County destination.

Feel bougie in Sausalito

Sausalito is a coastal area that’s known for its lanes of houseboats. Though Sausalito grew rapidly as a shipbuilding center during World War II, it’s better known for its high number of quirky, wealthy artists, from Alan Watts to Shel Silverstein to Isabelle Allende.

Even if you aren’t interested in Sausalito’s famous residents, its houseboat docks are still worth checking out.

Watch a performance at Throckmorton Theater

This gorgeous community theatre first opened its doors in 1912, when it was known as The Hub Theatre. Over a century later, the theatre continues to host a range of performances, from high school orchestras to productions like Chicago.

Even if you don’t buy tickets for a show, you might want to stop in just to see the interior. Throckmorton has been preserved with many of its historic features, which makes you feel like you’re walking into Marin’s past.